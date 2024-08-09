New England Patriots game today: 2024 Patriots schedule, TV info, latest injury report, depth chart, and stats

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Is there a New England Patriots game today? With the 2024 NFL season nearly here, many Pats fans are wondering when the team will next be in action. Well, look no further because here you can find all the information you need on the 2024 Patriots schedule, including the latest depth chart and injury report.

New England Patriots game today

When is the next New England Patriots game? Thursday, August 15 Who are they playing? Philadelphia Eagles Where are the Patriots playing? Gillette Stadium What time does the Patriots game start? 7:00 PM ET What channel is the Patriots game on? WBZ-TV CBS/NFL Network Where can we stream the Patriots game? NFL+

Is there a Patriots game today?

There is no Patriots game today. The New England Patriots resume their 2024 preseason schedule with a game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

What time is the Patriots game today?

Kick-off for the next Patriots game is at 7 PM ET/10 PM PT.

What channel is the New England Patriots game on?

The Patriots’ next game will be broadcast on CBS locally, as well as on NFL Network. The game can also be streamed on NFL+.

Where do the New England Patriots play home games?

The Patriots currently play home games at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

What time do gates open for the Patriots game today?

Like every other team in the NFL, gates for Patriots games at Gillette Stadium usually open two hours before kickoff.

New England Patriots depth chart

Here you can find the latest New England Patriots depth chart entering 2024 training camp.

Offense

Quarterback: Jacoby Brissett, Drake Maye, Bailey Zappe, Joe Milton III

Jacoby Brissett, Drake Maye, Bailey Zappe, Joe Milton III Running Back: Rhamondre Stevenson, Antonio Gibson, Kevin Harris, JaMycal Hasty

Rhamondre Stevenson, Antonio Gibson, Kevin Harris, JaMycal Hasty Wide Receiver: Kendrick Bourne, DeMario Douglas, Ja’Lynn Polk, KJ Osborn, Javon Baker, Tyquan Thornton, Kayshon Boutte, Jalen Reagor, Kawaan Baker, David Wallis, JaQuae Jackson

Kendrick Bourne, DeMario Douglas, Ja’Lynn Polk, KJ Osborn, Javon Baker, Tyquan Thornton, Kayshon Boutte, Jalen Reagor, Kawaan Baker, David Wallis, JaQuae Jackson Tight End: Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper, Mitchell Wilcox, Jaheim Bell

Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper, Mitchell Wilcox, Jaheim Bell Left Tackle: Chukwuma Okorafor, Calvin Anderson, Caedan Wallace

Chukwuma Okorafor, Calvin Anderson, Caedan Wallace Left Guard: Cole Strange, Atonio Mafi, Michael Jordan, Liam Fornadel

Cole Strange, Atonio Mafi, Michael Jordan, Liam Fornadel Center: David Andrews, Charles Turner III, Jake Andrews (IR)

David Andrews, Charles Turner III, Jake Andrews (IR) Right Guard: Sidy Sow, Nick Leverett, Layden Robinson

Sidy Sow, Nick Leverett, Layden Robinson Right Tackle: Mike Onwenu, Vederian Lowe, Zuri Henry, Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (IR)

Defense

Left End: Keion White, Deatrich Wise Jr., William Bradley-King, Jotham Russell

Keion White, Deatrich Wise Jr., William Bradley-King, Jotham Russell Nose Tackle: Davon Godchaux, Jeremiah Pharms Jr., Mike Purcell, Trysten Hill

Davon Godchaux, Jeremiah Pharms Jr., Mike Purcell, Trysten Hill Right End: Christian Barmore, Daniel Ekuale, Armon Watts, Sam Roberts

Christian Barmore, Daniel Ekuale, Armon Watts, Sam Roberts Weakside Linebacker: Matthew Judon, John Morgan III

Matthew Judon, John Morgan III Left Inside Linebacker: Ja’Whaun Bentley, Sione Takitaki, Joe Giles-Harris, Steele Chambers

Ja’Whaun Bentley, Sione Takitaki, Joe Giles-Harris, Steele Chambers Right Inside Linebacker: Jahlani Tavai, Raekwon McMillan, Christian Elliss

Jahlani Tavai, Raekwon McMillan, Christian Elliss Strongside Linebacker: Anfernee Jennings, Joshua Uche, Jotham Russell

Anfernee Jennings, Joshua Uche, Jotham Russell Left Corner: Jonathan Jones, Alex Austin, Marcellas Dial Jr.

Jonathan Jones, Alex Austin, Marcellas Dial Jr. Strong Safety: Kyle Dugger, Jaylinn Hawkins, Brenden Schooler, A.J. Thomas

Kyle Dugger, Jaylinn Hawkins, Brenden Schooler, A.J. Thomas Free Safety: Jabrill Peppers, Marte Mapu, Joshuah Bledsoe, Dell Pettus

Jabrill Peppers, Marte Mapu, Joshuah Bledsoe, Dell Pettus Right Corner: Christian Gonzalez, Marco Wilson, Azizi Hearn, Mikey Victor

Christian Gonzalez, Marco Wilson, Azizi Hearn, Mikey Victor Nickleback: Marcus Jones, Shaun Wade, Isaiah Bolden

New England Patriots injury report

Here you can find up-to-date details on the latest New England Patriots injury report.

Demario Douglas – Questionable

Christian Barmore – Questionable

Cole Strange – Out

Sione Takitaki – Out

Kendrick Bourne – Out

Tyrone Wheatley, Jr. – IR

Jake Andrews – IR

How many wins do the New England Patriots have?

The 2024 Patriots’ schedule for the regular season has not yet begun. However, in 2023 the team won just four games.

Where are the Patriots in the Standings?

The 2024 New England Patriots schedule for the regular season has yet to begin, but last season the team finished fourth in the AFC East standings.

New England Patriots stats

With the 2024 Patriots regular season set to begin soon, take a look at some of the leaders in major statistical categories.

Passing Yards: Mac Jones (2,120)

Mac Jones (2,120) Passing Touchdowns: Mac Jones (10)

Mac Jones (10) Interceptions: Mac Jones (12)

Mac Jones (12) Rushes: Ezekiel Elliot (184)

Ezekiel Elliot (184) Rushing Yards: Ezekiel Elliott (642)

Ezekiel Elliott (642) Rushing Touchdowns: Rhamondre Stevenson (4)

Rhamondre Stevenson (4) Receptions: Ezekiel Elliott (51)

Ezekiel Elliott (51) Receiving Yards: DeMario Douglas (561)

DeMario Douglas (561) Receiving Touchdowns: Hunter Henry (6)

Hunter Henry (6) Tackles: Ja’Whaun Bentley (114)

Ja’Whaun Bentley (114) Sacks: Christian Barmore (8.5)

Christian Barmore (8.5) Interceptions: Jabril Peppers, Jahlani Tavai, Kyle Dugger (2)

New England Patriots schedule 2024 (Preseason)

Below you can find the full slate of Patriots preseason games in 2024.

Date Matchup Time (ET) TV Info August 8 Patriots 17, Panthers 3 7:00 PM CBS/NFL Network August 15 Philadelphia Eagles 7:00 PM CBS/NFL Network August 25 @ Washington Commanders 8:00 PM CBS/NFL Network

2024 New England Patriots schedule (Regular season)

Here is the entire Patriots schedule for the 2024 NFL season.

Week Date Matchup Time (ET) TV Info 1 September 8 @ Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM CBS 2 September 15 Seattle Seahawks 1:00 PM FOX 3 September 19 @ New York Jets 8:15 PM Prime Video 4 September 29 @ San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM FOX 5 October 6 Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM FOX 6 October 13 Houston Texans 1:00 PM CBS 7 October 20 @ Jacksonville Jaguars 9:30 AM NFL Network 8 October 27 New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS 9 November 3 @ Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM FOX 10 November 10 @ Chicago Bears 1:00 PM FOX 11 November 17 Los Angeles Rams 1:00 PM FOX 12 November 24 @ Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS 13 December 1 Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM CBS 14 BYE 15 December 15 @ Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM CBS 16 December 22 @ Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM CBS 17 December 29 Los Angeles Chargers TBA TBA 18 January 5 Buffalo Bills TBA TBA

