NFL Week 1 is drawing to a close, delivering a slate of upsets and thrillers that might make it the best opening weekend in league history. As all of that action comes to an end, we can now look forward to the NFL schedule for Week 2. Based on the matchups, it should be a great weekend for football fans.

Let’s dive into our NFL Week 2 predictions, a slate of games that includes two Monday Night Football matchups.

Green Bay Packers 27, Washington Commanders 24

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders both won convincingly in Week 1, albeit against very different quality of competition. On a short week, Washington is the healthier team as Green Bay could potentially be without corner Nate Hobbs, tackle Zach Tom, and guard Aaron Banks in Week 2. However, the Packers’ defense also showed a greater willingness to play Micah Parsons more than expected in the season opener. This should be one of the best NFL games in Week 2, with Daniels better able to evade pressure than Jared Goff was. However, Green Bay pulls out the win in the end.

Dallas Cowboys 20, New York Giants 16

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys showed a lot more fight against one of last season’s NFC Conference Championship Game teams than the New York Giants did (faced Washington). Dallas probably won’t have the good fortune of its opponent’s All-Pro defensive tackle getting ejected seconds into the game for spitting. However, going from facing the Eagles’ offense to the Giants’ offense might feel like the equivalent of facing a Power 4 team rather than an FCS team in consecutive weeks. New York’s defensive line should create some havoc up front, getting to Dak Prescott a few times, but it really might only take 20 points for the Cowboys to win this one.

Cincinnati Bengals 28, Jacksonville Jaguars 27

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar / USA TODAY NETWORK

If purely evaluating teams based on their Week 1 performance, the Jacksonville Jaguars looked better than the Cincinnati Bengals. With that said, there’s a world of difference between facing Joe Burrow instead of Bryce Young. Trey Hendrickson will get to Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence a few times, but there are no signs that Cincinnati’s defense can both contain Brian Thomas Jr. and neutralize Liam Coen’s ground game. We anticipate a tight AFC battle in Week 2, but Burrow engineers a go-ahead touchdown drive in the fourth that moves Cincinnati to 2-0.

Detroit Lions 31, Chicago Bears 21

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Detroit Lions got a bit embarrassed in Week 1 at Lambeau Field against the Packers. It’s almost certainly just a bumpy start for a team that has two new play-callers and multiple first-year starters on the interior offensive line. This Week 2 matchup certainly means a lot for both teams, with Ben Johnson getting an opportunity to provide an early spark for the Chicago Bears by stunning his former team. Chicago will have its moments, but we’re predicting a rebound performance from the Lions’ rushing attack and their defense.

Los Angeles Rams 20, Tennessee Titans 13

Credit: George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Tennessee Titans defense far outperformed our expectations in Week 1. Given that drops also played a heavy influence on the stats put up by Cam Ward (7.4 ESPN QBR, 42.9% completion rate), we’re feeling more optimistic about this team’s chances of being more competitive in games this season. However, the Los Angeles Rams defensive line is an even bigger problem than Denver’s defensive front. In a low-scoring game, the more experienced quarterback operating a much better system leads the Rams to a win over Tennessee.

New England Patriots 21, Miami Dolphins 17

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

It’s difficult to feel good about either of these teams coming out of Week 1. Starting with the New England Patriots, the absence of corner Christian Gonzalez (hamstring) was evident, and this team still can’t adequately protect Drake Maye nor can it run the football efficiently. Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins looked like the worst team in football on Sunday. You can almost guarantee that Mike Vrabel’s defense will find ways to rattle Tua Tagovailoa and make this Dolphins offense one-dimensional. Although Gonzalez missing Week 2 would allow Miami a shot to make some big plays, in the end, Miami will drop to 0-2 because of its secondary.

San Francisco 49ers 28, New Orleans Saints 17

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers aren’t even entirely healthy right now, but just having Christian McCaffrey and defensive coordinator Robert Saleh back makes such a difference for this team. San Francisco is on the road in Week 2, but this has to be a mouthwatering matchup for play-caller Kyle Shanahan because the New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Brandon Staley has historically designed systems that make it easy for opponents to run the football. We anticipate the young Saints’ offensive line holding up fairly well against San Francisco’s pass rush, but CMC and Brock Purdy will have the football so much that San Francisco wins big.

Buffalo Bills 34, New York Jets 24

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Buffalo Bills would’ve probably beaten the New York Jets anyway in Week 2, but that historic comeback on Sunday Night Football just gives this dominant team even more confidence. New York also just allowed Aaron Rodgers to throw 4 touchdowns, and the Steelers’ offensive line is far worse than the front protecting Josh Allen. While we do expect Buffalo to win by two scores, Justin Fields and Breece Hall will lead a very effective Jets ground attack on Sunday afternoon.

Pittsburgh Steelers 16, Seattle Seahawks 13

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

D.K. Metcalf gets to face his former team in Week 2, in what should also be one of the most interesting matchups on the NFL schedule this weekend. The Seattle Seahawks‘ offensive line held up better than expected in the season opener, but facing T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward, and Alex Highsmith is very different than just squaring off versus Nick Bosa. We expect strong defensive performances from both sides, with Chris Boswell leading Pittsburgh to another victory.

Baltimore Ravens 27, Cleveland Browns 17

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On paper, the Baltimore Ravens should utterly dominate this matchup against the Cleveland Browns. However, John Harbaugh’s team also seems to be better than anyone in the NFL at getting in its own way and snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. To that point, Baltimore lost to Cleveland 29-24 in Week 8 last season. We still anticipate the Ravens winning by 10 points, picking off Joe Flacco twice, but the game will feel a lot closer.

Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts

Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Confidence in this Denver Broncos offense has certainly eroded a bit following a dreadful performance in Week 1 from quarterback Bo Nix. It’s also worth recognizing that this same Indianapolis Colts defense just shut down Tua Tagovailoa, who has similar limitations as Nix. We’re giving the slight edge in this game to the Broncos, largely because they have the better roster and coaching staff, but no one should be surprised if Indianapolis improves to 2-0 on Sunday.

Arizona Cardinals 27, Carolina Panthers 17

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers looked like the worst team in football in the regular-season opener. In Week 2, they face an Arizona Cardinals offense that can run the football with the best of them and has two playmakers (Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride) coming off strong performances. Arizona will take a two-score lead early on Sunday, putting the pressure on Bryce Young to dig the Panthers’ offense out of a hole that he just doesn’t seem capable of pulling them out of.

Philadelphia Eagles 34, Kansas City Chiefs 21

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Coming into the season, we thought the Super Bowl rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles would be close. Now, not so much. Kansas City lacks the pass-rushing front, outside of Chris Jones, to consistently pressure Jalen Hurts. To make matters worse for Steve Spagnuolo, this Chiefs secondary looked overmatched against Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, and Keenan Allen. The Eagles go into Kansas City in Week 2 and tear through the Chiefs defense, dropping the reigning AFC champions to 0-2.

Minnesota Vikings 28, Atlanta Falcons 24

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

If the Atlanta Falcons are going to beat the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football, it will be thanks to Bijan Robinson. Minnesota did a good job limiting him in their matchup last season (101 scrimmage yards on 24 touches); however, the Vikings’ run defense (127.7 rush yards per game allowed, 4.7 yards per carry) was a major liability from Weeks 13-18 last season. Unfortunately for Atlanta, it still lacks the pass rush to make J.J. McCarthy uncomfortable, and Justin Jefferson (7-132-2) should feast on the Falcons’ secondary once again

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24, Houston Texans 20

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Houston Texans defense will have an opportunity to win the early game in the Monday Night Football doubleheader in part because the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without Tristan Wirfs and Chris Godwin in Week 2. However, while Houston’s defense gives them a chance to win, this offense might waste an opportunity at it in a low-scoring game. Tampa Bay will have zero trouble shutting down an already non-existent Texans ground game. So, as long as the Buccaneers’ pass rush can win the battle in the trenches, Baker Mayfield will move to 2-0 on the year.

Los Angeles Chargers 31, Las Vegas Raiders 28

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Closing out the NFL schedule in Week 2, it’s an AFC West duel between two teams feeling good after season-opening wins. Geno Smith played well in his Las Vegas Raiders‘ debut and Maxx Crosby certainly can’t wait to face Chargers’ backup tackle Trey Pipkins III on Monday Night Football. On the other side of the field, Los Angeles is riding high after beating Kansas City. It’ll be another MVP-caliber performance from Justin Herbert, with the Chargers’ passing game dicing up the Raiders’ secondary for multiple scoring drives, including the game-winning push in the closing minutes.