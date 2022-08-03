Live TV streaming services allow you to watch your favorite sports live, whether you’re at home or on the go. With a Hulu + Live TV subscription, you’ll have access to every network you need to watch local and national NFL broadcasts. And, with the inclusion of ESPN Plus, Disney Plus, and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library in your subscription, you’ll get endless entertainment that the whole family is sure to love. Below, we’ll tell you everything you need to know to watch football live on Hulu.

What plans does Hulu offer to watch the NFL?

NFL games generally air on different networks throughout the season, including the NFL Network, CBS, FOX, NBC, and ESPN. And with a Hulu + Live TV subscription, you’ll have access to all of those channels, making it one of the best sports streaming services available. You can take the game with you via the Hulu app, or you can record games to rewatch or replay at a later time, so you’ll never miss any of the action. Here are the two live TV Hulu plans that allow you to stream NFL games:

Plan Cost Per Month Live TV Channels Ads? Hulu + Live TV $69.99 75+ Yes Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV $75.99 75+ Ad-free option for VOD

Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV costs $69.99 per month and includes over 75 live TV channels and access to the complete Hulu on-demand library. For easy access to local and national NFL games, viewers can access CBS, ESPN, FS1, FOX, NBCSN, the NFL Network, and various regional sports networks (RSNs). As a bonus, you’ll get full access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, making this plan an excellent choice for sports lovers and families alike. The only downside is that there’s no free trial available for either of Hulu’s live TV plans.

Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV

Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV costs $75.99 per month and includes the Hulu streaming library with over 3,000 titles, 75+ live TV channels, Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and unlimited DVR storage for the ultimate bundle. The only differences between this plan and Hulu + Live TV are that you’ll have offline download capabilities, and all of the on-demand content in Hulu’s library will be ad-free (although the live TV channels will still air commercials).

What add-ons can I purchase with my Hulu subscription?

Hulu

Hulu has a variety of add-ons that you can purchase (on top of your chosen subscription) to personalize your watch experience with more of the content you love. Here’s a list of Hulu’s available add-ons:

HBO Max : For $14.99 per month, you can get classic shows like “Friends,” “South Park,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” and HBO Max Originals, such as “Love Life” and “Legendary.”

: For $14.99 per month, you can get classic shows like “Friends,” “South Park,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” and HBO Max Originals, such as “Love Life” and “Legendary.” Cinemax : For $9.99 per month, you can get more action-packed movies like “Strike Back,” “Outcast,” and “Banshee.”

: For $9.99 per month, you can get more action-packed movies like “Strike Back,” “Outcast,” and “Banshee.” SHOWTIME : For $10.99 per month, you can stream new episodes, films, and championship boxing as soon as they air on SHOWTIME.

: For $10.99 per month, you can stream new episodes, films, and championship boxing as soon as they air on SHOWTIME. STARZ : For $8.99 per month, you can watch popular originals like “Power” and “Outlander,” as well as current hits and modern classics.

: For $8.99 per month, you can watch popular originals like “Power” and “Outlander,” as well as current hits and modern classics. Español : For $4.99 per month, you can access to CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, FOX Deportes, History Channel en Español, and NBC Universo.

: For $4.99 per month, you can access to CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, FOX Deportes, History Channel en Español, and NBC Universo. Entertainment : For $7.99 per month, you can stream some of the best cooking, crafting, news, and reality TV shows and movies.

: For $7.99 per month, you can stream some of the best cooking, crafting, news, and reality TV shows and movies. Sports : For $9.99 per month, you can access more live games, events, and shows from channels like NFL RedZone, TVG, TVG2, MAVTV, Outdoor Channel, and Sportsman Channel.

: For $9.99 per month, you can access more live games, events, and shows from channels like NFL RedZone, TVG, TVG2, MAVTV, Outdoor Channel, and Sportsman Channel. Unlimited Screens: For $9.99 per month, you can simultaneously stream on an unlimited number of supported devices connected to your home network.

How to sign up for Hulu + Live TV

To sign up for Hulu + Live TV, follow the steps below:

Go to Hulu’s website. Select Hulu + Live TV or Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV. Enter your email address and personal information, then create a password. Choose your payment option and enter your billing information. Click submit and start streaming!

NFL schedule 2022

Head to ESPN.com to see the full NFL schedule.

Final thoughts

Hulu

With Hulu + Live TV, you can follow your favorite NFL teams throughout the season, record live games to watch later, and stream from any supported mobile device so you can take the game on the go. With access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus, and the entire Hulu on-demand library, you get a three-in-one deal for an excellent NFL live stream experience.

FAQs

Can I watch any NFL game on Hulu?

Hulu + Live TV includes all the channels you need to watch local and national NFL broadcasts. You’ll even get access to ESPN Plus for additional sports content and out-of-market games.

How do I get NFL games on Hulu?

Once you create your Hulu subscription, you’ll have access to NBC, CBS, FOX, ESPN, and the NFL Network. Like regular cable TV, simply select the channel you want to stream, sit back on your couch, and enjoy the game.

How much does it cost to watch NFL on Hulu?

Hulu + Live TV costs $69.99 per month for access to live TV channels, including the ones you’ll need to watch the NFL. If you’d rather upgrade to ad-free streaming for Hulu’s on-demand shows and movies, you can purchase Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV for $75.99 per month.