5 New York Yankees trade targets after latest Anthony Rizzo injury news, including All-Star 1B

The New York Yankees were already being linked ahead of the MLB trade deadline to potential bats to improve the lineup. Following the injury to Anthony Rizzo on Sunday, Yankees rumors connecting the team to corner infielders will be even more prevalent.

Rizzo suffered an arm injury on Sunday Night Baseball against the Boston Red Sox when he collided with Red Sox reliever Brennan Bernardino while running down the line. He left the game with trainers by his side and New York quickly anticipated its first baseman was headed for a multi-week absence.

On Monday, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Brendan Kuty and Chris Kirschner reported that Rizzo suffered a fracture to the radial neck of his right arm. While New York’s first baseman won’t need surgery, he is expected to be on the injured list for a minimum of four weeks and he could be out up to six weeks.

Based on that timeline, Rizzo wouldn’t rejoin the Yankees lineup until after the All-Star Break at the earliest. In the worst-case scenario, he would be nearing the end of his rehab assignment right around the time of the MLB trade deadline.

Anthony Rizzo stats (FanGraphs): .223/.289/.341, 84 wRC+, .630 OPS, -0.4 Wins Above Replacement

New York had already been contemplating internally the idea of finding a replacement for Rizzo via trade, but there was interest in giving him time to turn things around at the plate. With that option off the table, the Yankees might now move forward with a plan to replace him for the remainder of the season.

Identifying New York Yankees trade targets at first base, third base

Ken Rosenthal previously said on Fox Sports 1 that one thing under consideration for New York was moving DJ LeMahieu to first base and pursuing a trade for a third baseman. With both options on the table, our Yankees trade targets will highlight players at each position.

Yandy Diaz, Tampa Bay Rays – MLB teams have already started eyeing the Tampa Bay Rays as potential sellers at the MLB trade deadline. Yandy Diaz was the AL batting champion and an All-Star selection in 2023, but the 32-year-old first baseman only carries a .259 batting average and .680 OPS this year in 282 at-bats. However, he's been much better as of late. Since May 1, Diaz is slashing .287/.352/.402 with a .754 OPS and 122 wRC+. He's average defensively (50th percentile Fielding Run Value), but is under contract through 2026 with a $8 million salary in 2024, $10 million ('25) with a $12 million '26 club option.

Josh Bell, Miami Marlins – The Miami Marlins are holding a fire sale and there is a strong desire to move on from first baseman Josh Bell. Notably, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Miami is willing to cover a significant portion of Bell's salary ($16.5 million). Since May 1, Bell is slashing .284/.335/.432 with a .768 OPS and he's a switch-hitter.

Pete Alonso, New York Mets – Admittedly, this is the high-profile option but not one that feels especially realistic. Acquiring Pete Alonso means being on the hook for more than half of his remaining salary ($20.5 million). He would add power (15 home runs and .464 SLG) to the Yankees lineup, but he's not much of an on-base threat (.318 OBP since 2023).

Luis Rengifo, Los Angeles Angels – If the New York Yankees want a little more versatility, Luis Rengifo is an intriguing option. He has primarily played third and second base this season, though, he does have a little experience at shortstop and in right field. Since May 1, Rengifo is slashing .316/.360/.419 with a .779 OPS. However, he's a liability defensively (7th percentile Fielding Run Value).

Jeimer Candelario, Cincinnati Reds – With Noelvi Marte returning from a suspension in late June, it's fair to at least wonder if the Yankees and Cincinnati Reds could help one another out. Candelario, who is slashing .289/.327/.553 can play either corner infield spot. As for Cincinnati, Reds' outfielders rank 20th in wRC+ (92).

