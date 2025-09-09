Few teams had a worse start to their season than the Miami Dolphins. If anything, one could argue the Dolphins did have the worst game in Week 1. After all, no one else lost by as much as 25 points as the Dolphins did.

Plus, the Dolphins should have been able to hang with the Indianapolis Colts, a team that also won just eight games last season. Yet, in Week 1, it was clear who the better team was.

The Dolphins showed they had more than enough room for improvement. On Tuesday, they made a roster move that shows they’re trying to make upgrades.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins have added former New England Patriots first-round pick Cole Strange to their active roster. Strange, 27, had been on the Cleveland Browns‘ practice squad, hoping to hear his name called up to the active roster.

Now he’ll get that chance, only with a different team this time. It comes in the same division he was once drafted in, so he should know his opponents pretty well.

The Dolphins have multiple injuries along the offensive line, so Strange could receive an opportunity to see the field sooner rather than later in Miami.

After starting all 27 games he appeared in across his first two seasons, Strange only saw two starts and made one other appearance in 2024. Strange had been recovering from a torn patellar tendon in 2023, which led to the drastically diminished playing time in 2024.

Now in his fourth season, Strange hopes to make a bigger impact on the Dolphins, but his health will be a big factor. Considering Miami needs a spark, Strange could be arriving in South Beach at the perfect time.

