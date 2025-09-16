The Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals both have a 2-0 record right now, but the buzz surrounding the two franchises is headed in opposite directions entering Week 3. With Cincinnati in need of a spark after Joe Burrow’s injury, the front office reportedly made a trade inquiry with Green Bay.

According to Easton Butler of 247 Sports’ Packer Report, the Bengals inquired about a trade for backup quarterback Malik Willis. Butler later tweeted that Cincinnati offered its 2026 sixth-round pick in exchange for Willis.

The inquiry was obviously rejected, with Green Bay opting to stick with its proven backup to Jordan Love. Willis, the 86th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was acquired by the Packers in August 2024 in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Malik Willis stats (2024): 74.1% completion rate, 550 passing yards, 10.2 yards per attempt, 3-0 TD-INT, 124.8 QB rating, 138 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown in seven games

Willis filled in for an injured Love last season, posting a 2-0 record as starter with a 126.3 QB rating and 75.8% completion rate in Weeks 2 and 3. He also received extended playing time in the regular season finale, posting a 109.9 QBR with a 76.9% completion rate.

Not only is Willis familiar with head coach Matt LaFleur’s system, but he also provides an extremely cost-effective backup option. Willis’ cap hit in 2025 ranks 58th among all NFL quarterbacks. Meanwhile, top backup quarterbacks like Marcus Mariota ($8 million) and Tyrod Taylor ($6.8 million) make multiples of that.

Malik Willis contract (Spotrac): $1.417 million cap hit in 2025, NFL free agent in 2026

With a trade for Willis off the table, Cincinnati signed quarterbacks Mike White and Sean Clifford to their practice squad on Tuesday. Clifford, a fifth-round pick by the Packers in 2023, was released last August immediately after the trade for Willis.

Set to turn 27 next May, Willis’ impressive play last season has increased his potential contract value in 2026. While the NFL free agent quarterback class next year will be led by Daniel Jones and Russell Wilson, Willis should cash in as a proven fill-in starter who has developed in Green Bay. Given the going rate, he could land a contract worth north of $5 million.