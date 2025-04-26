Miami Dolphins insider explains why Jalen Ramsey requested trade, 5 teams interested in deal

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins and All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey mutually agreed this offseason to seek a trade, but it was unknown what caused the sudden split between the two sides. With Ramsey still on the Dolphins roster nearing the end of the 2025 NFL Draft, a reportedly fractured relationship could still force a move.

According to Armando Salguero of Outkick.com, the big issue between Ramsey and the Dolphins centers on the relationship between him and head coach Mike McDaniel. Specifically, Ramsey and McDaniel ‘not having a respectful relationship’ which makes staying together untenable.

Jalen Ramsey stats 2024: 2 interceptions, 62% completion rate allowed, 83.2 QB rating allowed, 6.5 yards per target allowed

A separation is expected this offseason and several teams have inquired with Miami about a deal. Salguero reports that the Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons have all shown interest in Ramsey.

No deal is imminent and a move is complicated by Ramsey’s contract. The 30-year-old cornerback carries just a $16.661 million cap hit this upcoming season, but cutting him before June 1 would leave Miami with a $29.213 million dead cap hit in 2025.

Jalen Ramsey contract (Spotrac): $16.661 million cap hit in 2025

If the Dolphins wait, that cap hit is reduced to $10.745 million this season with an $18.468 million dead cap in 2025. It would also create $5.916 million in cap space for the team to use this summer, but teams have reportedly asked Miami to cover a portion of the deal.

The Dolphins did use the 150th overall pick on Florida Gators cornerback Jason Marshall Jr, but a majority of their early-round picks were devoted to the trenches. Given the reported state of the situation, a trade seems unavoidable, with a deal likely to come this summer.

