Several Miami Dolphins players reportedly fed up with Mike McDaniel, want to play elsewhere

The Miami Dolphins are exploring a Jalen Ramsey trade this summer amid a reported disconnect with coach Mike McDaniel, now a new report is suggesting the All-Pro corner isn’t the only one who has grown tired of the Dolphins’ head coach.

According to Sportskeeda‘s Tony Pauline, McDaniel has ‘rubbed a lot of the veterans the wrong way’ following his early success with the team. It’s reportedly reached a point where several veterans would ‘rather play elsewhere’ than spend another season with McDaniel.

Mike McDaniel coaching record: 28-23 overall as Miami Dolphins head coach

Miami had its share of issues under former head coach Brian Flores, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s public criticism of his former coach in 2024 highlighting that. The Dolphins brought McDaniel in to change the culture, seemingly creating a more positive environment.

The results were great early on. Miami went 9-8, making the playoffs, while Tagovailoa blossomed in McDaniel’s offense as the league-leader in passer rating. In 2023, Miami posted an 11-6 record and its quarterback led the NFL in passing yards.

Last season, Tagovailoa continued to put up great numbers in McDaniels’ offense. However, the team went 8-9 with a -19 point differential and missed the playoffs. The Dolphins have also developed a reputation for collapsing late in the year, owning a 7-11 record in December and January in the last three seasons.

The regression has been noticed around the league, especially last season when McDaniels struggled to make adjustments with his offense when Tagovailoa was on injured reserve with a concussion. With Ramsey now on his way out, hurting the defense, there will be more pressure on McDaniels’ offense to carry this team to the playoffs and its first postseason win in his tenure.

