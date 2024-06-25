Rival coach says 2024 Team USA Men’s team is better than 1992 Dream Dream

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The United States men’s Olympic basketball team has a history of stepping up their participation rate of star players for Team USA after painful losses. Finishing fourth in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup might be responsible for the creation of one of the best basketball teams ever.

In 2023, many of the NBA’s stars had no interest in playing for Team USA in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. As a result, the United States sent a roster headlined by the likes of Tyrese Haliburton, Brandon Ingram, Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards and Paolo Banchero. A young team finished fourth in the tournament.

The loss sparked outrage among many of the NBA’s most popular players. Because of it, now the 2024 United States men’s Olympic team is fielding one of its most talented rosters ever.

Team USA’s 2024 roster this summer for the Olympics features LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Stephen Curry, Kawhi Leonard, Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday, Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, Bam Adebayo and Tyrese Haliburton

It’s not going to be a well-rested team. Tatum and Holiday just finished playing in the NBA Finals in mid-June, while Edwards and Haliburton both made deep NBA playoff runs. However, despite the limited time this team will have to practice together, some think it could be the greatest basketball team ever.

1992 Dream Team roster: Magic Johnson, Charles Barkley, Chris Mullin, John Stockton, Karl Malone, Clyde Drexler, Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Larry Bird, Patrick Ewing, David Robinson, Christian Laettner

Serbia coach Svetislav Pesic recently told reporters that he believes this year’s American team is better than the original 1992 Dream Team.

“This American team is better than the original Dream Team from 1992,” Pesic said, per Mozzart Sport. Although we don’t deal with them and I won’t talk to my players about them.” Serbian coach Svetislav Pesic on the 2024 Team USA Men’s Basketball team

1992 Dream Team stats

Record: 8-0

8-0 Point Differential: 44 points per game

44 points per game Points per Game: 117.3

117.3 Points Allowed per Game: 73.5

In Pesic’s defense, he knows what it’s like to face the 1992 Dream Team. He was the coach for Germany’s national team in 1992, which faced Team USA on July 29, 1992. In that matchup, the United States won 111-68. In that game, Germany was outscored 58-23 in the first half alone and five US players – Larry Bird (19), Karl Malone (18), Michael Jordan (15), Charles Barkley (14) and Chris Mullin (13) – scored in double-figures.

“This team that will appear in Paris will be stronger than the Dream Team, with the fact that not everyone will prepare just for them like not everyone was prepared just for the Dream Team in 1992. Although everyone wanted to take a picture with them. We don’t want that now.” Svetislav Pesic on 2024 Team USA being similar to the 1992 Dream Team

The roster this year might be as talented as the one that dominated in 1992. However, Team USA’s global competition is much better than it was back then. So, while the United States should be favored to win, it would be a surprise if they matched the historic point differential that the ’92 Dream Team hit.