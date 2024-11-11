Week 11 fantasy QB rankings: Evaluating stats, matchups for best fantasy quarterbacks this week

Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Our Week 11 fantasy QB rankings will take you through all the NFL stats and matchup analysis you need to know for the best fantasy quarterbacks this week. From highlighting quarterbacks with great fantasy matchups against some of the worst pass defenses in the NFL to some signal-callers with sub-par matchups that could lower their potential output. With that in mind, let’s dive into our fantasy QB rankings for Week 11.

15. Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons – @ Denver Broncos

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

With Kirk Cousins averaging nearly 36 pass attempts per game in the last two months – 286.9 pass ypg and 101.9 average QB rating – he is keeping himself fantasy-relevant. He was bad against the New Orleans Saints and now draws a much more difficult matchup against the Denver Broncos. We don’t expect efficiency, but the volume of work puts him on the fantasy radar.

14. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets – vs Indianapolis Colts

Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

It certainly didn't help Aaron Rodgers that Davante Adams dropped a touchdown this past Sunday, but it's also evident the New York Jets quarterback is well past his prime. However, he remains fantasy-relevant because this Jets defense has fallen apart and that's going to require Rodgers to throw even more against an Indianapolis Colts defense that has allowed 257.3 passing yards and 1.4 passing touchdowns per game in the last two months.

13. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers – vs Cincinnati Bengals

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

In his first four games this season, Justin Herbert averaged just 22.8 pass attempts per game and averaged 144.5 passing yards per contest. Then, the Los Angeles Chargers unleashed him. Since Week 6, Herbert is averaging 30 attempts per game and that’s come with a 107.4 QB rating and a 262.2 pass ypg average. Start him with confidence against one of the worst defenses in football.

12. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans – @ Dallas Cowboys

Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

What matters for C.J. Stroud and his fantasy managers is that Nico Collins will finally be returning to the Houston Texans offense on Sunday. Adding a big-play threat will also open things up underneath for Tank Dell, unlocking Houston's passing attack for the first time in a month. The big concern, though, is how this Texans offensive line fares against Micah Parsons.

11. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins – vs Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

In the last two games before the bye week, the Las Vegas Raiders defense allowed a 70.1 percent completion rate, 7 passing touchdowns and 495 passing yards. They aren’t well-equipped to handle Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, especially with Tua Tagovailoa under center. With that acknowledged, Maxx Crosby is the one X-factor who at least has a chance to disrupt this Miami Dolphins defense and prevent Tagovailoa from having a strong performance.

10. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers – @ Chicago Bears

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jordan Love very much needed the bye week, both to heal up and to watch film with the hope that his decision-making improves. While the Packers' signal-caller has the talent to make him one of the best fantasy quarterbacks any given week, the Chicago Bears defense has held five opponents under 200 passing yards and only one quarterback (Trevor Lawrence) recorded multiple touchdowns. Still, Love's physical tools and the Packers' offense give him top-10 upside.

9. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs – @ Buffalo Bills

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes is slowly starting to climb his way back up our fantasy QB rankings. From Weeks 2-6, he averaged just 219.6 pass ypg with a 5-7 TD-INT line and a 79.1 QB rating. However, in the last three weeks, he is averaging 273 pass ypg with a 6-1 TD-INT ratio and a 102.2 QB rating. We just don’t love the matchup against a Buffalo Bills defense that allows just 21.9 pass ypg and has 36 combined sacks and interceptions this season with just 13 passing touchdowns allowed in 10 games.

8. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams – @ New England Patriots

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Before his Monday Night Football matchup against the Miami Dolphins, Matthew Stafford had a 6-2 TD-INT line and averaged 288.5 pass ypg in the last two weeks with Cooper Kupp back on the field. He now faces a New England Patriots defense that has allowed a 100-plus QB rating four times and a 70-plus completion rate in four contests. In short, we love this matchup for Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams offense.

7. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers – vs Seattle Seahawks

Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

In the first game with Chrisitan McCaffrey back, Brock Purdy set season-highs in passing yards (353) and pass attempts (36). It came with his second consecutive performance with a 69-plus percent completion rate and his first game with multiple touchdown passes in over a month. Purdy can be one of the best fantasy quarterbacks for the rest of the season and he should thrive against a Seattle Seahawks defense that he threw 3 touchdowns against just a month ago without CMC.

6. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions – vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The five-interception game is simply an outlier and if we know anything about Dan Campbell and Ben Johnson, it's that they'll find ways to get Jared Goff back on track. It aligns perfectly with a Week 11 matchup against a Jacksonville Jaguars pass defense that has allowed the fourth-most passing touchdowns (19) this season with the second-highest completion rate (69.9 percent) and the third-highest yards per attempt average (8.0).

5. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders – @ Philadelphia Eagles

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The past three games have been a bit of a disappointing stretch for Jayden Daniels, with the Washington Commanders quarterback averaging just a 92.4 QB rating with 3 total touchdowns in his last three contests. To make matters worse in Week 11, the Philadelphia Eagles have allowed just 1 passing touchdown and 122.6 pass ypg in the last five games. Still, Daniels' rushing ability and the stakes of this matchup for Washington give us the confidence to bet on Daniels as one of the best fantasy quarterbacks this week.

4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills – vs Kansas City Chiefs

Credit: Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs defense is widely recognized for being one of the best units in the NFL, but this secondary hasn't been nearly as effective since corner Jaylen Watson went down. Kansas City's last three opponents have each thrown 2 passing touchdowns while averaging 6.9 yards per attempt with a 75.8 percent completion rate and 115.8 QB rating. All of this is to say, in a game where the Buffalo Bills will be more motivated than ever to win, we are confident Josh Allen will come through for his fantasy managers and Bills Mafia.

3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals – @ Los Angeles Chargers

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

From Weeks 1-9, the Los Angeles Chargers defense held quarterbacks to 195.9 passing yards and 0.9 passing touchdowns per game with a 75.9 QB rating. However, this unit wasn't nearly as dominant this past week against Will Levis (2-0 TD-INT, 124.1 QB rating allowed). Facing Joe Burrow, who has a 17-3 TD-INT line and averaged 282.3 pass ypg in the last six weeks, we're banking on the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback finding even more vulnerabilities in the Chargers defense.

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens – @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

There are a few reasons fantasy managers should temper their expectations for Lamar Jackson in Week 11. First, the Pittsburgh Steelers defense has allowed just a 2-24 TD-INT ratio with a 73.0 QB rating in the last four games. Second, Jackson has historically struggled against Pittsburgh (66.8 QB rating 145.0 pass ypg, 4-7 TD-INT). What lands him so high among the best fantasy quarterbacks this week? He’s a two-time NFL MVP who is playing at a level we’ve never seen before and this same Ravens offense made light work of a top-five Denver Broncos defense just two weeks ago.

1. Jalen hurts, Philadelphia Eagles – vs Washington Commanders

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images