STARZ is a popular premium streaming service similar to HBO Max and SHOWTIME that offers award-worthy originals and an extensive library of older movies and TV shows. At an additional $8.99 per month to bundle Hulu with STARZ, the feature provides over 7,500 fan-favorite films and shows to enjoy with your Hulu subscription. If you’re someone who loves a good classic like “Mrs. Doubtfire,” or you’re looking for a new and exciting show like “Gaslit,” bundling Hulu with STARZ might just be right for you.

What is STARZ?

STARZ started as a simple premium channel in the 90s and has steadily grown into the popular Lionsgate-owned network you know today. The STARZ network now includes over 15 premium channels, a streaming service, and a mobile app for iOS and Android. Whether you stream the network through Hulu or access it through a cable TV subscription, you’ll find tons of hit STARZ Originals like “Outlander,” “Power,” “The Girlfriend Experience,” “American Gods,” and more.

STARZ is widely advertised as an add-on for just about any cable service, and it’s now available on Hulu, offering access to thousands of additional TV shows and movies to enjoy. The STARZ add-on for Hulu is an excellent choice for anyone looking to expand their streaming with award-winning entertainment.

Why bundle Hulu with STARZ?

With more than 45 million subscribers worldwide, Hulu offers access to popular shows and movies, live sports events, news programs, and award-winning documentaries. With the STARZ add-on, subscribers will have access to live streams of the STARZ and STARZ Encore channels, along with the complete catalog of STARZ Original series and other fan favorites like “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” Thanks to Hulu’s DVR capabilities, you can also record your favorite shows as they air live on the STARZ network to enjoy anytime through Hulu.

How much does Hulu with STARZ cost?

STARZ is available to all Hulu subscribers for just $8.99 per month — the same price as a standalone STARZ subscription. However, if you purchase the add-on through Hulu, you’ll get access to DVR capabilities. You’ll also benefit from bundling the services together for a streamlined viewing experience via a simple, single subscription.

With a base Hulu subscription (which costs $6.99 per month), users can pay monthly, bringing their subscription cost to a total of $15.98 per month for Hulu with STARZ. Or, you can pay $144.98 annually for a discount, which saves you about $45 per year.

How to purchase the STARZ add-on with Hulu

While there’s no free trial currently available for the Hulu + Live TV plans, Hulu does offer a 30-day free trial for the Hulu base plan or Hulu (No Ads). If you add STARZ to your subscription, you’ll also have access to a one-week free trial to decide if the add-on is right for you. Here’s how to get started:

Head to Hulu’s website and log into your account. Click on your profile icon. Select “Account,” then click “Manage Add-Ons.” Click “Add STARZ” and start streaming with a one-week STARZ free trial.

How to subscribe to Hulu

If you don’t yet have a Hulu account, follow the steps below to sign up:

Go to Hulu’s website and click the option you prefer: “Get the Disney Bundle” or “Subscribe to Hulu Only.” Select your favorite subscription plan. Enter your email address and personal information, then create a password. Choose your payment option and enter your billing information. Click “Submit” and start streaming.

*Keep in mind that your credit card will be charged automatically unless you cancel your subscription before the end of the billing cycle (or before your free trial ends). Once you cancel, you’ll still have access to your subscription until the end of the billing cycle.

Is Hulu with STARZ worth it?

STARZ

STARZ with Hulu takes your entertainment to new heights, offering popular originals and fan favorites like “Black Sails” or “The Expanse.” Whether you enjoy action, romance, comedies, animated films, documentaries, or reality TV, the STARZ add-on for Hulu can satisfy your cravings, all within a single platform. Plus, with live streaming options for the STARZ network and STARZ Encore, you’ll be able to watch your favorite shows and movies live without waiting for them to appear in the on-demand library. For viewers looking to get the most value from their monthly subscriptions, STARZ with Hulu is an excellent choice.

FAQs

Is STARZ on Hulu free?

The STARZ Hulu add-on offers a one-week free trial, so you can decide if STARZ is right for you. Once your free trial ends, your credit card will be charged $8.99 per month automatically for the STARZ with Hulu add-on (unless you cancel your subscription before the trial ends).

What does the STARZ package include on Hulu?

With the STARZ add-on, Hulu subscribers can access the network’s live STARZ and STARZ Encore channels and the complete on-demand library with popular originals, hit movies, and TV shows.

How much is STARZ per month on Hulu?

The STARZ add-on for Hulu costs $8.99 per month (on top of the cost of your Hulu subscription). However, the service comes with a one-week free trial to decide if STARZ is right for you.