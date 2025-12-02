Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, a two-time NFL Coach of the Year, was afforded another season after posting a 3-14 record. With the offense looking even worse in another season with double-digit losses, it’s time for a Browns coaching search.

Cleveland would be entering the NFL coaching carousel at an interesting time. The New York Giants will have the most coveted job available, but firing Stefanski could make this the second-most desirable job available. However, the pool of head-coaching candidates this year isn’t particularly strong. That’s worth keeping in mind when looking at our Browns coaching candidates to replace Stefanski.

Jesse Minter, Los Angeles Chargers Defensive Coordinator

Ordinarily, a franchise without a surefire quarterback to build around and a lot of missing parts on offense wouldn’t be particularly attractive to the top coaching candidate in the cycle. This feels like a unique circumstance, however, because Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter might see a golden opportunity to succeed with the Browns’ defense.​

Minter inherited a Chargers defense in 2024 that ranked 26th in yards-per-play average (5.5), 18th in scoring rate (36 percent), and 26th in yards per drive allowed (32.6), while ranking 24th in EPA per play (0.019) the season prior. Los Angeles now ranks sixth in Defensive EPA per play (-0.053) since hiring Minter, and is eighth in yards-per-play allowed (5.0) and sixth in yards per drive (27.5) this season.​

Accomplishing all of that with only one above-average edge rusher (Khalil Mack) and one Pro Bowl defensive back (Derwin James Jr.) speaks volumes about Minter’s defensive mind and his ability to maximize the players he has. He might not solve the Browns’ offensive issues, but with the right offensive coordinator and the top quarterback prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, that improvement is possible.

Klint Kubiak, Seattle Seahawks Offensive Coordinator

Any potential Browns coaching search this offseason faces an interesting question. Does Cleveland hire an offensive-minded head coach to try and repair this offense or does the organization go the opposite direction from the Stefanski hire? If the hire is going to be an offensive coordinator, Seattle Seahawks play-caller is probably the best option this offseason.

Entering Week 14, the Seahawks offense ranks fourth in yards per play (6.0) and scoring rate (46.2 percent), while ranking 12th in red zone touchdown rate (61 percent) and ninth in points per drive (2.37). Before Kubiak’s arrival, Seattle ranked 14th in yards per play, 22nd in scoring rate, 15th in red zone touchdown rate, and 21st in points per drive.

He’s spent time learning from the likes of Kyle Shanahan and Mike Macdonald, two of the best head coaches in the NFL right now. While there would be a bit of risk here for Cleveland given Kubiak’s limited experience as a play-caller, he’s an ascending coordinator with a good shot to become a head coach in 2026.

Mike McCarthy, Former Packers and Cowboys Coach

The idea of Mike McCarthy as the next Browns head coach certainly won’t sound appealing at first glance. After all, he’s been fired by both the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers, with many attributing his success to the play of quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Dak Prescott. At this point, however, Cleveland may need to make a change, and McCarthy is a safe bet with his experience and history of winning seasons.

Across 18 seasons as an NFL head coach, McCarthy has a .618 winning percentage, with both teams he coached reaching the playoffs in 60 percent of those years. He’s only had five losing seasons in 18 years and posted a winning record in 12 of them. Plus, given his track record of helping quarterbacks elevate their game, he could be an ideal fit for a rookie signal-caller.

Drew Petzing, Arizona Cardinals Offensive Coordinator

Arizona Cardinals fans don’t have the most favorable impression of offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. However, his offense has looked better this season following the change at quarterback. Since Brissett took over as the Cardinals’ starting quarterback in Week 6, Arizona is averaging 29.6 points, 372.1 total yards, and 23.3 first downs per game, with a 45.3 percent third-down conversion rate, and it ranks 10th in Success Rate (46.5 percent).

It would also be a return to Cleveland for Petzing, who served as tight ends coach from 2020-21 and as quarterbacks coach in 2022, when Brissett outperformed Deshaun Watson. Many around the NFL also view Petzing as a rising name who should eventually become a head coach.

