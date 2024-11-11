Week 11 fantasy TE rankings: Stats, matchup analysis for best fantasy tight ends this week

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Our Week 11 fantasy TE rankings will take you through all the NFL stats and matchup analysis you need to know for the best fantasy tight ends this week. From highlighting tight ends with great fantasy matchups against some of the worst pass defenses in the NFL to some signal-callers with sub-par matchups that could lower their potential output. With that in mind, let’s dive into our fantasy TE rankings for Week 11.

15. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints – vs Cleveland Browns

Taysom Hill isn't producing like he did years ago with Sean Payton, but the New Orleans Saints are still pretty reliant on their Swiss Army Knife. He's cleared 50-plus scrimmage yards in consecutive games, with New Orleans getting him involved in both the passing game and rushing attack. Plus, of all the tight ends outside our Week 11 fantasy TE rankings, Hill offers the highest TD odds.

14. Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys – vs Houston Texans

It paints us to put Jake Ferguson this low in our fantasy TE rankings. From Weeks 3-9 with Dak Prescott under center, the Dallas Cowboys tight end averaged 5.8 receptions and 53.2 receiving yards per game with a 7.8 targets per game average. With Cooper Rush and Trey Lance this past Sunday, Hill’s 5 targets only mustered 24 receiving yards. The PPR value is still there, but we can no longer bet on Ferguson to come through with 40-plus receiving yards.

13. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions – vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Fantasy managers will need to monitor the NFL injury report for Week 11 after Sam LaPorta exited Sunday Night Football with a shoulder injury. LaPorta's uncertain status for this matchup knocks him down a few spots in our fantasy TE rankings. Although, we're holding out hope that his performance prior to the injury (66 yards and 1 TD on 6 targets) is a sign of the Detroit Lions getting him more involved. Even if he doesn't play this week, we do feel good about 15 targets in the last 3 games.

12. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles – vs Washington Commanders

In his first game back following a three-week absence (hamstring injury), Dallas Goedert saw only 2 targets but he did find the end zone with 25 receiving yards. The issue for the Philadelphia Eagles tight end is that he’s now essentially the fourth pass-catching option for Jalen Hurts. To make matters worse from a fantasy perspective, the Washington Commanders have allowed the 10th-fewest receiving yards (373) to tight ends this season. You’re banking on him finding the end zone.

11. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers – vs Baltimore Ravens

Pat Freiermuth isn't seeing the same target volume he experienced in September (5 targets per game), currently averaging just 2.8 targets and 25.8 receiving yards per game in the last four contests. With that said, the Baltimore Ravens have allowed the third-most receiving yards (680) and the most targets (86) to tight ends this season, so Freiermuth is at least a fantasy starter in 12-team leagues.

10. Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills – vs Kansas City Chiefs

Week 10 was a disappointment for fantasy managers who started Dalton Kincaid, as he turned just 5 targets into 24 receiving yards and 2 receptions. We’re not too concerned moving forward, especially in this matchup. The Kansas City Chiefs have allowed the most receiving yards (698) to tight ends this season and they are the only defense to allow 550-plus receiving yards to tight ends in just 9 games. Kincaid comes with some risk, but this is an excellent matchup and he should come through.

9. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars – vs Detroit Lions

In his first game without Trevor Lawrence, Evan Engram still drew 8 targets from Mac Jones and those looks resulted in 6 receptions for 40 receiving yards. The 6.7 yards per reception and 5.0 yards per target do highlight that there will be fewer big plays coming from Engram as long as Jones is the starter. For fantasy managers, you'll just have to accept a safe floor with a lower upside.

8. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns – at New Orleans Saints

The Cleveland Browns showed their belief in David Njoku at the NFL trade deadline, keeping him instead of flipping him for draft picks to restock the roster. If the Browns coaching staff is that high on Njoku, fantasy managers should be as well. In the last three games, Njoku is averaging 55.3 receiving yards on 6.7 receptions and 9.3 targets per contest. He’s as safe as they come.

7. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots – vs Los Angeles Rams

We're willing to write off the Week 10 performance (1 reception for 14 yards) as just an off-day for Hunter Henry. The New England Patriots tight end is still proving to be one of Drake Maye's go-to targets and the Los Angeles Rams have allowed the 10th-most fantasy points to tight ends this season. Unless you have one of the elite fantasy options at tight end, Henry is a strong play.

6. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings – @ Tennessee Titans

There’s the T.J. Hockenson we’ve been waiting for. Opponents put so much focus on stopping Justin Jefferson that T.J. Hockenson is often left “open” by NFL standards. While Sam Darnold has regressed, reducing our confidence in this Vikings offense, Hockenson is a security blank who Kevin O’Connell could draw up more plays for to help get Darnold back on track. Coming off an excellent performance – 8 receptions for 72 yards on 9 targets – Hockenson will look to build off that against a Tennessee Titans defense that has allowed the third-fewest receiving yards (328) to tight ends.

5. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons – @ Denver Broncos

It appears Kyle Pitts’ one-catch game against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 3 was a one-time thing. He drew 6 targets this past Sunday against the Saints, coming through with 55 receiving yards on 5 receptions. Having cleared 50-plus receiving yards in five of his last six games, Pitts has definitely earned his status as one of the best fantasy tight ends this season.

4. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens – @ Pittsburgh Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens made Mark Andrews a focal point of their offense in Week 10, feeding him 7 targets and he rewarded them with 68 receiving yards and 6 receptions. He's certainly not going to see that many looks on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he's moved up our fantasy TE rankings for another reason. Andrews has scored a touchdown in five of his last six games, making him one of the likeliest pass-catchers in the NFL to score a touchdown in Week 11.

3. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs – @ Buffalo Bills

Would you look at that, Travis Kelce is back to performing like one of the best fantasy tight ends even at 35 years old. While this Sunday marked his lowest yardage total (64) in three weeks, that’s still nearly as many receiving yards as he had in his first three games combined (69). Plus, Kelce is averaging 10.7 targets per game for 8.7 receptions and 71.7 receiving yards. So, even with a challenging matchup against the Buffalo Bills, Kelce can be trusted by fantasy managers.

2. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders – @ Miami Dolphins

Brock Bowers returns from the bye week coming off two of his worst performances since September. For context, he had 10 receptions for 93 receiving yards on Oct. 20 then followed it up with 10 total receptions for 103 receiving yards combined in the last two games. Fortunately, a change in offensive coordinator and a matchup against the Miami Dolphins electric offense should force the Raiders to pepper Bowers with targets.

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers – vs Seattle Seahaws

