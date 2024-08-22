Popular NFL analyst suggests Bo Nix and Sean Payton pairing could be comparable to the 49ers QB-coach duo

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

There has been a lot of buzz about how good rookie Bo Nix and Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton can be together. One prominent NFL analysts believe they can be just as successful as one of the top QB and coach combos in the league today.

It takes 53 players to win a championship in the NFL. But if a team has a strong quarterback and coach they have a leg up on most teams around the league. The sport has seen many legendary QB and coach combos. From Tom Brady and Bill Belichick to Terry Bradshaw and Chuck Noll.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton experienced that when he and Drew Brees helped to bring the New Orleans Saints their first Super Bowl title. Along with making the long-time losing franchise a consistent winner for the better part of a decade.

Many were surprised that the Broncos made Bo Nix their top pick in April. But there has been a buzz out of Denver that Nix and Payton might be a perfect combo. The former Oregon star’s strong play in preseason has only added momentum to that narrative.

On a Thursday edition of ESPN’s “Get Up,” Bo Nix and Sean Payton being a perfect fit was the topic of conversation. And popular analyst Dan Orlovsky had a bold take on how good of a fit the Broncos QB and head coach might be.

Bo Nix stats (Preseason): 2 games, 205 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, 76.7 completion %, 116.7 passer rating

Can Sean Payton and Bo Nix be as good as Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy?

“I get the feeling he’s perfect for Sean Payton the way that Brock Purdy is perfect for Kyle Shanahan. And that’s the feeling I get this preseason watching Bo play. The ball comes out of his hands quickly and at the right place. And that’s how Sean wants his guys to play. Watching him and this offense operate in the preseason, I’m a little bit more intrigued and interested in Denver as an offensive football team this season.” -Dan Orlovsky

In 21 starts since 2022, the San Francisco 49ers combo of Brock Purdy and Kyle Shanahan have posted a 17-4 record and a trip to the Super Bowl last season. Getting anywhere close to that would be a perfect scenario for Denver Broncos fans.

