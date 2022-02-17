Israel Adesanya next fight: Everything you need to know

Feb 12, 2022; Houston, Texas, UNITED STATES; Israel Adesanya after defeating Robert Whittaker (not pictured) during UFC 271 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

With another title fight victory over Robert Whittaker in the bag, UFC fans are now typing up “Israel Adesanya next fight” in their Google search and wondering when the pound-for-pounds star will next compete. Although it may be a few months before he returns to the Octagon, there are some interesting options ahead for the UFC middleweight champion when he does.

Who will win the Israel Adesanya next fight lottery?

Adesanya is still basking in the afterglow of a fourth straight title defense in February at UFC 271. However, a champion’s job is never done, and there are a plethora of talented 185-pound fighters hungry for their chance to end the Nigerian’s reign. That is why matchups with top-10 talents Jared Cannonier, Sean Strickland, or even light heavyweight title contender Jiri Prochazka are strong opponent options.

Three men that could land a fight with Adesanya next:

The Gorilla : On the same card as Adesanya vs Whittaker II, Cannonier solidified his spot as the top contender with an impressive technical knockout win over top-five fighter Derek Brunson. Outside, of an injury changing plans, this fight should be finalized in the next few months.

: On the same card as Adesanya vs Whittaker II, Cannonier solidified his spot as the top contender with an impressive technical knockout win over top-five fighter Derek Brunson. Outside, of an injury changing plans, this fight should be finalized in the next few months. The Darkhorse: Although Cannonier is a more deserving contender, based on ranking, the odd and outrageous machinations of Strickland make him a more appealing option to UFC brass looking to market the champs next fight. Not to mention, he is a pretty good fighter and has one of the longest winning streaks in the division.

Although Cannonier is a more deserving contender, based on ranking, the odd and outrageous machinations of Strickland make him a more appealing option to UFC brass looking to market the champs next fight. Not to mention, he is a pretty good fighter and has one of the longest winning streaks in the division. The Denisa Option: Adesanya failed to win the 205-pound title once. However, if Prochazka were to beat the ageless Glover Teixeira in May, a Adesanya vs Prochazka clash of unique styles would have fans salivating.

Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker II recap

Feb 12, 2022; Houston, Texas, UNITED STATES; Israel Adesanya (red gloves) fights Robert Whittaker (blue gloves) during UFC 271 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Whittaker entered his rematch with the middleweight champion as a notable betting underdog. And there is no doubt the former division king was motivated to prove them wrong and exercise the demons of his 2019 TKO loss to Adesanya. Even though the second fight was much more competitive, he still could not overcome “The Last Stylebender.”

Many felt Whittaker needed to use wrestling to bridge the gap between them in the striking department. The Australian was able to do that and score four takedowns — with over three minutes of control time — on a notoriously difficult man to get to the ground. It helped Whittaker win several rounds in the fight.

Although Whittakers wrestling was effective, Adesanya was once against the better striker. Landing 20 more strikes on his opponent, and at a higher percentage despite having 30 more attempts too.

The takedowns were not enough as the defending champion proved too skilled and was awarded a unanimous decision win with scores of 48-47, 48-47, and 49-46.

What makes Israel Adesanya so popular?

Jun 12, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Israel Adesanya before fighting against Marvin Vettori during UFC 263 at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Adesanya truly is a one-of-a-kind combat athlete. He is akin to Muhammad Ali and Roy Jones, Jr. in mixing world-class physical gifts with it-factor charisma. Adesanya is a perfect representation for the era he dominates in and will surely go down as many Gen Z fans’ favorite UFC fighter.

The Avatar of the UFC: Adesanya is a top three pound-for-pound talent because he can beautifully blend both the physical and mental sides of fighting into one dynamic combat package.

Adesanya (22-1) has never lost at middleweight. During his three-plus year run in the UFC he’s beaten elite fighters like Derek Brunson, Paulo Costa, Marvin Vettori (twice), Whittaker (twice), and Yoel Romero.

In a clash of generations, Adesanya fought his idol, and the man considered the greatest MMA middleweight of all time, Anderson Silva, in 2018. Although the then-43-year-old Silva showed the heart of a lion, his younger counterpart was the better man and won by unanimous decision.

Before he jumped to MMA, Adesanya was a world-class kickboxer. Amassing a 75-5 record with 48 KOs.

The Stylish Bender: The New Zealand resident has become a sports superstar by unabashedly being himself. A confident, cocky, funny, and creative man that connects with the 18 to 35 age demographic that all sports properties and advertisers want.

Adesanya has over nine million followers on his various social media accounts, including six million on Instagram.

The champ also runs popular OnlyFans and YouTube pages. His YouTube channel currently has over 700,000 subscribers that help him earn solid income on his videos.

Adesanya made headlines in 2021 when he took part in “Black Lives Matter” protests in New Zealand. At the protest, he gave a passionate speech and used his fame to help push the popular social movement.

Israel Adesanya’s net worth

Money is often one of the greatest measuring sticks for a fighter’s success. As of 2021, Adesanya’s net worth is estimated to be upwards of $10 million.