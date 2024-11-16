NFL insider predicts this top QB prospect will replace Daniel Jones as New York Giants’ starter in 2025

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Daniel Jones era will soon be coming to an end for the New York Giants.

Jones has been one of the worst quarterbacks in the league in 2024. After signing a four-year, $160 million deal with the Giants following a 2022 playoff appearance, Jones has led New York to an NFC East-worst 2-8 record. He’s thrown eight touchdowns to seven interceptions and has the 27th-worst QBR (Total Quarterback Rating) in the NFL at 46.5.

The Giants selected Jones sixth overall in the 2019 Draft, hoping he would be able to replace Eli Manning and lead them back to greatness. However, it never materialized as a majority of Giants fans are calling for Jones to be benched.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter even said earlier this week that he believes Jones played his last snap for the Giants and they will move onto backup Drew Lock after the bye week.

"I would GUESS Daniel Jones never plays another snap for the #Giants" @AdamSchefter's guess today is the Daniel Jones experience in New York is over. pic.twitter.com/HKEgjUYgWn — UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio (@UnSportsESPN) November 12, 2024

The Giants even attempted to move up to draft a quarterback in the 2024 Draft, but a trade never materialized.

With the Giants seemingly ready to move on from Jones, who will be their quarterback next season? One NFL insider predicts this top prospect will be New York’s new starter in 2025.

NFL insider predicts Cam Ward will replace Daniel Jones as New York Giants’ starting QB

The Athletic NFL insider Dan Duggan believes University of Miami’s Cam Ward will replace Jones as starter for the New York Giants next season.

Ward is having a Heisman-worthy season. He’s thrown for 3,494 yards, 32 touchdowns, and just six interceptions, as the Hurricanes are 9-1 and ranked 12th in the nation after losing to Georgia Tech. Ward also has 182 rushing yards and three scores.

“It’s over for Jones in New York. The Giants will bench him soon and then cut ties with him at the end of the season. The Giants tried to draft his replacement this past offseason but couldn’t move up and decided against selecting the likes of Michael Penix Jr., J.J. McCarthy or Bo Nix, all of whom were still on the board when New York picked wide receiver Malik Nabers at No. 6. Right or wrong, the Giants now have no choice but to draft a quarterback, and at the moment, they are in prime position to do it. At 2-8, New York has a great chance of landing a top-three pick in the 2025 draft,” writes Duggan.

Heading into Week 11, the Giants currently hold the second-overall pick for the 2025 NFL Draft. If that selection holds, they would be able to land Ward and hope he turns into their franchise quarterback when Jones couldn’t.

