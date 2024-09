Seattle Mariners game today: TV schedule, scores, and upcoming 2024 Mariners schedule

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Is there a Seattle Mariners game today? While there are always MLB games today, it doesn’t mean Seattle will be in action. Here you can find all the information you need on the 2024 Mariners schedule.

Seattle Mariners game today

When is the next Seattle Mariners game? Wednesday, September 11 Who are they playing? San Diego Padres Where are the Mariners playing? T-Mobile Park What time does the Mariners game start? 6:40 PM PT What channel is the Mariners game on? Root Sports/FS1 Where can we stream the Mariners game? MLB.TV Who is starting for the Seattle Mariners today? Bryan Woo (7-2, 2.36 ERA)

Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.

Is there a Mariners game today?

There is a Mariners game today. The regular season schedule resumes Wednesday with a game against the San Diego Padres.

What time is the Mariners game today?

The next game on the Seattle Mariners schedule begins at 6:40 PM PT/9:40 PM ET

Where can I find the Mariners game?

All Mariners games can be found locally on ROOT SPORTS in the Pacific Northwest. They can also be streamed on MLB.TV.

Did the Mariners win last night?

The Mariners lost their most recent game against the San Diego Padres by a score of 7-3.

What is the Mariners record?

Seattle’s current record in the MLB standings is 72-72.

What time do gates open for the Mariners game today?

The gates for most Seattle Mariners games open two hours before game time of each contest unless otherwise stated.

What is the Mariners roster?

Starting Rotation:

Luis Castillo

George Kirby

Logan Gilbert

Bryce Miller

Bryan Woo

Bullpen:

Yimi Garcia

Gregory Santos

Tayler Saucedo

Collin Snider

Austin Voth

Andres Munoz

Lineup:

C: Cal Raleigh

1B: Luke Raley

2B: Jorge Polanco

3B: Josh Rojas

SS: JP Crawford

LF: Randy Arozarena

CF: Julio Rodriguez

RF: Victor Robles

DH: Justin Turner

Seattle Mariners stats 2024

Here are the Mariners stats leaders in 2024. Updated every week.

BA: .262, Julio Rodriguez

.262, Julio Rodriguez HR: 29, Cal Raleigh

29, Cal Raleigh RBI: 90, Cal Raleigh

90, Cal Raleigh Hits: 127, Julio Rodriguez

127, Julio Rodriguez Total Bases: 204, Cal Raleigh

204, Cal Raleigh SB: 29, Dylan Moore

29, Dylan Moore WAR: 4.0 Cal Raleigh W ins: 11, Luis Castillo

11, Luis Castillo ERA: 3.15 Logan Gilbert

3.15 Logan Gilbert Strikeouts: 191, Logan Gilbert

191, Logan Gilbert QS: 22, Logan Gilbert

22, Logan Gilbert WHIP: 0.85, Bryan Woo

0.85, Bryan Woo Saves: 19, Andres Munoz

19, Andres Munoz WAR: 2.8, Logan Gilbert

Who owns the Seattle Mariners?

Businessman John W. Stratton is currently the majority owner of the Mariners.

How many home games do the Mariners play 2024?

The Mariners play 81 home games per season, an even split in a 162-game schedule.

Where do the Seattle Mariners play?

The Mariners play all their home games at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington.

Seattle Mariners schedule 2024 by month

Here is the first half of the Mariners’ schedule in 2024, accounting for each of their games before the All-Star Break in July.

Mariners schedule – September

Date Opponent Time (PT) TV Info September 1 Angels 3, Mariners 2 1:07 PM ROOT SPORTS September 2 Athletics 5, Mariners 4 4:07 PM ROOT SPORTS September 3 Athletics 3, Mariners 2 6:40 PM ROOT SPORTS September 4 Mariners 16, Athletics 3 6:40 PM ROOT SPORTS September 5 Mariners 6, Athletics 4 12:37 PM ROOT SPORTS September 6 Mariners 6, Cardinals 1 5:15 PM ROOT SPORTS September 7 Cardinals 2, Mariners 0 4:15 PM ROOT SPORTS September 8 Mariners 10, Cardinals 4 11:15 AM ROOT SPORTS September 10 Padres 7, Mariners 3 6:40 PM ROOT SPORTS September 11 Padres 6:40 PM ROOT SPORTS September 12 Rangers 6:40 PM ROOT SPORTS September 13 Rangers 7:10 PM ROOT SPORTS September 14 Rangers 6:40 PM ROOT SPORTS September 15 Rangers 1:10 PM ROOT SPORTS September 17 Yankees 6:40 PM ROOT SPORTS September 18 Yankees 6:40 PM ROOT SPORTS September 19 Yankees 1:10 PM ROOT SPORTS September 20 Rangers 5:05 PM ROOT SPORTS September 21 Rangers 4:05 PM ROOT SPORTS September 22 Rangers 11:35 AM ROOT SPORTS September 23 Astros 5:10 PM ROOT SPORTS September 24 Astros 5:10 PM ROOT SPORTS September 25 Astros 11:10 AM ROOT SPORTS September 27 Athletics 7:10 PM ROOT SPORTS September 28 Athletics 6:40 PM ROOT SPORTS September 29 Athletics 12:10 PM ROOT SPORTS

2024 Seattle Mariners season results

Here you can find all the results from the 2024 season.

March

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Info March 28 Red Sox 6, Mariners 4 4:10 PM ROOT SPORTS March 29 Mariners 1, Red Sox 0 9:40 PM ROOT SPORTS March 30 Mariners 4, Red Sox 3 9:40 PM ROOT SPORTS March 31 Red Sox 5, Mariners 1 4:10 PM ROOT SPORTS

April

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Info April 1 Mariners 5, Guardians 4 9:40 PM ROOT SPORTS April 2 Guardians 5, Mariners 2 9:40 PM ROOT SPORTS April 3 Guardians 8, Mariners 0 4:10 PM ROOT SPORTS April 5 Brewers 6, Mariners 5 8:10 PM ROOT SPORTS April 6 Mariners 5, Brewers 3 7:10 PM ROOT SPORTS April 7 Brewers 12, Mariners 4 2:10 PM ROOT SPORTS April 8 Blue Jays 5, Mariners 2 7:07 PM ROOT SPORTS April 9 Blue Jays 5, Mariners 3 7:07 PM ROOT SPORTS April 10 Mariners 6, Blue Jays 1 3:07 PM ROOT SPORTS April 12 Mariners 4, Cubs 2 9:40 PM AppleTV+ April 13 Cubs 4, Mariners 1 9:40 PM ROOT SPORTS April 14 Cubs 3, Mariners 2 4:10 PM ROOT SPORTS April 15 Mariners 9, Reds 3 9:42 PM ROOT SPORTS April 16 Mariners 3, Reds 1 9:40 PM ROOT SPORTS April 17 Mariners 5, Reds 1 4:10 PM ROOT SPORTS April 19 PPD 8:40 PM ROOT SPORTS April 20 Mariners 7, Rockies 0 8:10 PM ROOT SPORTS April 21 Mariners 10, Rockies 2 3:10 PM ROOT SPORTS April 23 Mariners 4, Rangers 0 8:05 PM ROOT SPORTS April 24 Rangers 5, Mariners 1 8:05 PM ROOT SPORTS April 25 Mariners 4, Rangers 3 2:35 PM ROOT SPORTS April 26 Mariners 6, Diamondbacks 1 9:40 PM ROOT SPORTS April 27 Mariners 3, Diamondbacks 1 9:40 PM FS1 April 28 Diamondbacks 3, Mariners 2 4:10 PM ROOT SPORTS April 29 Mariners 2, Braves 1 9:40 PM ROOT SPORTS April 30 Mariners 3, Braves 2 9:40 PM ROOT SPORTS

May

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Info May 1 Braves 5, Mariners 2 3:40 PM ROOT SPORTS May 3 Astros 5, Mariners 3 8:10 PM ROOT SPORTS May 4 Mariners 5, Astros 0 7:15 PM FOX May 5 Mariners 5, Astros 4 2:10 PM ROOT SPORTS May 6 Twins 3, Mariners 1 7:40 PM ROOT SPORTS May 7 Mariners 10, Twins 6 7:40 PM ROOT SPORTS May 8 Twins 6, Mariners 3 7:40 PM ROOT SPORTS May 9 Twins 11, Mariners 1 1:10 PM ROOT SPORTS May 10 Mariners 8, Athletics 1 9:40 PM ROOT SPORTS May 11 Athletics 8, Mariners 1 9:40 PM ROOT SPORTS May 12 Mariners 8, Athletics 4 4:10 PM ROOT SPORTS May 13 Mariners 6, Royals 2 9:40 PM ROOT SPORTS May 14 Royals 4, Mariners 2 9:40 PM ROOT SPORTS May 15 Mainers 4, Royals 2 4:10 PM ROOT SPORTS May 17 Orioles 9, Mariners 2 7:05 PM ROOT SPORTS May 18 Mariners 4, Orioles 3 4:05 PM FS1 May 19 Orioles 6, Mariners 3 1:35 PM ROOT SPORTS May 20 Mariners 5, Yankees 4 7:05 PM ROOT SPORTS May 21 Mariners 6, Yankees 3 7:05 PM ROOT SPORTS May 22 Yankees 7, Mariners 3 7:05 PM ROOT SPORTS May 23 Yankees 5, Mariners 0 12:35 PM ROOT SPORTS May 24 Nationals 6, Mariners 1 6:45 PM ROOT SPORTS May 25 Nationals 3, Mariners 1 4:05 PM ROOT SPORTS May 26 Mariners 9, Nationals 5 1:35 PM ROOT SPORTS May 27 Mariners 3, Astros 2 9:40 PM ROOT SPORTS May 28 Mariners 4, Astros 2 9:40 PM ROOT SPORTS May 29 Mariners 2, Astros 1 9:40 PM ROOT SPORTS May 30 Astros 4, Mariners 0 4:10 PM ROOT SPORTS May 31 Mariners 5, Angels 4 10:10 PM AppleTV+

June

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Info June 1 Mariners 9, Angels 0 7:15 PM FOX June 2 Mariners 5, Angels 1 4:10 PM ROOT SPORTS June 4 Mariners 4, Athletics 3 9:40 PM ROOT SPORTS June 5 Athletics 2, Mariners 1 9:40 PM ROOT SPORTS June 6 Mariners 3, Athletics 0 3:37 PM ROOT SPORTS June 7 Royals 10, Mariners 9 8:10 PM ROOT SPORTS June 8 Royals 8, Mariners 4 4:10 PM ROOT SPORTS June 9 Mariners 6, Royals 5 2:10 PM ROOT SPORTS June 10 Mariners 8, White Sox 4 9:40 PM ROOT SPORTS June 11 Mariners 4, White Sox 3 9:40 PM ROOT SPORTS June 12 Mariners 2, White Sox 1 9:40 PM ROOT SPORTS June 13 White Sox 3, Mariners 2 9:40 PM ROOT SPORTS June 14 Mariners 3, Rangers 2 10:10 PM AppleTV+ June 15 Mariners 7, Rangers 5 7:15 PM FOX June 16 Mariners 5, Rangers 0 4:10 PM ROOT SPORTS June 18 Mariners 8, Guardians 5 6:40 PM ROOT SPORTS June 19 Guardians 8, Mariners 0 6:40 PM ROOT SPORTS June 20 Guardians 6, Mariners 3 1:10 PM ROOT SPORTS June 21 Marlins 3, Mariners 2 7:10 PM ROOT SPORTS June 22 Mariners 9, Marlins 0 4:10 PM ROOT SPORTS June 23 Marlins 6, Mariners 4 1:40 PM ROOT SPORTS June 24 Rays 4, Mariners 3 6:50 PM ROOT SPORTS June 25 Rays 11, Mariners 3 6:50 PM ROOT SPORTS June 26 Mariners 5, Rays 2 12:10 PM ROOT SPORTS June 28 Mariners 3, Twins 2 9:40 PM ROOT SPORTS June 29 Twins 5, Mariners 1 10:10 PM ROOT SPORTS June 30 Twins 5, Mariners 3 4:10 PM ROOT SPORTS

July (Pre All-Star Break)

Date Matchup Time (ET) TV Info July 2 Orioles 2, Mariners 0 9:40 PM ROOT SPORTS July 3 Orioles 4, Mariners 1 10:10 PM ROOT SPORTS July 4 Mariners 7, Orioles 3 4:10 PM ROOT SPORTS July 5 Mariners 2, Blue Jays 1 9:40 PM ROOT SPORTS July 6 Blue Jays 5, Rangrers 4 4:10 PM ROOT SPORTS July 7 Blue Jays 5, Rangers 4 4:10 PM ROOT SPORTS July 9 Mariners 8, Padres 3 9:40 PM ROOT SPORTS July 10 Mariners 2, Padres 0 6:40 PM ROOT SPORTS July 11 Mariners 11, Angels 0 9:38 PM ROOT SPORTS July 12 Angels 6, Mariners 5 9:38 PM ROOT SPORTS July 13 Angels 2, Mariners 1 9:38 PM ROOT SPORTS July 14 Angels 3, Mariners 2 4:07 PM ROOT SPORTS

July (Post-All-Star Break)

Date Matchup Time (PT) TV Info July 19 Astros 3, Mariners 0 7:05 PM ROOT SPORTS July 20 Astros 4, Mariners 2 6:40 PM ROOT SPORTS July 21 Mariners 6, Astros 4 1:15 PM ROOT SPORTS July 22 Angels 3, Mariners 1 6:40 PM ROOT SPORTS July 23 Angels 5, Mariners 1 6:40 PM ROOT SPORTS July 24 Angels 2, Mariners 1 12:40 PM ROOT SPORTS July 26 Mariners 10, White Sox 0 5:10 PM ROOT SPORTS July 27 Mariners 6, White Sox 3 4:15 PM FOX July 28 Mariners 6, White Sox 3 11:10 AM ROOT SPORTS July 29 Red Sox 14, Mariners 7 4:10 PM ROOT SPORTS July 30 Mariners 10, Red Sox 6 4:10 PM ROOT SPORTS July 31 Red Sox 3, Mariners 2 1:10 PM ROOT SPORTS

August

Date Opponent Time (PT) TV Info August 2 Mariners 10, Phillies 2 6:40 PM ROOT SPORTS August 3 Mariners 6, Phillies 5 6:40 PM ROOT SPORTS August 4 Phillies 6, Mariners 0 1:10 PM ROOT SPORTS August 6 Tigers 4, Mariners 2 6:40 PM ROOT SPORTS August 7 Tigers 6, Mariners 2 6:40 PM ROOT SPORTS August 8 Mainers 4, Tigers 3 6:40 PM ROOT SPORTS August 9 Mariners 6, Mets 0 7:10 PM ROOT SPORTS August 10 Mariners 4, Mets 0 6:40 PM ROOT SPORTS August 11 Mariners 12, Mets 1 1:10 PM ROOT SPORTS August 13 Tigers 15, Mariners 1 3:40 PM ROOT SPORTS August 14 Tigers 3, Mariners 2 3:40 PM ROOT SPORTS August 15 Tigers 2, Mariners 1 10:10 AM ROOT SPORTS August 16 Pirates 5, Mariners 3 3:40 PM AppleTV+ August 17 Pirates 7, Mariners 2 10:05 AM ROOT SPORTS August 18 Mariners 10, Pirates 3 10:35 AM ROOT SPORTS August 19 Dodgers 3, Mariners 0 7:10 PM ROOT SPORTS August 20 Dodgers 6, Mariners 3 7:10 PM ROOT SPORTS August 21 Dodgers 8, Mariners 4 7:10 PM ROOT SPORTS August 23 Mariners 6, Giants 5 7:10 PM ROOT SPORTS August 24 Giants 4, Rays 3 1:10 PM ROOT SPORTS August 25 Mariners 4, Giants 3 1:10 PM ROOT SPORTS August 26 Mariners 5, Rays 1 6:40 PM ROOT SPORTS/FS1 August 27 Rays 3, Mariners 2 6:40 PM ROOT SPORTS August 28 Mariners 6, Rays 2 1:10 PM ROOT SPORTS August 30 Mariners 9, Angels 5 6:38 PM AppleTV+ August 31 Angels 5, Mariners 4 6:38 PM ROOT SPORTS

Seattle Mariners record by year