Week 11 fantasy RB rankings: Stats, matchup analysis for best fantasy running backs this week

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Our Week 11 fantasy RB rankings will take you through all the NFL stats and matchup analysis you need to know for the best fantasy running backs this week. From highlighting running backs with great fantasy matchups against some of the worst pass defenses in the NFL to some signal-callers with sub-par matchups that could lower their potential output. With that in mind, let’s dive into our fantasy RB rankings for Week 11.

20. D’Andre Swift, Chicago Bears – vs Green Bay Packers

Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears offense has been disastrous in recent weeks, combining for just 27 total points in the last three games. However, during that three-game losing streak, running back D’Andre Swift has averaged 92 scrimmage yards and 18 touches per game. He might not find the end zone against the Green Bay Packers defense, but Swift’s volume of work and likelihood of reaching 50-plus scrimmage yards make him a safe RB2 for fantasy managers in Week 11. Related: Chicago Bears coaching candidates to replace Matt Eberflus

19. Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings – @ Tennessee Titans

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones suffered a chest injury last week, which he managed to play through. While it might impact him somewhat in Week 11, head coach Kevin O’Connell said he expects Jones to play on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. What drops Jones in our fantasy RB rankings is the fact he’s averaging just 3.68 yards per carry in the last three weeks and facing a Tennessee defense that has been very stout this season.

18. James Cook, Buffalo Bills – vs Kansas City Chiefs

Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

After receiving a limited workload in his Week 7 return, James Cook is back to averaging at least 18 touches per game in the last three weeks. He is making the most of those opportunities, averaging 5.1 yards per carry and averaging 95 scrimmage yards per game. While those NFL stats would make him one of the best fantasy running backs most weeks, this Kansas City Chiefs defense allows the third-fewest rushing yards per game (83.2) and the second-lowest yards per carry average (3.7). Throwing the football is Buffalo’s best path to success in Week 11. Related: NFL power rankings 2024

17. Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals – @ Los Angeles Chargers

Credit: Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Volume is king in fantasy football. With injuries at running back, the Cincinnati Bengals have been forced into giving Chase Brown all the work he can handle (27 touches per game). He’s come through with over 120 scrimmage yards per contests and while the Los Angeles Chargers are strong defensively, the workload and passing down wok lock Brown in as a mid-tier RB2.

16. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns – @ New Orleans Saints

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

In his last two games before the bye week, Nick Chubb averaged 16 touches per contest. He was not effective with those opportunities, as evidenced by his 2.94 yards-per-carry average. Keep in mind, though, he faced two of the best run defenses in the NFL. With two weeks of rest, we like Chubb as an RB2 in fantasy against a New Orleans Saints defense responsible for allowing 160.5 rushing yards per game, 1.6 touchdowns per game and a 5.5 ypc average since Week 3.

15. Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs – @ Buffalo Bills

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Kareem Hunt is not an efficient featured running back, which shouldn’t come as a surprise given his age and declining performance in recent years. In the last give games, he’s averaged just 3.42 yards per carry. However, the Kansas City Chiefs love running the football – Hunt averaging 22.2 carries per game – and they are dominant on the interior. Hunt is going to get plenty of work against a Bills defense that has allowed 120-plus rushing yards six times this season and six contests where opponents averaged at least 4.8 yards per carry. Related: Week 11 fantasy TE rankings, evaluating stats and matchups for best fantasy TEs

14. David Montgomery, Detroit Lions – vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Credit: Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images

The Detroit Lions have seemingly shifted David Montgomery into a secondary role behind Jahymr Gibbs. From Weeks 1-3, he averaged nearly 20 touches per game and he’s now averaged just 13 touches per game in the last six weeks. That pushes him into the RB2 tier of our fantasy RB rankings for Week 11, though, we love the matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars’ opponents averaging 134.8 rush ypg, 1.1 touchdowns per game and 4.4 yards per carry since Week 2.

13. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints – vs Cleveland Browns

Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Alvin Kamara was one of the best fantasy running backs in September, in part because he averaged 24 touches per game and turned those opportunities into over 120 scrimmage yards per contest. In October, Kamara’s average fell to 18 touches and 70 scrimmage yards per game. He’s been much better in November – 22-plus touches and 100-plus scrimmage yards in both contests – and the Cleveland Browns are allowing 127 rush ypg, 4.5 ypc and 1.3 rushing touchdowns per game since Week 4. Related: NFL Week 11 predictions, projecting every game on NFL schedule

12. Breece Hall, New York Jets – vs Indianapolis Colts

Credit: Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Breece Hall certainly isn’t the biggest problem on the New York Jets’ offense right now, averaging over 5 yards per carry and 7 yards per reception in the last two weeks. Unfortunately, he’s also averaged just 15 touches per game over that span. This is a good matchup against an Indianapolis Colts defense that allows 148.3 rush ypg (third-most) and 4.4 yards per carry, but the Jets offensive line and Aaron Rodgers’ control of play-calling diminishes Hall’s fantasy value.

11. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks – @ San Francisco 49ers

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Before the Week 10 bye, the Seattle Seahawks fed Kenneth Walker III a season-high 27 times, which resulted in 107 scrimmage yards. However, thanks to the Seahawks offensive line, Walker is averaging just 2.21 yards per carry in the last five games. The talent is undeniable and the San Francisco 49ers run defense isn’t as strong as it used to be, but you saw the results of what happened the last time Walker faced San Francisco this season (3.8 yards per carry). Related: Week 11 fantasy rankings

10. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers – @ Chicago Bears

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

While the Chicago Bears defense is excellent against the pass, opponents have realized they can just pound the rock against this team. Since Week 3, Bears’ opponents are averaging 28.4 carries per game and those attempts have turned into 140 rushing yards with a 4.9 yards per carry average. You don’t have to guess who Matt LaFleur will make the focal point of the Green Bay Packers offense in Week 11.

9. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts – @ New York Jets

Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A week ago, 58 of Jonathan Taylor’s 114 yards against the Buffalo Bills came on a single run, meaning he averaged just 2.8 yards per carry on his other 20 touches. In short, the Indianapolis Colts rushing offense just isn’t remotely as effective with Joe Flacco under center. Fortunately for Taylor’s fantasy managers, the New York Jets run defense is prone to giving up explosive runs. Related: Fantasy kicker rankings

8. De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins – vs Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

De’Von Achane is coming off a season-worst performance, averaging just 3.08 yards per carry and 3 yards per reception. In the three previous contests, he averaged 6.4 ypc and 5.3 ypr. We view his past outing as a one-off and he should be a go-to weapon for Mike McDaniel against one of the worst defenses in football.

7. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons – @ Denver Broncos

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

While opponents averaged 4 yards per carry and 114.2 rush ypg against this Denver Broncos defense in the first six weeks of the season, those averages now stand at 87.5 rush ypg and 3.7 yards per carry over the last month. Bijan Robinson is easily one of the best fantasy running backs this season, but this is a tough matchup that diminishes his ceiling considerably. Related: NFL defense rankings, Week 11 fantasy defense rankings

6. Joe Mixon, Houston Texans – @ Dallas Cowboys

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Sunday Night Football was the first time this season that Joe Mixon received 10-plus carries and didn’t clear 100 rushing yards. What matters most for fantasy managers, Mixon has scored a touchdown in five consecutive games and he’s averaged over 110 scrimmage yards during that stretch. There’s an outside chance Mixon could be the highest-scoring fantasy running back in Week 11.

5. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions – vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 10 marked the first time since the season opener that Jahmyr Gibbs didn’t average 5 yards per carry. Yet even with that remarkable streak ending, he still provided fantasy managers with over 100 scrimmage yards. We feel confident betting on Gibbs to find the end zone on Sunday and another 100-plus scrimmage yards seems inevitable against a bottom-five Jaguars defense. Related: NFL MVP candidates entering Week 11

4. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams – @ New England Patriots

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A new-look Los Angeles Rams offensive line helped Kyren Williams average over 4 yards per carry for only the second time since Week 6. Sean McVay is giving his star running back 20-plus touches per game and that’s precisely the kind of workload that can lead to a big day against a New England Patriots defense allowing 4.6 ypc and 148.6 rush ypg in the last two months.

3. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens – @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Talent, workload and supporting cast basically ensure that Derrick Henry will always be near the top of fantasy RB rankings. Even with limited PPR value (1 reception per game since September), Henry is a near lock for a rushing touchdown and 70-plus rushing yards. Just know this is a difficult matchup, as opponents average just 87.1 rush ypg (fourth-fewest) and 3.8 yards per carry this season.

2. Christian McCaffrey, Seattle Seahawks

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

While he averaged just 3 yards per carry in his first game back, Christian McCaffrey reminded everyone why he’s always an elite fantasy option thanks to 6 receptions for 68 receiving yards. He’ll see that kind of target share again in Week 11 and he should be more effective running the football with Seattle ceding 139.4 rush ypg and the fifth-highest ypc average (4.8).

1. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles – vs Washington Commanders

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images