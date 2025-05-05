2026 NFL Draft picks by team: Projected compensatory draft picks 2026, picks tracker

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While the 2026 NFL Draft order hasn’t been determined yet, we do know what picks each club has. Bookmark this page for updates to the 2026 NFL Draft picks by team.

Of note, we have not included projected compansotry picks in 2026 as they can’t be traded yet. However, you can find a list of the projected 2026 compensatory picks further below.

2026 NFL Draft picks by team: Tracking picks for all 32 teams

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals draft picks 2026: ARZ 1st, ARZ 2nd, ARZ 3rd, ARZ 4th, ARZ 5th, ARZ 6th, AR 7th

Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons draft picks 2026: ATL 2nd, ATL 3rd, ATL 4th, ATL 6th, ATL 7th

Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens draft picks 2026: BAL 1st, BAL 2nd, BAL 3rd, BAL 4th, NYJ 5th, BAL 5th

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills draft picks 2026: BUF 1st, BUF 2nd, BUF 3rd, BUF 4th, BUF 5th, NYJ 7th, DAL 7th

Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers draft picks 2026: CAR 1st, CAR 2nd, CAR 3rd, cAR 4th, CAR 5th, CAR 6th, CAR 7th

Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears draft picks 2026: CHI 1st, CHI 2nd, CHI 3rd, LAR 4th, CHI 5th, CHI 6th, CHI 7th

Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals draft picks 2026: CIN 1st, CIN 2nd, CIN 3rd, CIN 4th, CIN 5th, CIN 6th, CIN 7th

Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns draft picks 2026: CLE 1st, JAX 1st, CLE 2nd, CLE 3rd, CLE 4th, CLE 5th, DET 6th, SEA 7th, BUF 7th

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys draft picks 2026: DAL 1st, DAL 2nd, DAL 3rd, DAL 4th, DAL 5th, NYG 7th, KC 7th

Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos draft picks 2026: DEN 1st, DEN 2nd, DEN 3rd, DEN 4th, DEN 5th, DEN 7th

Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions draft picks 2026: DET 1st, DET 2nd, DET 4th, DET 5th, JAX 6th, CLE 7th

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers draft picks 2026: GB 1st, GB 2nd, GB 3rd, GB 4th, GB 5th, GB 6th, GB 7th

Houston Texans

Houston Texans draft picks 2026: HOU 1st, HOU 2nd, WAS 2nd, NYG 3rd, HOU 4th, WAS 4th, PHI 6th, HOU 7th, SF 7th

Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts draft picks 2026: IND 1st, IND 2nd, IND 3rd, IND 4th, IND 5th, IND 6th, IND 7th

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars draft picks 2026: JAX 2nd, JAX 3rd, DET 3rd, DET 3rd (Compensation), JAX 4th, JAX 5th, MIN 5th, SEA 6th, JAX 7th, LAR 7th, DET 7th

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs draft picks 2026: KC 1st, KC 2nd, KC 3rd, KC 4th, KC 5th

Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders draft picks 2026: LV 1st, LV 2nd, LV 3rd, LV 4th, LV 5th, LV 6th, LV 7th

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers draft picks 2026: LAC 1st, LAC 2nd, LAC 3rd, LAC 4th, LAC 5th, LAC 6th

Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams draft picks 2026: ATL 1st, LAR 1st, LAR 2nd, LAR 3rd, TEN 5th, LAR 5th, HOU 6th, LAR 6th, BAL 7th

Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins draft picks 2026: MIA 1st, MIA 2nd, MIA 3rd, HOU 3rd, MIA 4th, MIA 5th, MIA 6th, MIA 7th

New England Patriots

New England Patriots draft picks 2026: NE 1st, NE 2nd, NE 3rd, NE 4th, CHI 4th, NE 5th, NE 6th, KC 6th, NO 7th, NE 7th

New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints draft picks 2026: NO 1st, NO 2nd, NO 3rd, NO 4th, NO 5th, NO 6th

New York Giants

New York Giants draft picks 2026: NYG 1st, NYG 2nd, NYG 4th, NYG 5th, NYG 6th, DAL 6th

New York Jets

New York Jets draft picks 2026: NYJ 1t, NYJ 2nd, NYJ 4th, NYJ 6th, DEN 6th, BAL 6th, BUF 6th

Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles draft picks 2026: PHI 1st, PHI 2nd, NYJ 3rd, PHI 3rd, PHI 4th, ATL 5th, HOU 5th, PHI 5th, PHI 7th

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers draft picks 2026: PIT 1st, PIT 2nd, PIT 3rd, PIT 4th, PIT 5th, PIT 6th, PIT 7th

San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers draft picks 2026: SF 1st, SF 2nd, SF 3rd, SF 4th, SF 5th, MIN 6th, SF 6th

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks draft picks 2026: SEA 1st, SEA 2nd, SEA 3rd, SEA 4th, SEA 5th, CLE 6th

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft picks 2026: TB 1st, TB 2nd, TB 3rd, TB 4th, TB 5th, TB 6th, TB 7th

Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans draft picks 2026: TEN 1st, TEN 2nd, TEN 3rd, TEN 4th, TEN 6th, TEN 7th, LAC 7th

Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders draft picks 2026: WAS 1st, WAS 3rd, WAS 5th, WAS 6th, WAS 7th

Projected compensatory picks for 2026 NFL Draft

Here are the current projected 2026 compensatory picks via NFL.com. We’ve sorted them by round for the 2026 NFL Draft.

3rd Round projected compensatory picks

Pittsburgh Steelers (Dan Moore Jr)

(Dan Moore Jr) Philadelphia Eagles (Milton Williams)

(Milton Williams) Detroit Lions (Carlton Davis) Detroit’s original 2026 third and their Rooney Rule compensatory third were traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars

(Carlton Davis) Minnesota Vikings (Sam Darnold)

4th Round projected compensatory picks

Las Vegas Raiders (Tre’von Moehrig)

(Tre’von Moehrig) New Orleans Saints (Paulson Adebo)

(Paulson Adebo) Pittsburgh Steelers (Justin Fields)

(Justin Fields) New York Jets (D.J. Reed Jr)

(D.J. Reed Jr) Philadelphia Eagles (Josh Sweat)

(Josh Sweat) San Francisco 49ers (Aaron Banks)

(Aaron Banks) San Francisco 49ers (Charvarius Ward)

5th Round projected compensatory picks

Baltimore Ravens (Patrick Mekari)

(Patrick Mekari) Baltimore Ravens (Brandon Stephens)

(Brandon Stephens) Pittsburgh Steelers (Russell Wilson)

(Russell Wilson) Philadelphia Eagles (Mekhi Becton)

(Mekhi Becton) San Francisco 49ers (Talanoa Hufanga)

(Talanoa Hufanga) Minnesota Vikings (Cam Robinson)

(Cam Robinson) Dallas Cowboys (DeMarcus Lawrence)

6th Round projected compensatory picks

Pittsburgh Steelers (James Daniels)

7th Round projected compensatory picks