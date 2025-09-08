NFL regular-season action returned this week and featured several big-time performances in Week 1. On the flipside, several teams, players, and one owner had days they’ll want to forget to open the 2025 season. With all of that in mind, let’s take a look at 20 of the biggest winners and losers from NFL Week 1, including league legend Aaron Rodgers and

Winner: Aaron Rodgers

Credit: USA Today Sports

In a perfect piece of scheduling, league legend Aaron Rodgers was given a unique chance at sweet revenge in Week 1 against the Jets. And only like an NFL great can do, the 41-year-old turned back the clock as he threw for four touchdowns on opening day, and led the Steelers down the field for an eventual game-winning field goal. The future Hall of Famer served up some ice-cold revenge on Sunday.

Loser: Carolina Panthers offense

Credit: USA Today Sports

There was hope that Bryce Young had fixed his turnover issues in 2024 and was primed to take a big step forward this year. Well, that didn’t happen in Week 1. He threw two interceptions to start the season and didn’t get much help from the rest of the offense. Their 10-point output to open the year was not what the Panthers expected in Week 1.

Winner: Justin Fields

Credit: USA Today Sports

Although they lost on Sunday, the Jets’ setback to the Steelers was not Justin Fields’ fault. Sure, he could not get it done late and help them retake the lead in the final minutes, but the 32 points the offense put up should have been more than enough to get a win. He hit on 16 of his 22 passes for over 200 passing yards and a TD, while adding 48 more on the ground and two more TDs. At least for a week, he quieted some of the concerns from an underwhelming performance in the summer.

Losers: Younghoe Koo and the Atlanta Falcons

Credit: USA Today Sports

Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo has proven to be a reliable late-game kicker. That was until Sunday. After blowing the lead late in the fourth. Michael Penix led Atlanta down the field and put Koo in a position to send the game into overtime. However, the veteran kicker failed to nail the kick, and instead of having a big win to open the year, Atlanta will look back on this game with a lot of regret.

Winner: Micah Parsons and the Green Bay Packers

Credit: USA Today Sports

Micah Parsons, making his Packers debut, was one of the biggest stories of Week 1. While he got a limited amount of snaps as he recovers from a back injury, the superstar pass rusher looked worth every bit of his $188 million deal. However, the rest of his team also showed the potential they have in 2025 by pushing around rivals, the Lions, in a big win to kick off the season.

Loser: Patrick Mahomes

Credit: USA Today Sports

Patrick Mahomes did all he could to try and get the Chiefs a win on Friday night against the Chargers. While it wasn’t vintage Mahomes, he had 315 total yards and a pair of touchdowns. Unfortunately, injuries, suspensions, and disappointing play from the players still available — including Travis Kelce — make the superstar QB a loser this week.

Winner: Baker Mayfield

Credit: USA Today Sports

Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers offense weren’t the high-flying group fans saw in 2024, but even during an off day, they put up 23 points. And in a showcase of Mayfield’s evolution into one of the game’s best QBs, when the game was on the line, he led his team down the field and put up seven huge points in the final minutes to get them a big Week 1 victory against a rival.

Loser: New York Jets defense

Credit: USA Today Sports

The Jets’ defense has a lot of respect around the game already. So, with a good idea of how former teammate Aaron Rodgers plays, the expectation was that the legendary QB would have a tough day in Week 1. However, the greybeard led his team to 34 points and a huge fourth-quarter lead. The dud the Jets’ defense put up against the Steelers was one of the biggest surprises on Sunday.

Winner: Justin Herbert

Credit: USA Today Sports

It’s not all the time that Patrick Mahomes gets outplayed, but that’s what happened Friday night with Justin Herbert. In 2024, some wondered if injury issues and a pivot to more running were signs the Chargers had concerns about whether he could be a franchise QB. However, his late-season play and an outstanding showing in Week 1 have quieted that narrative. He hit on 25 of his 34 passes for 318 yards and three TDs against a timeline defense. It sent a big message to the AFC West.

Loser: Jerry Jones

Jerry Jones has not had a good last couple of weeks. Not only was his decision to trade Micah Parsons to the Packers mocked around the league, but his Cowboys opened the year with a frustrating loss to rivals the Eagles. Making matters worse is that Parsons and the Packers looked strong in Week 1, and a new report revealed he actually turned down a better offer for Parsons from Philly.

Winner: Daniel Jones

Credit: USA Today Sports

The legend of Danny Dimes returned on Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis. The Giants castoff had one of his best days in years in a huge win over the Dolphins. He led his team to 33 points as he posted 298 total yards, three TDs (two rushing), and was 22-29 on his passes. If this is who the Colts get every week, they will be a problem in the AFC South.

Loser: Tua Tagovailoa

Credit: USA Today Sports

On the flipside of the great day Daniel Jones had was the Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa. The veteran QB and the offense put up an absolute stinker on Sunday. The unit managed just eight points against Indy, as Tagovailoa threw a pair of INTs, connected on just 14 passes, and was hounded by the Colts’ pass rush all day. It is one thing to be concerned about the signal caller’s concussion concerns. But his alarming performance in Week 1 could restart speculation on whether he really is good enough to be a franchise QB.

Winner & Loser: Bo Nix

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

There are some who believe Bo Nix could take another big leap in year-two for the Broncos and lead them to an AFC West title. However, he did show the best of himself on Sunday. He was 25-40 on his passes for 176 yards and one TD. If for the strong play of his defense, his two interceptions could have easily set Denver up for a big upset loss in Week 1. It’s why he is both a winner and loser in Week 1.

Loser: Russell Wilson

Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

There is a lot of pressure on Russell Wilson. If he can’t make it work in New York he may never get a chance to start with another team. So, he needed to get off to atleast a solid start in Week 1 versus Washington. On Sunday, he hit on just 17 of his 37 passes for 168 yards and posted a 26.0 quarterback rating. Wilson needed to avoid adding fuel to a potential QB controversy but he did the opposite.

Winner: Cincinnati Bengals defense

Credit: USA Today Sports

The Bengals‘ offense should be one of the league’s best again in 2025. However, they were not in vintage form during their 17-16 win over the Browns. Instead, it was their much-maligned defense that helped them avoid a bad Week 1 loss to Cleveland. They forced turnovers and helped give their offense the opportunities to score enough to get the victory on Sunday. The Cincy D deserves some love this week.

Loser: Sam Darnold

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Sam Darnold got $100.5 million in free agency this summer. With that kind of money, he needs to make an immediate impact in 2025. And the Seahawks had a chance to score a big Week 1 win over the 49ers. However, outside of a big day from rising star Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the Seattle offense sputtered against a tough San Fran defense this weekend. Managing just 13 points in a tough loss. While he was 16-23 passing his 150 yards and no TDs was a very underwhelming start for the expensive free agent.

Winner & Loser: Brock Purdy

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

49ers QB Brock Purdy also got a massive $265 million contract extension in the offseason. No longer is he Mr. Irrelevant turned into a star. He is being paid like an elite player and needs to bring that talent to the field every week. Even if he doesn’t have all his weapons. While he tossed for 277 yards and two TDs, his two INTs nearly sunk his team this weekend. Fortunately, his defense bailed him out and that is why he is both a winner and loser in NFL Week 1.

Loser: Joe Flacco

Credit: USA Today Sports

The Browns were dead set on making Joe Flacco their starting QB in Week 1. When you look at his stats they weren’t terrible. The greybead was 31-45 for 290 yards. However, it was not an efficient near-300 yards and his two interceptions were killer in Cleveland’s 17-16 loss on Sunday. Let the QB controversey also begin for the Browns.

Winner: Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Jaxon Smith-Njigba was the lone bright spot for the Seahawks in NFL Week 1, and, arguably, the best player on the field against the 49ers. The stud receivers reeled in 124 yards on nine catches and was the lone reason the Seahawks had any chance against San Francisco on Sunday.

Loser: John Morton

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Lions OC John Morton is in a very tough spot. Ben Johnson developed an elite offense and turned Jared Goff into a top 10 QB. If the unit can’t continue that momentum of the last two seasons, only one person will be blamed, Morton. In NFL Week 1 he put more heat on his back as the Packers defense pushed Detroits offense around. Getting four sacks, a lot of pressure and limiting the high powered offense to just 13 points. A number already lower than anything they did in 2024.