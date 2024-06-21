New York Yankees reportedly very interested in trade for high-upside pitcher

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees roster has take some hits in recent weeks, with Anthony Rizzo becoming the latest to join the injured list. With the MLB trade deadline approaching, New York is reportedly keeping a close eye on one of the top MLB trade candidates this summer.

New York could go in a variety of directions at the MLB trade deadline. Recent Yankees rumors have connected the front office to deals for a third baseman, first baseman, starting pitcher or reliever. While it’s very likely that the club addresses multiple positions, one in particular is the most intriguing.

Entering MLB games today, Yankees’ starting pitchers rank second in ERA (3.01) and they collectively lead the majors in wins (36). Much of the success came without Gerrit Cole, with the Cy Young Award winner only recently joining the Yankees rotation after opening the year on the IL.

However, with the MLB trade deadline nearing, New York seems to be showing a real interest in the trade market of starting pitchers with one particular arm on their radar.

Garrett Crochet stats (FanGraphs): 3.25 ERA, 2.42 xERA< 12.59 K/9, 124/20 K/BB, 35.2% K-rate, 29.5% K-BB rate, 0.95 WHIP, .195 batting average allowed in 88.2 innings pitched

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the Yankees are among the MLB teams interested in a Garrett Crochet trade. The Chicago White Sox are willing to move their top arm and the Yankees are specifically noted as loving his arm and potential.

Garrett Crochet contract: $800,000 salary in 2024, arbitration-eligible (2025’26)

Crochet is a particularly intriguing fit for the Yankees. New York had already reportedly planned to protect starting pitcher Luis Gil, limiting his number of starts in the second half of the season as he’s already worked up a heavy workload.

New York could do something similar if it acquires Crochet. He has already passed his career-high for innings pitched in the majors and he underwent Tommy John Surgery in 2022. Whether it’s the Yankees acquiring Crochet or another club, he could start in the regular season and then pitch out of the bullpen in October.

