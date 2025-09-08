The Baltimore Ravens took a commanding 34-19 lead over the Buffalo Bills, after DeAndre Hopkins made an incredible one-handed touchdown catch on a 29-yard pass from Lamar Jackson in the fourth quarter. Yet, in this 2024 AFC Divisional Round playoff rematch, tempers are flaring, even from the stands of Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Jackson was doing what most quarterbacks do after their team scores a touchdown, especially on a pass he threw, by celebrating with his teammates in the end zone. However, one of the Bills fans in attendance apparently took exception to Jackson’s jubilance, striking the Ravens quarterback in the head.

Jackson responded by promptly shoving the Bills fan right back in his seat, matching the spectator’s aggressiveness.

Don’t tell me Lamar Jackson did anything wrong here! He was simply responding to a fan being utterly ridiculous and doing something no fan should EVER do — make contact with a player. pic.twitter.com/Jmnknkz2cS — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 8, 2025

Sure, the adrenaline had to be pumping through Jackson’s veins, as it likely was for the fan sitting nearby. But that doesn’t make it okay.

While hitting a player wearing a helmet is never a good idea, the fact that a fan felt they could make inappropriate and aggressive contact with a fan is ridiculous. Should Jackson have responded the way he did? While it was comical, his best course of action would have been to perhaps respond with words rather than making physical contact too.

Still, it was a unique sidenote to what’s otherwise been an electric game that feels like it has a true playoff atmosphere, despite it only being Week 1. We’ll see whether Jackson faces any sort of discipline and what he has to say about the incident after the game. Meanwhile, the fan may have just lost his permission to attend any more Bills games at Highmark Stadium, but those are the consequences of not playing by the rules.

