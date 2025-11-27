The 2025 NFL season isn’t over, but it’s never too early to take an early look at the crop of talent that will be available in NFL free agency next year. While the class of top NFL free agents in 2026 isn’t loaded with contracts, there will be several massive deals handed out to ascending players.

Let’s dive into our preliminary NFL free agency rankings, highlighting the top 10 NFL free agents in 2026.

1. Tyler Linderbaum, C, Baltimore Ravens

Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum is our top player in NFL free agency next offseason. He’ll be turning 26 years old next April and is poised to earn his third consecutive Pro Bowl selection. In 2024, Linderbaum ranked 13th among all interior linemen in ESPN pass-block win rate (95 percent), and he’s sixth in PBWR (96 percent) this season. Given Baltimore declined his fifth-year option for 2026, there’s a real chance he doesn’t receive the franchise tag. Given how integral a top center can be for a young quarterback’s success and that Linderbaum is entering the prime of his career, he could land a five-year contract that rivals the $17-$18 million AAV that Cam Jurgens and Creed Humphrey are making.

Read More: Dynasty Rookie Rankings 2026, 10 Best Rookies for Fantasy Football 2026

2. George Pickens, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The only thing standing in the way of George Pickens being atop our NFL free agency rankings in 2026 is Pickens’ maturity concerns and behavioral issues. If you take that out of the equation, we’re looking at a 6-foot-3 wide receiver with great speed and ball skills who will be 25 years old in March.

He’s been sensational in Dallas, putting up nearly as many receiving yards in 10 games (1,054) as he did in 16 games (1,140) with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 2025, he ranked fifth in yards per target (11.5), fourth in first downs per route run (0.139), and first in Expected Points Added (+81.9) entering Week 13. Pittsburgh knew how much talent he had, but cut bait with him because he caused that many headaches for the entire organization. He’ll rightfully want to be one of the highest-paid players at his position, making north of $33 million annually. It’s just risky to guarantee him tens of millions of dollars given his history of antics. Plus, he’ll get franchise tagged this spring, so we won’t see him on the open market.

3. Trey Hendrickson, EDGE, Cincinnati Bengals

Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Cincinnati Bengals have put themselves in a very difficult spot with All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson. Either they franchise tag him at approximately $36 million fully guaranteed, eating up cap space until they trade him, or they let him walk in NFL free agency. The latter is unlikely to happen, given how much control they’ve tried to have over players in negotiations over the years. So, a tag-and-trade is the likeliest outcome. He is on the older side compared to the top NFL free agents in 2026 at 31 years old, limiting the length of contract he’ll receive. He’ll likely finish this season having played fewer than 11 games, but he did make 14-plus starts every year from 2020-24, recording 70.5 sacks in 80 games.

Related: NFL Defense Rankings 2025, Evaluating all 32 Defenses

4. Daniel Jones, QB, Indianapolis Colts

Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The fall-off for Daniel Jones started well before it did for Sam Darnold last season with the Minnesota Vikings. That’s not to say he’s been a bad quarterback; the Indianapolis Colts remain the perfect fit for him, and it would be stunning if the two sides didn’t agree to terms on a contract for 2026 and beyond. In terms of Jones’ success, his passing touchdown rate of 4.9 percent is nearly double what it was from 2020-24 (2.6 percent), and his Success Rate has spiked from 43.3 percent to 52.6 percent. It needs to be noted, however, that his production plummeted in November (4-4 TD-INT, 83.0 QB rating, and 6 fumbles), and the recent stretch has demonstrated he’s more of a supporting-cast quarterback than a leading-role caliber player for an offense.

5. Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Philadelphia Eagles

Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Jaelan Phillips landing this high in our NFL free agency rankings is betting a bit on his production post-trade continuing for the remainder of the season. Since landing with the Philadelphia Eagles, the 6-foot-5 edge rusher who was emerging as a star at his position prior to a torn Achilles tendon and then a season-ending knee injury the following year. In his first three games with Philadelphia, Phillips has 10 pressures, and he only had 18 in nine games with Miami before being dealt. Durability is a massive concern, but he’ll only be entering his age-27 season in 2026, and edge defenders who can get after the quarterback and play well versus the run rarely make it to the open market.

Read More: NFL Power Rankings 2025, Weekly Evaluations of All 32 Teams

6. Braden Smith, RT, Indianapolis Colts

Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One theme you’ll pick up on with the top NFL free agents next offseason: many of them play for the Indianapolis Colts. Braden Smith missed time in 2024 due to severe OCD, but he’s made a recovery, and continues to demonstrate why he’s one of the most dependable right tackles in football. Turning 30 in March, the 6-foot-6 lineman has spent his entire career at right tackle, making strides in pass protection this year. He might not be a Pro Bowl-caliber tackle, but teams in desperate need of stability will be after him.

7. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

David Butler II-Imagn Images

It seemed evident almost immediately after the regime change that the New York Jets wouldn’t be interested in re-signing Breece Hall in 2026. After the team traded Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner, the feeling seemed to be mutual. He’s delivered in a contract year, recording his highest yards-per-carry average (4.6) as a starter with a career-high in rushing yards per game (69.6) and yards per target (8.1) through 11 games. Ranking seventh in the NFL in yards per touch (5.4), fifth in explosive rating (119.1), and second in breakaway runs (15), Hall feels like a lock for NFL free agency. On the open market, when he’ll only be 25 years old, the 5-foot-11 all-purpose back can land a multi-year deal in the ballpark of $11-$12 million annually.

8. Alec Pierce, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Denny Medley-Imagn Images

When the Colts first signed Daniel Jones, it seemed like a terrible outcome for Alec Pierce’s outlook in a contract year. Instead, the 6-foot-3 deep threat is on pace for another excellent season as a role player. He leads the NFL in yards per reception (21.1) for the second consecutive year, and has an outside shot at a 1,000-yard season despite missing time with injuries. Turning 26 years old in May, there will be NFL teams willing to offer Pierce multi-year deals north of $20 million per season to be a field stretcher who can also make some plays working in other areas of the field.

9. Jaylen Watson, CB, Kansas City Chiefs

Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs know how to find them and Steve Spagnuolo is great at developing them. Jaylen Watson is the next in a long line of Chiefs cornerbacks who will be getting paid, although it’s unlikely to be with the team that selected him with the 243rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Standing at 6-foot-2, Watson has both the size, length and strength to hang with big-bodied No. 1 wide receivers. Over the last two seasons, in 17 starts, he’s allowed just a 58.1 percent completion rate, 7.2 yards per targeted and a 74.9 QB rating when targeted. Watson doesn’t offer much in the way of playmaking, but he can be an excellent No. 2 corner and he’ll only be 28 years old next season.

10. Quay Walker, LB, Green Bay Packers

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It’s taken some time for linebacker Quay Walker to put it together, but it’s finally happening with the Green Bay Packers in a contract year. Standing at 6-foot-4, he’s one of the most athletic players at his position, and that explosiveness can allow him to both fly to the football and cover a lot of ground when moving in coverage. He’s also poised to finish this season with career-highs in pressures and tackles for loss, having already set personal-bests for QB hits (six). Green Bay will absolutely try to re-sign him, but it could prove difficult given the team’s cap situation.