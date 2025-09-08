Week 1 of the NFL season isn’t over, but we’ve already seen several memorable matchups, including the Buffalo Bills‘ 41-40 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football. Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry were at their best, and we even saw a controversial moment involving a Bills fan. Yet, Josh Allen and the Bills were even better, saving their very best for last.

After it all, who were the biggest winners and losers from the Bills’ big win in the 2024 AFC Divisional Round Playoff rematch? Unlike the game, where there is only one winner, this game featured several other victors and, well, losers.

Related: 20 Biggest NFL Week 1 Winners and Losers, Including Aaron Rodgers and the Dolphins

Winner: DeAndre Hopkins Turns Back Time

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Ravens only invested a one-year, $5 million contract into a 33-year-old DeAndre Hopkins this offseason. Still, through two quarters, that gamble looked like a waste. Sometimes, all you need is one play to make a lasting impression, and Hopkins’ moment came in the third quarter.

Jackson tossed a perfectly placed ball just ahead of the former All-Pro receiver, allowing Hopkins to snatch it just in time using only his right hand. The coverage was good, but the 29-yard touchdown catch was even better, and there was no defense for Hopkins’ hand. Hopkins later hauled in a seven-yard reception on third-and-long with just 90 seconds remaining. But it wasn’t enough to convert a first down, giving the ball back to Buffalo for a game-winning drive.

Related: NFL Power Rankings 2025: Evaluations of All 32 Teams After Week 1

Loser: Crazed Buffalo Bills Fan

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Why would you ever think you can make contact with an athlete in the middle of a game? One upset Bills fan apparently felt like it would be okay, hitting Ravens QB Lamar Jackson in the head (though he was wearing a helmet).

Related: Lamar Jackson Shoves Buffalo Bills Fan Back Into Seat After Head Strike

Naturally, Jackson didn’t take to the head contact in a friendly way. He wasted no time in pushing the fan back into the seat he sprang up from. In the highest-scoring NFL game of Week 1, the Bills fan incident still stuck out. Our guess is he won’t be allowed back into Highmark Stadium again.

Winner Turned Loser: Derrick Henry’s Dominant Start, Late Fumble

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Ravens may have some aging players, but Derrick Henry isn’t slowing down any time soon. Just like his rushing style, it’s almost like Henry continues to build momentum as his career goes on. That theme continued against the Bills on Sunday night, rushing for 166 yards and two touchdowns on just 17 attempts.

Yet, Henry’s night wasn’t perfect. He also had a ball poked out by Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver with just 186 seconds remaining. It gave the Bills one final chance, one they’d turn into six points, but no one can act like Henry wasn’t a huge reason for Baltimore’s early success.

Winner: Keon Coleman’s Heads-Up Play

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Keon Coleman, the 33rd overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, could be primed for a big season. He may or may not have been Allen’s original target in the fourth quarter, but it didn’t matter. Coleman managed to concentrate on a target originally tipped at the two-yard line, but the second-year player managed to snag the touchdown while diving for the falling football on fourth down, nonetheless.

It was one of the most incredible moments of the game, and it surely featured a bit of luck but also a great amount of skill. Without it, the Bills may not win this game. Coleman finished with 112 yards on eight receptions and the touchdown. It’s the second-highest yardage output of his young career.

Loser: Baltimore Ravens’ Fanbase

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

While this game was exciting for Ravens fans early on, they had to leave feeling demoralized after an epic collapse in the fourth quarter. Just think about it. They were beating a Super Bowl contender, one of their top AFC rivals, by 15 points with just four minutes left in the game. That gave them a 99.1% chance of winning. Yet, they didn’t.

It’s only 0-1, but every team wants to start 1-0, and the Ravens had this game in their control. It’s going to sting for months, and practice won’t be easy this week in Baltimore.

Related: Worst NFL Starter on All 32 Teams in 2025

Winner: Buffalo Bills’ Bragging Rights, Super Bowl Hopes

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Bills entered the game with bragging rights over the Ravens after defeating them 27-25 in last year’s playoff matchup. They’ve only since gained steam despite the Ravens largely being in control for the majority of the game. Still, the Bills never gave up after playing catch-up since there were 13 minutes left in the second quarter.

Of course, they meet in the playoffs again, but will the Bills have home-field advantage as they had in Week 1? Moving to 1-0 and sending a conference rival to 0-1 is a great start.

Loser: Bills’ Rushing Game

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Maybe holding out for a new contract wasn’t a good idea. Yet, James Cook got what he wanted, a four-year, $48 million deal. However, he and the rest of the Bills’ rushing offense looked awfully rusty.

The Bills only mustered 108 yards on 31 attempts for a paltry 3.5 yards per carry. They still managed to score three rushing touchdowns, but two came from Allen in goal-line situations, using his tall 6-foot-5 frame to his advantage. Overall, it was a lackluster performance.

Winner: Josh Allen’s MVP Campaign

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The NFL’s reigning MVP’s case to win again strengthens after a monstrous 394-yard passing day, to go with 30 rushing yards. All in all, he scored four touchdowns without committing any turnovers. Lamar Jackson didn’t commit any turnovers either, and he was excellent (209 yards, 2 TD, 70 rush yards, 1 TD), but history only remembers the winners, and on this night, it wasn’t Jackson.