It certainly seems like only a matter of time until New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll is fired, given he has a sub-.300 winning percentage since Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season. With the veteran coach inevitably headed out the door, now is a good time to evaluate potential Giants coaching candidates.

Before diving into our analysis, we’ve already eliminated two popular NFL head coach candidates from consideration. First, North Carolina Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick not only could bring unwanted attention (Jordan Hudson) to the franchise, but he has also reportedly bad-mouthed the Giants’ organization privately. As for offensive coordinator Joe Brady, we just can’t see Mara hiring a Buffalo Bills play-caller consecutively.

Now, let’s dive into our list of Giants coaching candidates who could replace Daboll next season.

Jesse Minter, Los Angeles Chargers Defensive Coordinator

If we’re ranking Giants coaching candidates, Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is at the top. First, putting aside his excellent track record as a defensive play-caller, Minter has spent the past four seasons of his coaching career learning from Jim Harbaugh—first as the Michigan Wolverines defensive coordinator (2022–23) and then following him to Los Angeles. Before that, he spent four years under John Harbaugh as a defensive assistant (2017–18) and then a defensive backs coach (2019–20) with the Baltimore Ravens. The number of better NFL head coaches you’d want a young assistant to learn from more than those two is very small, especially from a leadership perspective.

Now for his defensive work. In his final season as the Wolverines’ defensive play-caller, Michigan allowed the fewest points per game (10.4) and the fourth-lowest yards per play average (4.1). He then took over the Chargers defense—23.4 PPG allowed (24th), 38.4% third-down conversion rate (16th), 32.6 yards per drive (25th)—and turned it into the best scoring defense (17.7 PPG) and the fifth-best third-down defense (35.7 percent) in the NFL. He’s having all of this success with one Pro Bowl edge rusher (Khalil Mack) and little else. In New York, he could build his defense around Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns, and Abdul Carter. Not only would the Giants have a great shot at an immediate turnaround defensively, but Minter could also help change the culture, too.

Kliff Kingsbury, Washington Commanders Offensive Coordinator

Kliff Kingsbury has rebuilt his reputation with the Washington Commanders. When he was first hired, many viewed it as a poor fit with Jayden Daniels and the team’s offensive line. Kingsbury orchestrated an offense that ranked 10th in yards per play (5.7), fifth in scoring (28.5 PPG), and sixth in both third-down conversion rate (45.6 percent) and red-zone touchdown rate.

Daniels gets the majority of the credit for that, but it’s also worth noting that Kingsbury helped Marcus Mariota post a 131.2 QB rating with a 77.3 percent completion rate and a 9.1 percent passing touchdown rate in three games last season. In the two games where Mariota attempted 18-plus passes, Washington averaged 31.5 points per game.

Kingsbury even seemed to resolve the issues with his offenses regressing in the second half of the season. From Weeks 10 to 18, Washington averaged 27.8 points and 344.5 total yards per game with a 45.4 percent third-down conversion rate.

Jeff Hafley, Green Bay Packers Defensive Coordinator

The Green Bay Packers likely know their time with defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley is limited. Matt LaFleur took a chance on him in 2024, bringing the former Boston College head coach to the NFL. In his first season as a defensive play-caller, Hafley’s unit’s effectiveness skyrocketed across the board. Green Bay went from 21st (5.4) to 8th in yards per play allowed (5.2), 25th (41.1 percent) to 12th (37.5 percent) in third-down defense, and from 23rd (0.009) to 4th (-0.066) in Defensive EPA Per Play. He did all of this without Micah Parsons.

While Hafley has never been a head coach in the NFL, he led a locker room across four seasons at Boston College. He also earned a lot of respect before that as a defensive backs coach with the Cleveland Browns (2014–15) and San Francisco 49ers (2016–18). Hafley would have an even better pass-rushing group in New York with Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns, and Abdul Carter than he does now in Green Bay. On top of all that, Hafley is also a New Jersey native.

Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins Head Coach

There seems to be a real possibility of the Miami Dolphins firing head coach Mike McDaniel. Given what’s transpired within that franchise over the last two years, it’s understandable why many might be apprehensive about hiring McDaniel so soon after a potential firing. However, what’s happening in Miami feels more like an indictment of the general manager and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa than of McDaniel’s coaching ability.

It’s also fair to say that McDaniel learned from his mistakes in the 2024 season. The culture issues within the team got out of control, which prompted the trades of Jalen Ramsey and the decision not to name Tyreek Hill a team captain. At just 42 years old, McDaniel is still on the younger side for an NFL head coach, and learning from mistakes is part of the process of becoming a good leader for a team.

As for Miami’s regression offensively, a lot of that can be attributed to Tagovailoa’s limitations both as a passer and a runner. Give McDaniel a quarterback with excellent arm strength and someone comfortable making plays on the move, and suddenly the offense can look a lot better. There’s certainly still some risk with this, but it’s just as much risk as hiring someone with no head-coaching experience.

Wes Phillips, Minnesota Vikings Offensive Coordinator

Sometimes, organizations want to make a bit of an outside-the-box hire. It starts by bringing in an assistant for an interview, and they blow the team away with their vision for turning the franchise around. That could be the case with Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips.

Phillips comes from NFL bloodlines, as the son of Wade Phillips and the grandson of Bum Phillips. The 46-year-old has served under Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell since 2022, learning from one of the best play-callers in the NFL for the last four seasons. Before that, O’Connell worked as the Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator (2020–21) under Sean McVay.

There’s undeniable risk in potentially hiring a head coach who hasn’t even served as a primary play-caller in the NFL. However, his success working with quarterbacks (Matthew Stafford and Sam Darnold), paired with the two offensive minds he’s been mentored by, also offers a lot of upside for an organization still looking for the right person to finally unlock this dormant offense.

Matt Campbell, Iowa State Cyclones Head Coach

Rounding out our Giants coaching candidates is the most coveted name in college football. While Ryan Day has a national championship, Matt Campbell has taken the Iowa State Cyclones further than anyone ever expected. He’s expected to finish 2025 with double-digit wins, which would be the first time in history that the Cyclones’ football team has won double-digit games in consecutive seasons. Campbell has been on the NFL’s radar in recent years; he just hasn’t found an opportunity that made it worthwhile to leave. New York would need to surround him with assistants who have head-coaching experience in the NFL, given Campbell has no experience at the pro level, but his track record as a team builder and culture setter speaks for itself.