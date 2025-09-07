The Miami Dolphins entered Week 1 of the NFL season as a team that held high expectations inside the organization. Yet, after missing the playoffs last year, many also wondered if Tyreek Hill’s offseason drama would leak over into the regular season.

While the season is only just beginning, it’s clear that Hill isn’t thrilled with how the Dolphins started. Falling behind 20-0 by halftime to the Indianapolis Colts, nonetheless, surely hasn’t helped.

With the Dolphins struggling, cameras panned over to Hill on the visiting sideline, where he had a full-blown tantrum.

All is well in Miami. Mike McDaniel: 49ers Senior Advisor by Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/f9szdFmQvy — Ollie Connolly (@OllieConnolly) September 7, 2025

To be fair, the Dolphins got off to a truly horrible start.

First, it started with Tua Tagovailoa sailing a pass that landed in Colts safety Cam Bynum’s hands for an interception on Miami’s first drive of the season. Colts QB Daniels Jones led his team on a scoring drive that ran the score to 10-0, Indianapolis.

Tagovailoa was strip-sacked on Miami’s next drive, leading to another quick Colts touchdown. By halftime, it was 20-0, Colts.

Hill has every right to be frustrated, but being that he’s already someone who cameras are watching closely, it’s best to save his blowups for when he gets back to the locker room.

Unfortunately, the Dolphins didn’t get off to a better start after halftime. Tagovailoa threw another interception in the Dolphins’ first drive out of the gate, putting Miami in an incredibly difficult spot to pull out of.

Hill, meanwhile, has been targeted three times, but has two receptions for 15 yards. Keep in mind, this comes after coming short of a 1,000-yard season, Hill’s first since 2012. The former Super Bowl winner already requested a trade this past offseason.

We’d imagine he regrets not pushing harder for a deal right now, but there’s a long season ahead, which means there’s plenty of time to iron out the kinks.

