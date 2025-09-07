The first Sunday of the 2025 NFL season delivered quite a few interesting matchups and plenty of storylines that had the football world excited heading into Week 1. Many of the best NFL teams demonstrated why they are viewed as Super Bowl contenders, but there were a few surprises as well.

Let’s dive into our Week 2 NFL power rankings, evaluating how every team performed in Week 1 and looking ahead to the next game.

32. Carolina Panthers (29)

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers are the worst team in the NFL right now. In Week 1, facing the worst pass defense in the league last season, Bryce Young looked like the quarterback everyone was ready to give up on during his rookie season. The thing is, head coach Dave Canales isn’t really the problem right now. Young just looked awful, and this might be one of the easiest matchups he draws this season. As for the Panthers’ defense, they are just as awful at stopping the run as last season. This is a very bad football team.

Read More: Week 3 College Football Rankings

31. New York Giants (27)

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Without left tackle Andrew Thomas in Week 1, the New York Giants‘ offense. This is easily one of the worst NFL offensive lines when Thomas is out and Wilson, who hangs onto the football too long, only makes things worse. We understand why fans want to see Jaxson Dart, but rushing him into action this early would be a mistake. The upcoming Giants schedule – at Cowboys, vs Chiefs, vs Chargers – with the current state of New York’s offensive line would be setting Dart up to fail. Give it time, because the only value Wilson might bring at this point is taking the hits for Dart. It is a shame New York is going to waste such a great defensive line.

Related: Game-by-Game New York Giants Predictions 2025

30. Miami Dolphins (23)

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Entering Week 1, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a career 8-3 record with a 19-9 TD-INT ratio and 102.8 QB rating in September. If this team can’t even get hot to open the season, Mike McDaniel is in serious trouble. A Dolphin’s rushing attack that ranked 21st in rushing yards per game (105.6) and 31st in Rush EPA (-0.246) last season, didn’t look any better in the season opener. Meanwhile, Tyreek Hill already had his first sideline outburst of the season and Tagovailoa struggled. If Miami can’t beat the New England Patriots in Week 2, there should already be alarm bells going off with this team.

Related: Ranking NFL Coaches on the Hot Seat

29. New Orleans Saints (32)

Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

All things considered, not a bad head-coaching debut for Kellen Moore. The New Orleans Saints roster won’t give this team many chances to win this season, so keeping it close with the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 should be considered a solid outcome. This young Saints’ offensive line only allowed Spencer Rattler to get sacked once, with just 2 QB hits surrendered. That’s really what matters for the long-term foundation, and it’s another positive sign for this organization.

28. Cleveland Browns (31)

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kudos to the Cleveland Browns for at least giving the Cincinnati Bengals a scare in Week 1. Truly, Joe Flacco and Kevin Stefanski might have won this game (17-16) if rookie kicker Andre Szymt hadn’t missed a field goal and an extra-point attempt. This is the version of Flacco the Browns are going to get each week: multiple turnover-worthy plays and a few nice drives with some big-time throws. Given how good Cleveland’s defense looked in the season opener, they could win a few more games than expected, just not in Week 2 against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Read More: Worst NFL Rosters 2025

27. New England Patriots (22)

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots certainly missed standout cornerback Christian Gonzalez in Week 1. Even if he played, though, it probably wouldn’t have made much of a difference. Patriots’ offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels quickly abandoned the run game – TreVeyon Henderson averaged 5.4 ypc on five carries – with Drake Maye dropping back 50 times on Sunday. Maye still showed big-play ability, but the Patriots’ offensive line (9 QB hits and 4 sacks allowed) remains a big problem. It’ll be a battle of two struggling offenses in Week 2 in Florida against the Dolphins.

26. Tennessee Titans (32)

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Several of the worst NFL teams in 2025 showed a lot more fight than expected in Week 1. Cam Ward’s Tennessee Titans are part of that group. It wasn’t a good performance by any means from the first overall pick, but we didn’t expect him to perform well against an elite defense. What matters for Tennessee is that this defense is much better than expected, and that’s an incredible asset to give a rookie quarterback.

25. New York Jets (28)

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Jets should feel very good about the future of their offense coming out of Week 1. It starts up front with a Jets offensive line that, even without Alijah Vera-Tucker, looked great. Not only is New York showing the ability to consistently win up front, but first-year offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand is also showing some nice early tricks up his sleeve and answers to what defenses throw at him. The Jets didn’t win, but Gang Green has to feel good about what this offense showed on Sunday.

Related: Game-by-Game New York Jets Predictions 2025

24. Indianapolis Colts (26)

Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For at least a week, Shane Steichen and the Indianapolis Colts get to look brilliant for choosing to start Daniel Jones over Anthony Richardson. Kudos to the Colts’ offensive line for helping slow down Miami’s pass rush, which allowed Jones to sit back in a clean pocket and attack a woeful secondary. Indianapolis completely controlled this one, outgaining Miami by over 200 total yards in a completely one-sided game. We think this blowout might say a lot more about the Dolphins than the Colts, but Indianapolis will have a shot to prove that wrong in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos.

Read More: NFL Predictions 2025, Win-Loss Projections for Every Team

23. Las Vegas Raiders (25)

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

With the Patriots bottling up Ashton Jeanty in Week 1, quarterback Geno Smith showed how much of a difference it makes for the Las Vegas Raiders offense to have a reliable signal-caller. Smith isn’t the perfect quarterback; his 4 sacks and 1 interception highlight his tendency to make a few negative plays. However, he handled the blitz well (9-for-13, 189 yards and 1 TD) and really took advantage of Chip Kelly’s open passing game. Set to host their home opener in Week 2, Las Vegas could surprise the Los Angeles Chargers.

Read More: Most Underrated NFL Players 2025

22. Seattle Seahawks (24)

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Sam Darnold will prevent the Seattle Seahawks from challenging for a wild-card spot this season. He had no problem feeding Jaxon Smith-Njigba (9 receptions for 124 receiving yards), but that’s the only thing he could do. Darnold isn’t entirely to blame, given the Seahawks’ offensive line seems not to have improved. At the very least, fans can have fun watching Mike Macdonald’s defense play well this season. Plus, we might start seeing a little more of Zach Charbonnet in the weeks to come.

21. Dallas Cowboys (21)

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys will certainly feel fairly good coming out of Week 1, having come just a Miles Sanders’ red-zone fumble away from potentially beating the reigning Super Bowl champions. If not for the second-half drops by CeeDee Lamb, maybe Dallas wins anyway. Although playing a defense that was without All-Pro defensive tackle Jalen Carter also helped the Cowboys’ offense a lot. Dallas at least showed, as long as Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb stay healthy, this can be a competitive team that keeps games close. It’ll be worth keeping a close eye on Week 2, though, on how the offensive line fares against the Giants’ defensive line.

Related: Winners, Losers from the NFL Kickoff Game

20. Atlanta Falcons (19)

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

In a game where both teams missed field goals, the whiff for the Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo came at the worst time. It was a heartbreaking home loss for Atlanta, but what the coaching staff can feel good about is how well second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. played. Atlanta did a nice job getting Bijan Robinson involved as a receiver (100 yards on 6 receptions), with the run game shut down by Tampa. A loss still hurts, but the Falcons at least showed they’ll be a very competitive team in 2025.

19. Chicago Bears (18)

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

(Written before Monday Night Football) With the Chicago Bears, it’s wise to temper expectations early. In his first real run as a play-caller, Ben Johnson was part of a Lions team that started 1-6 and then finished by winning eight of their last ten games in 2022. Chicago is integrating a new interior offensive line, while Williams is shouldering this offense and a very complex system. The acclimation period may take some time, so we’re not expecting the Bears to be a playoff team just yet.

Read More: Breakout NFL Players 2025

18. Jacksonville Jaguars (20)

Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Liam Coen might not have worked magic with Trevor Lawrence in Week 1, but you saw the impact he had on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ rushing attack. Travis Etienne cleared the 100-yard mark in three quarters, his first 100-yard game since Week 17 of the 2023 season. Jacksonville also had a fairly efficient third-down offense, another staple of Coen’s tenure as a play-caller with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We saw positive signs from Jacksonville in Week 1. If they can go into Cincinnati in Week 2 and get after Joe Burrow, there’s a path to beating the Bengals.

Related: Bold NFL Predictions 2025, including the Jaguars

17. Arizona Cardinals (17)

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

It wasn’t quite the performance we were hoping to see from the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1. Kyler Murray did a good job getting Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride involved (11 receptions, 132 yards, and 1 touchdown on 15 targets), but the Cardinals’ defense underperformed a bit. Still, all that will matter for Jonathan Gannon is the 1-0 record ahead of a very winnable home opener in Week 2 versus Carolina. We expect to see a few more explosive plays from this run game and a better defensive showing, too.

16. Houston Texans (12)

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Houston Texans offensive line remains an alarming concern for this team. To make matters worse, the absence of Joe Mixon means the team doesn’t even have a rushing attack to take some of the pressure off C.J. Stroud. It’s a shame because this defense is phenomenal, and the high-end skills with Stroud are still there. Houston is going to be the example of what happens when you fail to protect your franchise quarterback. Fortunately for head coach DeMeco Ryans, his defense still gives his team a shot to win a very weak division.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers (16)

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

We’ll start with the glass-half-full perspective for the Pittsburgh Steelers. At 41 years old, quarterback Aaron Rodgers (244 yards, 4-0 TD-INT and 136.7 QB rating) delivered his best performance since Week 10 of the 2022 season. The four-time MVP showed good chemistry with DK Metcalf, and wide receiver Calvin Austin III made some big plays in the Steelers’ 34-32 win.

Related: Game-by-Game Pittsburgh Steelers Predictions 2025

What’s concerning is that Pittsburgh’s defense allowed a 50 percent third-down conversion rate, a 6.35 yards-per-play average, and a 75 percent touchdown rate to a Jets offense led by Justin Fields. It’s even more unnerving because offenses are typically supposed to be behind schedule early in the season. We’ll see how this unit responds in Week 2 against Sam Darnold and the Seahawks

14. San Francisco 49ers (15)

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Look at the difference having Christian McCaffrey and Robert Saleh makes for the San Francisco 49ers. Without the All-Pro running back and standout defensive play-caller, San Francisco isn’t beating the Seahawks in Week 1. Saleh’s defense held Seattle to a 30 percent third-down conversion rate, and McCaffrey delivered 142 scrimmage yards. We also have to highlight Ricky Pearsall, who could be kicking off a breakout season. The 49ers should be 2-0 after facing the Saints in Week 2.

13. Denver Broncos (7)

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

That sound you heard is the Denver Broncos‘ hype train derailing. Tennessee’s defense might not be quite as bad as everyone thought, but Nix was absolutely dreadful in Week 1. Denver’s defense delivered, neutralizing just about everything Cam Ward and the Titans tried. At the very least, it has to be nice for Sean Payton to know his quarterback can play this poorly and his team still wins. With that said, what the Broncos’ passing game showed in the regular-season opener should squash any talk of this being a dark-horse Super Bowl contender, at least for now.

12. Cincinnati Bengals (13)

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Barely beating the Browns because their rookie kicker missed two kicks isn’t enough to move up much in the NFL Week 2 power rankings. The Cincinnati Bengals offensive line allowed 7 QB hits and 3 sacks in Week 1, all the while Chase Brown (2.0 yards-per-carry average) had nowhere to run. As for Cincinnati’s defense, it allowed the Browns to post a 56.3% third-down conversion rate and put up 327 total yards on 10 drives. Nothing the Bengals showed in Week 1 suggests they’re any better than they were last season.

Related: Game-by-Game Cincinnati Bengals Predictions 2025

11. Minnesota Vikings (9)

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

(Pre-written before Monday Night Football) Is J.J. McCarthy good enough to take advantage of the great talent the Minnesota Vikings put around him? A road trip to Soldier Field to face off against Dennis Allen’s defense feels like a good first litmus test for McCarthy. We’re confident that Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell and receiver Justin Jefferson will make it as easy as possible for McCarthy to be successful. Whether or not Minnesota reaches its ceiling ultimately rests on McCarthy’s shoulders.

Related: Game-by-Game Minnesota Vikings Predictions 2025

10. Los Angeles Rams (10)

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Rams defense won this Week 1 matchup against the Texans, and it’s not the only game they’ll win for this team in 2025. Houston did a great job of containing Sean McVay’s offense, holding a 6-0 lead until late in the second quarter. Thankfully, for Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua, the Rams’ defense kept this a game. That’s all it took, with just a few big plays setting up two touchdowns in a 14-9 win. It’s safe to say this Rams’ defensive front will cause Cam Ward problems in Week 2.

9. Los Angeles Chargers (14)

Credit: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images

That was an MVP-like performance out of Justin Herbert. He elevated the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil, consistently sustaining drives and never allowing Kansas City to really snatch back momentum in this game. What has to feel especially great for the Chargers is seeing how dependable the receiving corps was, with Quentin Johnston, Ladd McConkey, and Keenan Allen combining for 221 receiving yards and three touchdowns. We’ll need to see more from Los Angeles’s offensive line and pass rush over multiple weeks, but the early signs in Week 1 were promising. Just expect the Raiders to put up a good fight at home in Week 2.

Related: Winners, Losers from Chiefs vs Chargers in Brazil

8. Washington Commanders (11)

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

For being a season opener, when offenses are still working out a lot of issues, the Washington Commanders should feel pretty good about their victory over New York in Week 1. We’re not going to overreact too much to the sack totals allowed by the Commanders’ offensive line. That’s for two reasons. First, guard Sam Cosmi (PUP list) remains sidelined as he recovers from an ACL tear. Second, the Giants’ defensive line is going to do that to a lot of teams. What matters is that Jayden Daniels, once again, handled the pressure with poise and kept the chains moving. As for the Commanders’ defense, let’s see it on Thursday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers before overreacting too much to its performance.

Related: Game-by-Game Washington Commanders Predictions 2025

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8)

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Considering they were without Tristan Wirfs and Chris Godwin, that’s a good win for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Baker Mayfield delivered a go-ahead touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter when Tampa Bay needed it, and this team posted a 50% third-down conversion rate under new offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard. We are a bit skeptical of the defense being good enough for Tampa Bay to be a Super Bowl contender, but we liked what we saw from the offense in Week 1 under the current circumstances.

6. Kansas City Chiefs (5)

Credit: Jean Carniel/Reuters via Imagn Images

Reaching the Super Bowl in three consecutive seasons certainly warrants a lot of respect. With that said, it felt like many were overlooking some holes on the roster and inexperience on the left side of the offensive line. Patrick Mahomes can help the Kansas City Chiefs overcome a lot of that, but even he isn’t enough if this defense can’t cover or consistently generate pressure. With the Eagles on deck in Week 2, there’s a real chance Kansas City drops out of the top 10 in our NFL power rankings next Sunday night.

Related: NFL Defense Rankings 2025

5. Detroit Lions (3)

Credit: Wm. Glasheen-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

There were far too many people downplaying the significance of the Detroit Lions losing both their play-callers. Likewise, there will be far too many overreactions to what happened in Week 1. Detroit looked like a team integrating a new interior offensive line and play-calling on both sides of the ball. This is still one of the best NFL teams in 2025, and we should see a much better version of the Lions in Week 2 against the Bears.

Related: Game-by-Game Detroit Lions Predictions 2025

4. Buffalo Bills (4)

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

(Written before Sunday Night Football). As long as Josh Allen is healthy, the Buffalo Bills are Super Bowl contenders. For the reigning NFL MVP, though, success in the regular season now means little. Buffalo has beaten Kansas City in the regular season but then lost repeatedly to them in the playoffs. On the other side of the coin, the Bills lost to Baltimore in Week 4 last year but then knocked them out of the playoffs. All of this is to say that while Buffalo will be one of the best NFL teams in 2025, we’re all waiting to see if they can finally get over the hump in January.

Related: Game-by-Game Buffalo Bills Predictions 2025

3. Baltimore Ravens (2)

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

(Written before Sunday Night Football). The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson are in the same boat as Buffalo. Dominance throughout the regular season is expected from a club with one of the best NFL rosters in 2025. On paper, the Ravens look like the team that can secure the AFC’s No. 1 seed this season and earn the coveted first-round bye. The bottom line is, there’s nothing Baltimore can really prove during the regular season that will change how this team is perceived. That opportunity won’t come for months; the games ahead are just a long path to the playoffs.

Related: Game-by-Game Baltimore Ravens Predictions 2025

2. Green Bay Packers (6)

Credit: Wm. Glasheen-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Green Bay Packers only gave the NFL a small Costco-sized sample of what’s to come with Micah Parsons. In Week 1 against the Lions’ All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell, Parsons immediately looked like a difference-maker. He also made life easier for Rashan Gary and helped make life easier for the Packers’ secondary. Green Bay also got a fairly clean performance from Jordan Love and showed they can still win games even when this offense isn’t playing up to its peak form. We won’t see a big jump in snap count from Parsons in Week 2, since Green Bay plays on Thursday Night Football, but that says even more about what this defense can become.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (1)

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

It certainly wasn’t the cleanest performance for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, starting with the Jalen Carter ejection. That spearheaded a penalty-filled night (9 penalties for 110 yards) with the Landon Dickerson injury on top of that. What Philadelphia can feel good about is that, even on a night when the offense became sluggish in the second half and the duo of DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown finished with just 24 yards on 4 targets, Jalen Hurts played really well. The few holes on this Eagles roster—particularly on defense—become more apparent when Carter is out, but this is still an elite team.

Related: Game-by-Game Philadelphia Eagles Predictions 2025