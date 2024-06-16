Baseball observers expect Colorado Rockies to trade All-Star in midst of career year before MLB deadline

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

While it was largely expected, not much has gone right for the Colorado Rockies this season. They entered MLB games today with a win rate of just 35.7% and a 25-45 record. The frustrations are pointing to the sixth consecutive season without a playoff berth.

Though Rockies manager Bud Black will have a tough time turning this season around, the Rockies could take steps to improve their future by trading some of their more coveted players who may not fit their competitive timeline.

Some names teams may be targeting include the likes of emerging star Ryan McMahon. Another is catcher Elias Diaz, who became a first-time All-Star last season.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, only one of the two is actually available.

“The Colorado Rockies will trade All-Star catcher Elias Diaz. They will not trade infielder Ryan McMahon, who should make the All-Star team this year.” Bob Nightengale on Colorado Rockies’ trade deadline plans

Holding onto McMahon makes a lot of sense for the Rockies. He’s still just 29, meaning he’s likely in his prime, and doesn’t hit free agency until 2028. Right now, McMahon helps sell tickets, and he also provides hope for a quick turnaround if the Rockies can keep identifying young talent such as 21-year-old Ezequiel Tovar.

Meanwhile, parting with Diaz makes sense while the Rockies can still get something of value before he becomes a free agent at the end of the season. The question now becomes how much other teams are willing to cough up via trade for the 33-year-old upcoming free agent who’s in the midst of a career-best season, batting .303 with an OPS+ of 117.

Those are excellent numbers, especially for a catcher, and he’s committed just two errors across 353.2 innings behind the plate. If Diaz can maintain this level of play, the Rockies should be able to land a prospect with a considerable level of upside in return.

Related: See where the Colorado Rockies land in Sportsnaut’s MLB Power Rankings

Related: MLB trade rumors 2024: Latest MLB rumors on Yankees, Phillies, Mets and more