10 most overrated NFL players in 2024, including Tua Tagovailoa

Who is the most overrated player in the NFL? Many of the best players in football earned their due and there are plenty of underrated contributors across the league. However, whether due to fantasy football or Pro Bowl selections, the list of the most overrated NFL players right now features some familiar names.

A lot can certainly change during the 2024 season, whether it’s a player regressing or they elevate their game. For now, here’s who we believe are the most overrated NFL players in 2024.

Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback, Miami Dolphins

Considering Tua Tagovailoa is about to become one of the highest-paid players in pro sports, it’s fair to call the Miami Dolphins quarterback one of the most overrated NFL players today. In his NFL career, Tagovailoa’s completion rate (69.2% to 64.7%) and QB rating (101.4 to 92.8) drop considerably when examining home vs road splits. His play also drops off as the weather gets colder – 104.7 QB rating from September through November vs 85.4 in December through January – in his career. Then, you consider he ranked 21st among qualified quarterbacks in QB rating versus pressure (52.8) last season, per Pro Football Focus, which puts him in company with Zach Wilson, Sam Howell and Bryce Young. Tagovailoa is a good quarterback but the Dolphins’ system is doing him a lot of favors. Related: NFL defense rankings 2024

D’Andre Swift, running back, Chicago Bears

D’Andre Swift received his first Pro Bowl selection in 2023, racking up the fifth-most rushing yards (1,049) and averaging 4.6 yards per carry. He turned it into a three-year, $24.5 million contract with the Chicago Bears. However, we view Swift as one of the most overrated NFL players in 2024 because a lot of his success seems to be a product of the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive line. Swift ranked 17th in breakaway run rate (4.8 percent), 25th in juke rate (19 percent), 21st in true yards per carry (4.4) last season, per Player Profiler and he ranked 36th in PFF’s Elusive Rating (47.5). Considering what happened to Miles Sanders’ efficiency after leaving Philadelphia (4.9 ypc to 3.3 ypc), no one should be surprised if Swifft experiences significant statistical regression in Chicago this fall. Related: 2024 fantasy football rankings

Alvin Kamara, running back, New Orleans Saints

Alvin Kamara used to be one of the best running backs in the NFL, but time catches up with everyone. Heading into his age-29 season, Kamara really only cleared 1,100 scrimmage yards last season because Derek Carr dumped the football off to him 75 times. Kamara ranked 40th in yards per carry (3.9), 48th in yards per touch (4.5), 40th in breakaway run rate (3.3 percent) and 107th in Expected Points Added (-11.6). Carrying an $18.553 million cap hit in 2024, Kamara is now a below-average runner and not as explosive as a playmaker in the open field as he used to be. Related: Best NFL players of all time

Cooper Kupp, wide receiver, Los Angeles Rams

Injuries take a toll on a player, which is the biggest reason why former Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp makes our list of the most overrated NFL players right now. After breaking the NFL record for most scrimmage yards by a receiver in a single season (1,965 in 2021), Kupp’s effectiveness as an offensive weapon has dipped considerably. He ranked 25th in yards after catch per reception (5.3) and 34th in yards per route run (1.77) last season. A year prior, Kupp averaged the seventh-highest yards per route run (2.4) in the NFL. Seemingly passed over for targets by Puka Nacua, Kupp’s age-31 season could see the continued decline of his ability. Related: Best tight ends of all time

Orlando Brown Jr, offensive tackle, Cincinnati Bengals

Orlando Brown Jr. wanted to be moved away from the Baltimore Ravens because they didn’t view him as a quality left tackle in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs were willing to give him that opportunity. In two seasons, he allowed 83 pressures, 19 hits and 8 sacks across 1,534 pass-blocking snaps. It was enough for the Chiefs to determine it wasn’t the right position for him. However, the Cincinnati Bengals offered him a $64 million contract to play left tackle. In his first season of a four-year deal, Brown Jr. allowed 7 sacks and a league-high 58 pressures. He’ll get another season on the left side, but there’s a reason Amarius Mims is the Bengals’ left tackle of the future. Related: Highest-paid NFL players 2024

Ronnie Stanley, offensive tackle, Baltimore Ravens

Sometimes, the most overrated NFL players are the victims of circumstances out of their control. After being selected with the 6th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, left tackle Ronnie Stanley earned his reputation as one of the best offensive linemen in pro football. From 2018-‘220, he allowed just 30 pressures and 2 sacks across 1,223 pass-blocking snaps. Then, Stanley suffered season-ending injuries in consecutive years. Since returning to the field (2022-’23), Stanley has allowed 55 pressures and 5 sacks in only 729 snaps. The Ravens will give him one last chance, but even a sub-par year from Stanley would likely make him a cap casualty in 2025. Related: Biggest NFL Draft busts of all time

Khalil Mack, edge rusher, Los Angeles Chargers

Khalil Mack will enter the 2024 season ranked sixth among the active NFL sack leaders (101.5). As a 32-year-old last season with the Los Angeles Chargers, Mack earned his second consecutive Pro Bowl selection after recording the fourth-most sacks (17) in football. However, six of those sacks came in one game against a woeful Las Vegas Raider offense with rookie Aidan O’Connell making his first NFL start. We’d also highlight the fact that Mack ranked 68th in PFF’s True Pass Set pass-rush win rate and he finished 46th in PFF’s Pass-Rush Productivity. A massive production dip could be coming. Related: NFL power rankings 2024

Marlon Humphrey, cornerback, Baltimore Ravens

It’s never a great thing for one team to have two starters listed among the most overrated NFL players. However, it’s hard to deny the numbers when looking at former All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey. From 2021-’22, Humphrey allowed a 91.42 QB rating to opponents with 1,255 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns surrendered on 96 completions. As for this past season, Humphrey ranked 36th in man coverage success rate (68.6 percent) and 67th in yards per reception allowed (67). He’s still a good corner, but Humphrey is no longer the caliber of player in coverage who teams should fear. Related: Highest-paid NFL coaches

Jalen Hurts, quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts certainly wasn’t the Philadelphia Eagles’ biggest problem last season. However, there was also a lot that showed why he might now be one of the most overrated NFL players heading into the 2024 season. He ranked 14th in completion rate when pressured (56.4 percent), 22nd in deep ball completion rate (32.4 percent), 28th in catchable pass rate (72.7 percent) and he had just an 84.1 QB rating in the fourth quarter. We still view Hurts as an above-average starter, but the days of him even being considered a top-10 quarterback and one of the best building blocks in the NFL are over. Related: NFL offense rankings 2024

Kayvon Thibodeaux, edge rusher, New York Giants

