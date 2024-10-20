New York Jets game today: TV info, Week 7 injury report, and upcoming 2024 Jets schedule

Is there a Jets game today? With the 2024 NFL season now underway, many Gang Green fans wonder when they will be in action next. Look no further; here you can find all the information you need on the 2024 New York Jets schedule, including the latest injury report and stats.

New York Jets next game

When is the next New York Jets game? Sunday, October 20 Who are they playing? Pittsburgh Steelers Where are the Jets playing? Acrisure Stadium What time does the Jets game start? 8:20 PM ET What channel is the Jets game on? NBC Where can we stream the Jets game? NFL+

Also Read: How To Watch the New York Jets Games Live

Is there a Jets game today?

There is a Jets game today. The New York Jets 2024 schedule resumes Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

What time is the Jets game today?

The next Jets game kick-off is at 8:20 PM ET.

Where are the Jets playing?

The NY Jets’ next game will occur on the road at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

What channel are the NY Jets on today?

The Jets next game will be broadcast exclusively on NBC.

New York Jets injury report

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Here you can find up-to-date details on the latest Jets injury report.

DJ Reed – Questionable

Tyler Conklin – Questionable

Chazz Surratt – Questionale

Michael Carter II – Out

Chuck Clark – Out

Haason Reddick – Out

Jermaine Johnson – IR

Zaire Barnes – IR

Wes Schweitzer – IR

Leki Fotu – IR

Kenny Yeboah – IR

Who won the Jets game tonight?

The New York Jets lost their most recent game against the Buffalo Bills by a score of 23-20.

How many wins do the Jets have?

The New York Jets record currently stands at 2-4.

Where are the Jets in the Standings?

The Jets are in last place in the AFC East section of the latest NFL standings.

Where do the Jets play now?

The Jets play their home games at Metlife Field, which is located in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

2024 New York Jets schedule

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here is the entire New York Jets schedule for the 2024 NFL season.

Week Date Matchup Time (ET) TV Info 1 September 9 49ers 32, Jets 19 8:15 PM ESPN/ABC 2 September 15 Jets 24, Titans 17 1:00 PM CBS 3 September 19 Jets 24, Patriots 3 8:15 PM Prime Video 4 September 29 Broncos 10, Jets 9 1:00 PM CBS 5 October 6 Vikings 23, Jets 17 9:30 AM NFL Network 6 October 14 Bills 23, Jets 20 8:15 PM ESPN 7 October 20 @ Steelers 8:20 PM NBC 8 October 27 @ Patriots 1:00 PM CBS 9 October 31 Texans 8:15 PM Prime Video 10 November 10 @ Cardinals 4:25 PM CBS 11 November 17 Colts 8:20 PM NBC 12 BYE 13 December 1 Seahawks 1:00 PM FOX 14 December 8 @ Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS 15 December 15

@ Jaguars 1:00 PM FOX 16 December 22 Rams 1:00 PM CBS 17 December 29 @ Bills 1:00 PM CBS 18 TBD Dolphins TBD TBD

New York Jets stats 2024

Below you can get a look at the Jets numbers on our NFL stats sheet.

New York Jets record by year