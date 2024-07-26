Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees interested in surprise pitcher ahead of MLB trade deadline

Credit: David Frerker-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees have been linked to multiple starting pitchers in MLB trade rumors ahead of the July 30 deadline. Now, it appears Los Angeles and New York are both intending to pursue a veteran starter who just became available.

Pitching is a glaring need for both clubs. Entering MLB games today, the Yankees’ pitching staff has the third-worst ERA (4.77) in the majors since June 1. As for Los Angeles, its pitching staff has been decimated by injuries and the starting rotations have been especially problematic for both teams.

Fortunately for the Dodgers and Yankees, along with every other contender, there is plenty of pitching available. From frontline starters like Jack Flaherty and Garrett Crochet to innings-eaters such as Tyler Anderson, there’s something for every club needing an arm.

However, there are pitchers available outside of the trade market. Los Angeles recently DFAd starter James Paxton, making him available to clubs. Likewise, there is a veteran arm in MLB free agency drawing significant attention right now.

According to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe, the Dodgers and Yankees have interest in left-handed pitcher Rich Hill who is hoping to join a club for his 20th season in MLB.

Hill, age 44, hasn’t pitched this season. The veteran southpaw, last played for the San Diego Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates last season but struggled across 146.1 innings pitched.

Rich Hill stats 2023 (FanGraphs): 5.41 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, .277 batting average allowed, 19.5% K-rate, 8.8% walk rate

While Hill wasn’t effective as a starter last season, the relatively low cost of landing him likely adds to his appeal. Los Angeles and New York will prioritize high-end and mid-tier options, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if Hill was signed after the MLB trade deadline.