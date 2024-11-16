Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles linked to future Hall of Fame head coach

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Right now, the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles are among the top contending teams in the NFL with the best Super Bowl odds. For the Bills, even reaching the Super Bowl would be a significant accomplishment. But for a franchise that’s lost the big game four times and still hasn’t won a Lombardi Trophy, anything less than a trip to the AFC Championship would be a disappointment for Sean McDermott’s team.

Meanwhile, despite having more historical success, Nick Sirianni’s Eagles are in a similar place. Unlike the Bills, the Eagles actually have made a Super Bowl appearance in the past decade. Only now are they itching to get back after being four points away from winning SBLVII. Like in Buffalo, anything less than a trip to the NFC Championship would be a disappointment for Philadelphia.

So, while it seems unlikely that the Bills or Eagles would seriously consider a coaching change with where the teams are right now, the vibes could change after the postseason results are in. If so, there’s one big heavy-hitter who could make sense for either the Bills or Eagles, if he’s still available.

Would Buffalo Bills or Philadelphia Eagles rather have Bill Belichick?

Sean McDermott has led the Buffalo Bills to five consecutive seasons with double-digit wins. At 8-2, with seven games left to play, odds are he’ll get to at least ten wins again this season. While regular season wins are hard to come by, especially if you’re the 2024 New England Patriots or Miami Dolphins, the Bills have higher aspirations and bigger expectations.

Nick Sirianni has never missed the playoffs since taking over for Doug Pederson following the 2020 season. But two Wild Card losses in three years plus an epic collapse at the end of the 2023 season had Coach Sirianni seemingly on the hot seat when the 2024 league year kicked off.

But with the Bills and Eagles off to an 8-2 start, all talk about McDermott and/or Sirianni being on the hot seat has gone up in smoke. Yet, that doesn’t mean either coach is off the hook, depending on how their respective teams perform in the postseason when wins and losses mean much more.

“Belichick could be a perfect candidate for a talented team that needs a new voice, as he likely will only coach for a few more years and won’t want to inherit an organization in need of a full rebuild. The Dallas Cowboys have been floated as an obvious fit.



Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has said numerous times that he won’t hire a GM, and there’s no way he will diminish the role of Will McClay, Jones’ right-hand man. And Belichick might be OK with that power dynamic in Dallas because it’s expected, as it’s been long established.



The Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles are also suitable options.” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini on Bill Belichick

If you’re the Bills or Eagles, moving on from their accomplished coaches wouldn’t be an easy decision. While they’ve been unable to win a Super Bowl, they’ve seen how quickly franchises can spiral out of control without a strong leader. However, if a coaching change is made, pivoting to a future Hall of Famer like Bill Belichick seems like a much safer alternative than taking a chance on someone who’s never been a head coach before.

