New York Jets game today: TV info, Week 7 injury report, and upcoming 2024 Jets schedule

Updated:
Is there a Jets game today? With the 2024 NFL season now underway, many Gang Green fans wonder when they will be in action next. Look no further; here you can find all the information you need on the 2024 New York Jets schedule, including the latest injury report and stats.

New York Jets next game

When is the next New York Jets game?Sunday, October 20
Who are they playing?Pittsburgh Steelers
Where are the Jets playing?Acrisure Stadium
What time does the Jets game start?8:20 PM ET
What channel is the Jets game on?NBC
Where can we stream the Jets game?NFL+

Is there a Jets game today?

There is a Jets game today. The New York Jets 2024 schedule resumes Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

What time is the Jets game today?

The next Jets game kick-off is at 8:20 PM ET.

Where are the Jets playing?

The NY Jets’ next game will occur on the road at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

What channel are the NY Jets on today?

The Jets next game will be broadcast exclusively on NBC.

New York Jets injury report

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Here you can find up-to-date details on the latest Jets injury report.

  • DJ Reed – Questionable
  • Tyler Conklin – Questionable
  • Chazz Surratt – Questionale
  • Michael Carter II – Out
  • Chuck Clark – Out
  • Haason Reddick – Out
  • Jermaine Johnson – IR
  • Zaire Barnes – IR
  • Wes Schweitzer – IR
  • Leki Fotu – IR
  • Kenny Yeboah – IR

Who won the Jets game tonight?

The New York Jets lost their most recent game against the Buffalo Bills by a score of 23-20.

How many wins do the Jets have?

The New York Jets record currently stands at 2-4.

Where are the Jets in the Standings?

The Jets are in last place in the AFC East section of the latest NFL standings.

Where do the Jets play now?

The Jets play their home games at Metlife Field, which is located in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

2024 New York Jets schedule

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here is the entire New York Jets schedule for the 2024 NFL season.

WeekDateMatchupTime (ET)TV Info
1September 949ers 32, Jets 198:15 PMESPN/ABC
2September 15Jets 24, Titans 171:00 PMCBS
3September 19Jets 24, Patriots 38:15 PMPrime Video
4September 29Broncos 10, Jets 91:00 PMCBS
5October 6Vikings 23, Jets 179:30 AMNFL Network
6October 14Bills 23, Jets 208:15 PMESPN
7October 20@ Steelers8:20 PMNBC
8October 27@ Patriots1:00 PMCBS
9October 31Texans8:15 PMPrime Video
10November 10@ Cardinals4:25 PMCBS
11November 17Colts8:20 PMNBC
12BYE
13December 1Seahawks1:00 PMFOX
14December 8@ Dolphins1:00 PMCBS
15December 15
@ Jaguars		1:00 PMFOX
16December 22Rams1:00 PMCBS
17December 29@ Bills1:00 PMCBS
18TBDDolphinsTBDTBD

New York Jets stats 2024

Below you can get a look at the Jets numbers on our NFL stats sheet.

New York Jets record by year

  • 2023: 7-10
  • 2022: 7-10
  • 2021: 4-13
  • 2020: 2-14
  • 2019: 7-9
  • 2018: 4-12
  • 2017: 5-11

