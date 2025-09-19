The NFL trade deadline this season is on Nov. 4 at 4:00 PM ET, providing teams with plenty of time to determine if they want to make some big moves during the year. While the deadline is typically uneventful, there are a few NFL players who could change that in the weeks to come.

Let’s dive into our list of NFL trade candidates who could be moved during the regular season.

Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

Off to a winless start with NFL rumors swirling about ownership cleaning house in the front office and coaching staff, this isn’t exactly the kind of situation Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill wants to be a part of. This is the same wide receiver who quit midgame in Week 18 and wasn’t named a team captain this year. Any club that acquired Hill would know it’s a one-year rental, as he can be cut next offseason to generate $36.33 million in cap savings. Hill’s trade value is a bit negated by his deep in speed and an NFL investigation into accusations of domestic abuse, but several receiver-needy teams would likely be willing to look past that. Hill’s a name to watch in late October, when Miami could be more willing to sell.

Kirk Cousins, QB, Atlanta Falcons

The number of quarterback injuries across the NFL is climbing, with multiple stars going down for the foreseeable future. No one roots for injuries, but the Atlanta Falcons certainly see an emerging opportunity. With each passing week, $1.53 million comes off Kirk Cousins’ contract, making him a bit more appealing for teams that have lost their starter or are unhappy with their current quarterback’s performance. It’s incredibly rare to see an in-season quarterback trade, but desperation can force action. If late October rolls around and a playoff contender is without its star signal-caller for more than a month, Cousins is the most stable fill-in starter on the market, and there isn’t a close second.

Travis Etienne Jr, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Coming out of NFL training camp, reports made it pretty clear that both running backs Tank Bigsby and Travis Etienne Jr. didn’t have long futures with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bigsby was traded after Week 1 to the Philadelphia Eagles, but Etienne is off to a hot start in Liam Coen’s offense. However, Etienne’s days in Jacksonville are likely still numbered. Bhayshul Tuten, the 104th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, has already earned a prominent role in this offense. Before long, seventh-round pick Lequint Allen Jr. could do the same. The two rookies seem to be Jacksonville’s future tandem at running back, which makes Etienne expendable. For now, these great numbers are just increasing a potential trade return for the Jaguars.

David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are inevitably going to be in a race for the first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, which means more overhauling of the roster. With 29-year-old tight end David Njoku in the last year of his contract, carrying an $11.436 million cap hit, he seems like one of the most probable NFL trade candidates this season. Strengthening the odds of a trade, third-round pick Harold Fannin Jr. is thriving in his rookie campaign. Cleveland has found its new long-term starter at tight end, which makes trading Njoku easier. He could prove of interest to teams like the Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Rams and the Houston Texans.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, New York Giants

The New York Giants defensive line of the future is Abdul Carter, Dexter Lawrence and Brian Burns. There just isn’t any room long-term for Kayvon Thibodeaux. New York already exercised its fully-guaranteed fifth-year option for 2026 ($14.751 million), a price that certainly won’t scare teams away who are in desperate need of pass-rushing help. The former fifth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft never emerged as a Pro Bowl-caliber edge rusher, but he entered the year with 55 pressures, 21 hurries and 17 sacks in his last 29 games. He could prove very appealing to clubs such as the Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions and even the Kansas City Chiefs.

Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

While the New Orleans Saints signed running back Alvin Kamara to a two-year contract extension in October 2024, this is a franchise clearly transitioning to the future. While New Orleans might not trade edge rusher Cameron Jordan because they want him to spend his entire career with the team, Kamara could potentially be moved. Teams like the Chiefs, Commanders, and Texans are a bit desperate at running back right now. All three playoff hopefuls could use a highly effective pass-catching running back who can still deliver explosive plays. The Chicago Bears could be another franchise to watch if Kamara is made available, given their struggles running the football this season.

L’Jarius Sneed, CB, Tennessee Titans

While Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi came from Kansas City, he was not the one who signed cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to the four-year, $76.4 million contract. The 2025 NFL season is already showing that Tennessee is likely two years away from contention, and this team certainly needs more draft capital and cap space to help build around Cam Ward. Sneed carries durability risk, but he is still a relatively effective starter when healthy. Plus, any team that acquires him could designate him as a pre-June 1 release this offseason, freeing up $11.942 million in cap space. He’s essentially a one-year gamble. There are several playoff contenders with questions at cornerback, including the Packers, Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts. Using Sneed as a No. 2 corner who has great help around him is the most effective way to use him.

Romeo Doubs, WR, Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers‘ willingness to make a Romeo Doubs trade later this season is likely contingent on the health of Christian Watson and Jayden Reed. If Watson (ACL tear) is back on the field by late October and Reed (broken clavicle) is close to returning, Doubs could become expendable. Green Bay has already signaled that the impending free agent will not be with the franchise next season. The Packers, therefore, face a choice: accept a mid-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and lose Doubs for the rest of the season, or keep Doubs and receive a likely later-round compensatory pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

