Philadelphia Phillies reportedly ‘keeping a close eye’ on the availability of a specific young star from the AL

The Philadelphia Phillies are expected to be active before the July 30 MLB trade deadline and a new report claims a 2023 All-Star having a career year may be near the top of their wish list.

Ahead of the MLB games today, the Phillies own the best record in all of baseball at 60-32. They have, arguably, the top pitching staff in the sport and a batting order feared throughout the league. There is no better proof of how good they are in 2024 than six of their players being voted to the All-Star game, including three as starters.

There is very little for the team to complain about at this point, but that does not mean team president Dave Dombrowski will not be looking to make the roster better before the July 30 MLB trade deadline. In recent weeks the organization has been linked to various players who could be available, but it seems they are closely monitoring a specific up-and-coming star from the American League West.

This week, USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale reported that “The Philadelphia Phillies are keeping a close eye on Oakland A’s left fielder Brent Rooker.” He noted that the team is 26th in the league in OPS from the left field spot this season. Something Rooker could certainly improve.

Brent Rooker stats (2024): .282 AVG, .362 OBP, .544 SLG, 18 HR, 55 RBI, 40 R

Rooker earned All-Star honors for the first time last year in his debut season with Oakland. However, while he did not land a spot at the 2024 summer classic, the 25-year-old is having an even better season this year than he did in 2023.

It is unclear if the A’s will make Rooker available before the deadline, but he would be a great addition for the Philadelphia Phillies. Especially since he is still on his rookie contract and is under team control for three more seasons.

