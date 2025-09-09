Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel entered the season on the hot seat, just one year after the team signed him to a contract extension through 2028. Now, after a blowout loss to the Indianapolis Colts, there’s already buzz around the league that Miami could clean house.

Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda said he has spoken to multiple people inside the NFL who now wonder if both McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier could be fired during the regular season.

“Sources close to the situation tell me that if the Dolphins are not competitive over the next 6 to 7 games, they believe owner Stephen Ross will pull the trigger and fire both before the season ends. These same sources tell me McDaniel rubs some people in the organization the wrong way, which does not mix well with a losing record.” Tony Pauline on the future of Miami Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel, GM Chris Grier

Mike McDaniel coaching record: 28-24 (.538 winning percentage)

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has shown a strong commitment to Grier in recent years. Hired as Miami’s general manager in 2016 after serving as director of college scouting from 2007 to 2015, Grier was involved in hiring three different head coaches (McDaniel, Brian Flores, and Adam Gase).

During his tenure as the Dolphins’ general manager, the team has made the playoffs three times and posted winning records in five of nine seasons. Entering 2025, Grier is the longest-tenured NFL general manager without a playoff win.

Early on, McDaniel seemed to be an emerging star in the coaching ranks. He helped Miami reach the playoffs in his first season as head coach, posting a 9-8 record. In addition to the team’s combined success from 2022-23, with a 20-14 record, he helped quarterback Tua Tagovailoa turn his early-career struggles (88.8 QB rating) into standout success (102.9 QB rating).

However, reports emerged this offseason that several Dolphins players no longer wanted to be coached by McDaniel. He has also faced questions about his leadership ability after current and former players raised concerns about the Dolphins’ culture in the past year.

Miami has a Week 12 bye, which could potentially offer the team a two-week window to clean house. The bye week comes immediately after a three-game stretch against the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, and Washington Commanders. If Miami is well below the .500 mark at that point, with multiple blowout losses, it could provide owner Stephen Ross the final push to start fresh with a new coach and general manager for the first time since January 2016.