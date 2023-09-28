Islam Makhachev next fight: The champ is back to defend his thrown at UFC 294

Credit: Craig Kidwell-USA TODAY Sports

The Islam Makhachev next fight news has finally arrived and the king of the 155-pound division is set to return in the main event on UFC 294 in October. Waiting to welcome him back to the Octagon will be a former foe and champion in pound-for-pound superstar, Charles Oliveria.

Who will Islam Makhachev next fight be against?

The Russian superstar will end his long break from the Octagon this Fall and he will again be in a matchup with one of the very best fighters in MMA. In the second defense of his lightweight title, Makhachev will have a highly anticipated rematch with the man he took the belt from in 2022, Charles Oliveira.

The matchup is one fans have been clamoring for after the Brazilian’s dominant June win over Beneil Dariush in his first fight since his loss to Makhachev.

How to watch Makhachev vs. Oliveira II on Oct. 21

Makhachev vs. Oliveira II will headline UFC 294 on Oct. 21

The card takes place inside the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

The fight will air exclusively on ESPN+ pay-per-view for a price of $79.99

Islam Makhachev vs Charles Oliveria II preview

There were many who felt Oliveira was deserving of an immediate rematch following his October 2022 loss to Makhachev. However, he instead was asked to prove he was next in line and did so with ease this summer. Now, a rematch of the best two lightweights on the planet will take place almost exactly a year after their first clash.

Evenly matched: Heading into their original bout, UFC observers gave Oliveira a major edge in the striking game. However, Makhachev hurt him on the feet and then submitted the greatest submission artist in UFC history. He again proved how underrated his striking is in February with another upset win over elite striker and featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski.

There is no clear path to victory for Oliveira, and while they are both evenly matched, Makhachev has a clear mental edge after the first fight.

Evolution: The big question before this rematch will be if either man has evolved or tweaked their game enough for a very difficult rematch. The common MMA belief is that rematches favor the loser from the first bout since they know what they need to fix and change.

Makhachev has a tough challenge in front of him as he must again do what worked for him in the first bout but also bring some surprises to keep the lightweight legend off balance.

Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira betting odds: Makhachev (-345), Oliveira (+275)

The bottom line: While the Russian ran through the former champion in the first bout, it is still a rarity for two pound-for-pound talents that are in the same division to face off. These are the types of bouts that will be looked back on 10 years from now because of their importance, and that is a big win for fans.

What makes Islam Makhachev so popular?

Islam Makhachev is the heir apparent to UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov when it comes to top MMA stars from Dagestan, Russia. The fact that he is close friends with the former lightweight champ and was trained by his father only adds to his building legacy as the best MMA fighter in the world today from Eastern Europe.

Let’s take a look at some of Islam Makhachev’s key achievements and various stats on one of the best competitors in combat sports.

Islam Makhachev record: 24-1 (4 KO, 11 submissions)

24-1 (4 KO, 11 submissions) Islam Makhachev height: 5-foot-10

5-foot-10 Islam Makhachev weight: The Russian competes in the UFC’s lightweight division, which has a max weight of 156 pounds in non-title fights.

The Russian competes in the UFC’s lightweight division, which has a max weight of 156 pounds in non-title fights. Makhachev is currently on a 12-fight win streak, all in the UFC, and includes wins over Charles Oliveira, Dan Hooker, Thiago Moises, and Bobby Green.

Islam Makhachev loss: His lone defeat was by technical knockout to Adriano Martins at UFC 192 in 2015.

His lone defeat was by technical knockout to Adriano Martins at UFC 192 in 2015. Along with having won UFC gold, Makhachev also won a Russian Sambo national championship before competing in MMA.

Islam Makhachev net worth

The measure of a fighter’s success is the dollars and cents they stack up from a career in combat sports. Islam Makhavhev’s net worth is believed to be around $650,000. However, that is likely to grow significantly in the coming years as a UFC champion.