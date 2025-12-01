The 2025 NFL season has seen two head coaches fired, with Brian Daboll and Brian Callahan both shown the door. While we don’t anticipate any additional NFL coaches fired during the regular season, there are a few who could be axed on Black Monday after Week 18.

As we enter December, with all 32 teams having played at least 12 games, it’s time to evaluate where the NFL coaching hot seat stands right now as Week 14 approaches.

1. Pete Carroll, Las Vegas Raiders

It seemed impossible, but the Las Vegas Raiders are a worse team under Pete Carroll than they were with Antonio Pierce. Las Vegas went 4-13 with Pierce last season, posting a -125 point differential and a 10-game losing streak. As the Raiders enter Week 14, the franchise holds a -129 point differential with a 2-10 record, and it will very likely reach a 10-game losing streak by the end of December.

Carroll was brought in to stabilize this franchise, serving as a player-friendly coach who would instill a winning culture. Instead, it appears like the Raiders locker room has quit on Carroll as evidenced by three consecutive losses by double-digit points. Maybe everyone should’ve seen this coming given that Carroll hired his son as the Raiders offensive line coach. In related news, Las Vegas has the NFL’s worst offensive line in 2025.

2. Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns

Plenty of fans wanted Kevin Stefanski fired after he went 3-14 last season, overseeing a team that had the second-worst point differential in the NFL and by far the worst offense in the league. However, the Cleveland Browns opted to exercise patience with a two-time Coach of the Year winner. That decision has backfired.

Cleveland heads into December with a 3-9 record and he has very little to do with those victories this season. After all, the Browns offense ranks 31st in yards-per-play average (4.2) with the lowest scoring rate (25.4 percent) in the NFL. It’s completely wasting an elite defense and a historic year from Myles Garrett. What should be the final nail in Stefanski’s proverbial coffin is sticking with Dillon Gabriel for so long, as Shedeur Sanders is clearly the better quarterback. Stefanski will almost certainly get a second chance as an NFL head coach, but Cleveland needs to make a change.

3. Raheem Morris, Atlanta Falcons

Raheem Morris certainly earned his second chance to become a full-time NFL head coach, and a return to the Atlanta Falcons seemed perfect for him. After all, the organization went all-in on winning the NFC South behind a core of outstanding playmakers on offense. Then, following an 8-9 campaign, the Falcons front office amped up the aggressiveness by giving Morris two young pass rushers to help turn this defense around.

The results at this point simply aren’t good enough to justify keeping Morris around. Even before the season-ending injury to Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta had a 3-6 record. It also must be noted that after a strong start to the season – 20 points and 265.2 total yards per game allowed with a 4.85 yards-per-play average (Weeks 1-7) – the Falcons defense has now fallen off, allowing 26 points and 372.7 total yards per game with a 5.3 yards-per-play average in the last six weeks (1-5 record). It’s time for a head-coaching change in Atlanta.

4. Jonathan Gannon, Arizona Cardinals

There’s absolutely a scenario where the Arizona Cardinals organization decides to give Jonathan Gannon a pass for this season. That would be in part due to injuries – James Conner, Trey Benson, Marvin Harrison Jr, Walter Nolen, Max Melton, and Garrett Williams – and also because of the disappointment factor with Kyler Murray. However, three years is usually enough time to make a fair evaluation of an NFL head coach.

In terms of overall record, Arizona will have taken a significant step back from its 8-9 campaign in 2024. The record this season (3-9) could’ve been very different, but Gannon’s team repeatedly imploded in the fourth quarter of games on a weekly basis. Right now, we tend to believe that the Cardinals will give Gannon one more year, but he’s very much on the hot seat.

5. Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers

At some point, an organization must accept that it’s simply time to make a change. The franchise made the all-in moves this offseason with the acquisitions of Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf, Jalen Ramsey, and Darius Slay. Initially sitting atop the AFC North with a 4-1 record, it seemed like things would work out for Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ever since, the bottom has fallen out.

From Weeks 7-13, the Steelers have a 2-5 record with a defense that is allowing 26 points and 371.9 total yards per game. It feels awfully reminiscent of what happened last year in Pittsburgh, when the club rocketed out to an 8-2 start and then finished the season 10-7 with an ugly first-round playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Second-half collapses in consecutive seasons, especially after all the win-now moves the front office has made, is enough justification to move on from Tomlin after 19 years with the last playoff win on January 15, 2017.