Top 10 NFL free agents right now, potential landing spots in NFL free agency

Who are the top NFL free agents right now? While the NFL free agency frenzy ended months ago, there are still plenty of great players available. With training camp right around the corner, it’s only a matter of time before some impact players land with new teams.
We’re taking a look at the 10 best NFL free agents right now and highlighting potential landing spots for each player for the 2024 season.
David Bakhtiari, offensive tackle
It’s understandable why NFL teams have waited to sign David Bakhtiari. Turning 33 years old in August, Bakhtiari played just 13 games from 2021-’23. He also underwent knee surgery in October. While he might no longer be an All-Pro in pass protection, Bakhtiari only allowed 19 pressures in 835 pass-blocking snaps over the last four seasons. He’s worth a gamble, because the upside is an above-average left tackle.
- David Bakhtiari landing spots: Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys
Jamal Adams, linebacker
Jamal Adams is years removed from being an All-Pro talent. In fact, he’s not even a safety anymore. However, the 28-year-old could make a nice impact as an off-ball linebacker who makes plays near the line of scrimmage. Adams is still a very effective blitzer and he can do enough, when close to the ball, to make plays against the run. He’ll need to accept his role and land with a great defensive mind, but Adams can make a positive impact in 2024.
- Jamal Adams landing spots: Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks
Connor Williams, center
Connor Williams remains one of the top NFL free agents right now because he suffered an ACL tear in Week 14 of last season. Fortunately, he’s on the road to recovery and he’s tentatively expected to be ready for the start of the 2024 season. Williams is a quality starter at center, with some positional versatility at guard. Above-average interior linemen typically aren’t available this late into the summer, so there should be a lot of competition for Williams who is only 27 years old.
- Connor Williams landing spots: Chicago Bears, New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys
Stephon Gilmore, cornerback
Many of the top NFL free agents right now are defensive backs, with Stephon Gilmore headlining the best corners available. Gilmore might no longer be an elite No. 1 corner, but the 34-year-old held opponents to a 55.8% completion rate and 82.7 QB rating on 95 targets last season. Gilmore could be an excellent No. 2 corner for a variety of teams.
- Stephon Gilmore landing spots: Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders
Emmanuel Ogbah, edge defender
Unsurprisingly, the pool of talent at edge rusher dried up fast in NFL free agency. Emmanuel Ogbah is the best option available and the 30-year-old is only a rotational player at this point in his career. Ogbah did manage 5.5 sacks last season in 15 games. As a fourth option, with the ability to play inside at times, Ogbah could be a useful role player on a playoff contender’s defense.
- Emmanuel Ogbah landing spots: Buffalo Bills, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions
Ryan Tannehill, quarterback
Ryan Tannehill will have to settle for being a backup quarterback in 2024, but he’s a great option as a No. 2. While he struggled in his age-35 season, posting a 78.5 QB rating with a 4-7 TD-INT line, that also said a lot about the lack of help around him. Tannehill has played in 155 career games, providing him with ample experience to mentor a young quarterback. Plus, there’s the added benefit of having someone reliable for a few games if injuries strike.
- Ryan Tannehill landing spots: Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans, Carolina Panthers
Michael Thomas, wide receiver
Among the top NFL free agents right now, Michael Thomas is the furthest removed from the peak of his career. Once an All-Pro receiver who generated 3,130 receiving yards in his first 31 career games, Thomas had just 1,057 receiving yards in 20 games since the start of the 2020 season. He also ranked 60th in the NFL in yards per route run (1.38) and was 123rd in route win rate (36.6 percent). Heading into his age-31 season, Thomas’ role at this point is a No 3/4 receiver in an average offense.
- Michael Thomas landing spots: Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants
Justin Simmons, safety
Justin Simmons was one of the best players available in NFL free agency when he was released by the Denver Broncos. Months later, he’s still one of the top NFL free agents right now. The 30-year-old earned second-team All-Pro honors this past season, though, he isn’t quite the playmaker we saw in 2022. What Simmons can do is be a solid all-around safety who rarely makes mistakes and sticks to his assignments. He’s perfect for a Super Bowl contender or a young defense.
- Justin Simmons landing spots: Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles
Adoree Jackson, cornerback
A first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Adoree Jackson has battled inconsistency and durability issues during his career. However, there’s some reason for hope from last season. In his final six games last season, Jackson allowed just a 57.8 percent completion rate with an 81.4 QB rating when targeted in coverage. Capable of playing the nickel or outside, Jackson is a potential starter who at the very least would provide excellent depth for a secondary.
- Adoree Jackson landing spots: Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders
Carl Lawson, edge rusher
An Achilles tear months after signing a three-year, $45 million contract with the New York Jets might’ve derailed Carl Lawson’s career significantly. While he didn’t seem to have the same juice post-surgery, Lawson did record 24 QB hits with 7 sacks during the 2022 season. However, he was a complete non-factor this past season. There should still be enough juice in Lawson’s tank for another productive season, especially as a situational pass-rushing specialist. With how long he’s been available, this is a great buy-low opportunity for a team in NFL free agency.
- Carl Lawson landing spots: Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers