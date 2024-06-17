MLB insider reveals which of the Baltimore Orioles top prospects the team is willing to trade

Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles built themselves into one of the best teams in baseball thanks to years of scouting and player development. Now in the mix to compete for a World Series, some of the remaining Orioles top prospects reportedly could be moved at the MLB trade deadline.

Baltimore boats a phenomenal farm system, led by the No. 1 prospect in MLB (Jackson Holliday). Behind him, the organization is responsible for the development of several other prospects who are either viewed as top 20 prospects in MLB or in the consensus top 100 players in the minor leagues.

Considering the millions of dollars invested in some of these players, it should come as no surprise that Baltimore isn’t inclined to move the likes of a Holliday or Coby Mayo at the MLB trade deadline. However, one of the Orioles top prospects reportedly could be made available.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Orioles’ best trade chip is prospect Samuel Basallo and the belief is the front office may be willing to part with him at the MLB trade deadline in July.

Why the Orioles might be willing to trade Samuel Basallo

Credit: Lauren Roberts/Salisbury Daily Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

For as high as the Orioles’ organization is on Samuel Basallo, he should be viewed as a player in the farm system who could be expendable in the right deal. After all, he is blocked from becoming the Orioles’ catcher by Adley Rutschman, who isn’t even eligible for MLB free agency until 2028.

Samuel Basallo stats (2024): .281/.331/.460, .791 OPS, 10 home runs, 10 doubles, 32 RBI, 30 runs scored, 5 stolen bases, 20 extra-base hits in 242 plate appearances this season.

However, acquiring Basallo will be a challenge for any interested MLB team. Heading into the season, MLB.com rated him as the 13th-best prospect in baseball and the 19-year-old catcher will likely be ranked as one of the top 10 MLB prospects in 2025.

Realistically, the only way Basallo is likely moved is in a trade for someone like Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert. While Oakland Athletics closer Mason Miller does come with multiple years of control, he is still a reliever and one that comes with medical concerns. Miami Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. could be another option for Baltimore, but the Orioles front office might value Basallo’s long-term value and the ability to flip him this winter for a starting pitcher as a better option.

If the Orioles are truly willing to part ways with Basallo in the right deal, no team is better well-positioned to make the biggest move at the MLB trade deadline and any player Baltimore landed would stick around for several years.