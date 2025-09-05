The NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday night delivered a classic rivalry battle between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. Just seconds into the night, All-Pro defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected for spitting on an opponent.

Dallas took the kickoff to open Thursday’s game at their own 32-yard line, with the offense coming onto the field. As the Cowboys huddled up, the Eagles’ All-Pro defensive tackle approached the huddle and confronted quarterback Dak Prescott. Moments later, Carter spit on Prescott.

Jalen Carter just SPIT on Dak Prescott….ejected from the game.



No room for that…absolutely disgrace

pic.twitter.com/e9CTbTQidw — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) September 5, 2025

It all happened right in front of the head official, who flagged Carter for unsportsmanlike conduct and immediately ejected him from the game. In an instant, Philadelphia lost its All-Pro defender for the remainder of the night. Carter will also likely be fined by the NFL in a few days.

Related: NFL Defense Rankings 2025, see where the Eagles Defense Lands

Dallas took full advantage of the 15-yard penalty, which gave them a first down at their 47-yard line. With arguably the best defensive tackle in football off the field, Dallas immediately ripped off a 7-yard run by Javonte Williams and then a 4-yard run for a first down.

After Prescott hit CeeDee Lamb for a 32-yard play, Eagles cornerback Adoree Jackson was flagged for defensive pass interference in the end zone on Lamb. On the very next play, Cowboys running back Javonte Williams punched it in for the 1-yard score, the first touchdown of the 2025 NFL season.

Related: Game-by-Game Philadelphia Eagles Predictions 2025

NFL Social Media Reactions to the Jalen Carter Ejection

That was the fastest ejection in an NFL game since 2005, when Jeremiah Trotter and Kevin Mathis were ejected for fighting 40 minutes before the game started. — Quirky Research (@QuirkyResearch) September 5, 2025

What a stupid way to start this game — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 5, 2025

#Eagles DT Jalen Carter has been… ejected. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2025

Regarding Jalen Carter



Think how wild it is to spit on the QB



Prime-time game, probably 25-30 manned cameras working the game



Two cameras assigned to the QB at all times when QB is on the field



Sky cam likely also on him



Game official is right there next to you.



Like… — Mike Sando (@SandoNFL) September 5, 2025

eagles fans are going to turn this into the most annoying meme of the season — Arif Hasan, but NFL 🏈 (@ArifHasanNFL) September 5, 2025

Terrible Jalen Carter is getting thrown out for spitting their best player on defense. — Mike Jurecki (@mikejurecki) September 5, 2025

What in the world — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) September 5, 2025

#Eagles DT Jalen Carter just got ejected. Wow. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 5, 2025

Whoa WHAT? — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) September 5, 2025

Jalen Carter appears to have spit on Dak Prescott. Absolutely have to toss him. Disgusting https://t.co/iI6aQz39Xt — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) September 5, 2025