The Green Bay Packers’ offseason moves hinted at signs of their long-term identity on both sides of the ball, culminating with the Micah Parsons trade right before Week 1. While Green Bay has one of the deepest receiving corps in the NFL, that has also resulted in numerous trade inquiries.

Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reported that the Packers’ front office had conversations about trading wide receiver Romeo Doubs during the summer. Multiple clubs inquired about Doubs’ availability.

Romeo Doubs stats (2025): 5 receptions, 96 receiving yards, 1 touchdown

Green Bay used its first-round pick on wide receiver Matthew Golden, who was one of the biggest standouts during the summer. The team also selected wide receiver Savion Williams with the 87th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Between the two rookies, Jayden Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks, four key wide receivers are already under contract for next season.

The receivers signed through 2026 indicate that both Doubs and Christian Watson—set to be free agents next offseason—are in their final season with the team. Green Bay signed Watson to a one-year contract extension in early September.

Romeo Doubs contract (Spotrac): $3.584 million cap hit in 2025, NFL free agent in 2026

This leaves Doubs as the odd man out on the Packers roster. Justis Mosqueda, community producer for AcmePackingCompany.com, recently reported that Doubs’ camp approached Green Bay about a contract extension this offseason, believed to be in the range of Khalil Shakir’s deal with the Buffalo Bills ($53.06 million over four years). Talks with Green Bay stalled, and Doubs is now likely in his last year with the franchise.

However, Green Bay can no longer afford to trade Doubs, given injuries at wide receiver. Reed won’t return until sometime in November after undergoing foot and clavicle surgeries this week. Meanwhile, Watson (ACL tear) won’t be cleared to practice until Week 6 at the earliest, and the team will ease him back.

As a result, especially given his impact this season, Doubs is highly unlikely to be traded. Instead, the Packers will use him as one of their most prominent pass-catchers in 2025 before allowing him to walk in free agency. Green Bay is expected to receive a compensatory pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, based on the contract Doubs is anticipated to sign this offseason.