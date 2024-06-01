WATCH: Shane van Gisbergen celebrates first Xfinity Series win with epic burnouts, rugby kick

Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Shane van Gisbergen delighted the racing world in 2023 with his first NASCAR Cup Series win, coming out on top of the Grand Part 220 on Chicago’s street course race. On Saturday, the New Zealand native brought joy to the racing world again with his first Xfinity Series victory.

After earning the No. 2 position in the starting grid of Saturday’s starting lineup in Portland, van Gisbergen showcased his excellence on the track. While he trailed Justin Allgaier (46) and Riley Herbst (15) in laps led, the 35-year-old came out on top when it mattered most. The final restart provided him with the opportunity he needed to get past Allgaier and he took full advantage.

SHANE VAN GISBERGEN. Repost to congratulate SVG on his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win! pic.twitter.com/i0kgmnbgYP — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 1, 2024

Just 11 months after winning his first NASCAR race in Chicago, van Gisbergen held on to cross the line 0.55 seconds ahead of Allgaier. With the oportunity to celebrate his first win in the Xfinity Series, the No. 97 put his own unique spin on his celebratory lap and post-race interactions with the fans.

While the TV cameras didn’t catch the entire celebration, van Gisbergen practically burned the rubber all the way off the tires with burnouts across almost the entire track in Portland.

Shane van Gisbergen is a BURNOUT GOD. 💨



He celebrates his first @NASCAR_Xfinity win in style. pic.twitter.com/LSOzpp805h — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) June 1, 2024

There was certainly plenty of reason for van Gisbergen to celebrate. Not only did he earn his first career Xfinity Series win and his second victory as a NASCAR driver within the last year, he also locked up his spot in the Xfinity Series playoffs.

After having a nice moment to himself to celebrate the win, van Gisbergen got the fans involved. A young NASCAR fan brought him the checkered flag, sharing the moment with his new favorite driver and getting to take a photo with him.

We might also have a new iconic tradition, too. Joining the unforgettable watermelon smash done by Ross Chastain, van Gisbergen introduced the NASCAR world to his own unique celebration by signing a rugby ball and kicking it into the stands.

