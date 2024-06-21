Fans paying historic ticket prices to see Sunday’s Angel Reese vs Caitlin Clark rematch in Chicago

Credit: Brett Phelps/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Matchups between the Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky have generated massive TV ratings for the WNBA thanks to the rivalry of Angel Reese vs Caitlin Clark. Not only is it a draw on television, but fans are paying some huge prices to see the battles in person.

The Clark vs Reese rivalry goes back to the 2023 NCAA national championship game, when Reese’s LSU Tigers defeated Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes and the LSU star made the “You can’t see me” gesture to Clark. A year later, Clark and the Hawkeyes got their revenge in a 94-87 win in the Elite Eight.

In two meetings this year, Clark’s Fever have come out on top. Not only is Indiana 2-0 against Chicago this season, but Clark has delivered two of her best performances. In those two meetings, Clark averaged 17 points, 8 rebounds and 7.5 assists. Now, the rookie sensations are poised to go head-to-head once more in June.

After facing the Atlanta Dream on Sunday night, the Fever get their rematch against the Sky on Sunday afternoon at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The Fever vs Sky matchup will be on ESPN, with millions of people tuned in for the game and thousands of others paying some huge prices for a seat at the game.

Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky ticket prices

Vivid Seats reported that Sunday’s Fever vs Sky matchup has the highest average ticket price for a WNBA game since 2015, with the average price of a seat being $358.

On StubHub, the cheapest tickets to see Clark and Reese go head-to-head is $161, which would put you in Row M of Section 229. Seats closer to the action in the 200 sections will cost in the range of $180-$190, all of this without the inclusion of ticket fees.

On TicketMaster, the cheapest seats are $125 for a single spot in Row K of Section 204 or 203. If you want to be a lot closer to the action, individual seats in Section 108 range from $700-$900 and a ticket closer to the court will cost at least $1,000.

Putting things into perspective, on TicketMaster, seats in the lower level just a few rows away from the court for Sunday’s Seattle Storm vs Connecticut Sun matchup will only cost you $85 per. Even attending a different Sky home game against another opponent would save fans at least $100.

The “Caitlin Clark effect” has been on full display this year and it’s only June. With more nationally televised games and even more rivalries to come, this trend is only going to become more apparent moving forward.