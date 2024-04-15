Micah Parsons ‘lobbied’ the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff to play new position in 2024

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons is one of the best players in the NFL right now and he’s also one of the most vocal about his opinions and ideas. That apparently includes urging the Cowboys coaching staff to expand his role for the 2024 NFL season.

Parsons, a three-time All-Pro selection, has already demonstrated his value on the defensive side of the ball. He was an NFL Defensive Player of the Year finalist in 2023 and his next contract will make him one of the highest-paid NFL players.

Micah Parsons stats: 89 quarterback hits, 51 tackles for loss, 40.5 sacks in 50 games played

However, that isn’t enough for the 24-year-old. A year after he urged Dallas to expand his role and the team considered making him an offensive weapon, the 24-year-old is now urging the Cowboys coaching staff to do even more.

During an appearance on the Ross Tucker Football Podcast, Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel revealed that Parsons has lobbied him to allow Parsons to be a kick returner this fall.

Micah Parsons contract: $5.434 million cap hit in 2024, $21.324 million salary in 2025

“You know Micah. He has lobbied me in the past to just be the primary kickoff returner. I’m like, ‘Micah, that’s a question you’ve got to go a little further up than me on that one.’ But would I love to see him back there? Absolutely, because he would be fantastic. He would catch it and he’d run wild and he’d probably get incredible yards. But that ain’t going to happen. I’m aware of that.” Dallas Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel on Micah Parsons wanting to be a kick returner

In Parsons’ defense, he is an elite athlete even by NFL standards. He also showed incredible elusiveness and balance as a runner on a fumble-return touchdown against the Chicago Bears earlier in his career. As Fassel can attest, Parsons has the ability to be a returner.

Unfortunately for the All-Pro pass rusher, it’s never going to happen. He plays the second-most important position in the NFL and the Cowboys coaching staff isn’t going to chance losing its best player to a significant injury on a kickoff return. Parsons might not love it, but Dallas is going to do everything it can to ensure its top defender is healthy for years to come.

