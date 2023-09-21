Dallas Cowboys preparing Micah Parsons for role as secret weapon on offense

Through two weeks of NFL action, Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons is generating plenty of smoke. The two-time All-Pro is not only in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation, but he’s even on the radar to become the first defender since 1986 to win an MVP. While others, mostly quarterbacks, may get in the way, Parsons’ job is to destroy QBs, so we wouldn’t rule him out entirely just yet.

However, to pull off this next feat, Parsons might have to set aside his penchant for ruining a QB’s day, if only for a few moments.

According to Parsons, the Cowboys have allowed the star edge rusher to take a few snaps at the tight end position during the scout team portion of practices.

"Big Mike let me get a couple scout team reps at Tight End..



"Big Mike let me get a couple scout team reps at Tight End..

I probably shouldn't have spilled the tea on that one" 😂😂 ~ @MicahhParsons11

Yet, as even Parsons admits, he probably shouldn’t have let this one slip. Then again, it won’t matter too much. If any opponent sees Parsons take the field offensively, whether it’s in a red zone package near the goal line, during a two-point conversion, or at any other point throughout the game, there will still be eyes on No. 11.

However, that doesn’t mean Parsons can run routes with the best of them or is even guaranteed to catch a pass should the ball come his way. In fact, while Parsons has racked up 29.5 sacks in just 35 games, he has yet to haul in an interception in his NFL career. He didn’t have one in college at Penn State either, but with a background as a former running back, he wouldn’t be entirely out of his element if given a few snaps on offense with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and others.

Given the history of others like William ‘The Refrigerator’ Perry, Mike Vrabel, Jared Allen, and several others, Parsons wouldn’t be the first to play both sides, if even for a few snaps, but he also will be far from the last. However, he’d be the highest-profile athlete we’ve seen do this since J.J. Watt scored three touchdowns with the Houston Texans back in 2014.

But first, the Cowboys will have to actually be willing to put their best player in harm’s way, where he’d be at risk of taking just as big of a hit as Parsons himself can deliver. Would the Cowboys risk such a move during the regular season? We’ll just have to wait and see.

