Snoop Dogg offers Los Angeles Lakers offseason advice on free agency targets

Compared to other teams, the Los Angeles Lakers had a fairly successful year, winning the NBA’s In-Season Tournament before ending their campaign early with a first-round exit in the NBA Playoffs. But everyone knows expectations in LA are almost as high as Snoop Dogg.

The pressure is always on in Lakerland, and that’s especially true this summer as general manager Rob Pelinka tries to build a championship contender around an aging LeBron James and Anthony Davis. While the plan includes negotiating a long-term extension with James, who holds a $51.4 million player option, the 39-year-old icon might want to see what other changes the Lakers have in store first.

While the offseason has yet to officially begin, meaning the Lakers can’t sign any free agents until June 30, there have already been rumors and reports of who Los Angeles should target this summer. From names like Donovan Mitchell to Darius Garland, the Lakers will have several trade options to consider.

Yet, Los Angeles might be able to build around LeBron by adding more talent in free agency, and one California legend has some advice on who the Lakers should sign this summer.

Snoop Dogg wants to see Klay Thompson play for Los Angeles Lakers

Snoop Dogg may be more known to “Drop It Like It’s Hot” while laying down tracks like “Gin and Juice” in the booth, but when he’s not providing the soundtrack for our day-to-day lives, he’s enjoying sports, such as football and basketball.

Snoop, born Calvin Broadus, has operated a youth football league in the Los Angeles area since 2005. He also closely watches his favorite team, the Los Angeles Lakers. Like many sports fanatics, Snoop has developed an opinion on who the Lakers need to add to take the next step in their development, and his answer points to four-time champion Klay Thompson.

“I’m hopeful that we can get us a Klay Thompson. His dad is Mychal, he works for the Lakers, it’s an easy transit down the road. I mean, he doesn’t fit with them anymore. They’re trying to minimize him. He needs to be on a team where he is wide open, and we love getting him that look. Right now, he’s fighting to get the ball. And that’s not what he does.” Snoop Dogg on why Los Angeles Lakers should sign Klay Thompson

Thompson, 34, will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and the Golden State Warriors aren’t expected to retain the five-time All-Star.

Meanwhile, the Lakers could always use more shooting to surround LeBron James and Anthony Davis, so Thompson could make a lot of sense, especially if he wants to follow in his father’s footsteps, winning championships for the Lake Show.

