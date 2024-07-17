Raiders game today: Las Vegas Raiders schedule for 2024 season, latest depth chart, stats and injury report

Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Is there a Las Vegas Raiders game today? With the 2024 NFL season nearly here, many Vegas fans are wondering when Las Vegas will next be in action. Well, look no further because here you can find all the information you need on the 2024 Raiders schedule, including the latest depth chart and injury report.

Is there a Raiders game today?

When is the next Las Vegas Raiders game? Saturday, August 10 Who are they playing? Minnesota Vikings Where are the Raiders playing? US Bank Stadium What time does the Raiders game start? 4:00 PM ET What channel is the Raiders game on? FOX 5/NFL Network Where can we stream the Raiders game? NFL+

Where are the Raiders playing?

The Las Vegas Raiders next game will take place in Minnesota at US Bank Stadium.

What channel is the Raiders game on tonight?

The Raiders’ next game will be broadcast on FOX 5 in Las Vegas, as well as on NFL Network. The game can also be streamed on NFL+.

How many wins do the Raiders have?

The 2024 Raiders schedule for the regular season has yet to begin. However, in 2023 the team won eight of 17 games.

Where are the Raiders in the Standings?

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 Las Vegas Raiders schedule for the regular season has yet to begin, but last season the team finished second behind the eventual champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West standings.

Las Vegas Raiders depth chart

Here you can find the latest Las Vegas Raiders depth chart entering 2024 training camp.

Offense

Quarterback: Aidan O’Connell, Gardner Minshew, Anthony Brown, Carter Bradley

Aidan O’Connell, Gardner Minshew, Anthony Brown, Carter Bradley Running Back: Zamir White, Alexander Mattison, Ameer Abdullah, Dylan Laube

Zamir White, Alexander Mattison, Ameer Abdullah, Dylan Laube Wide Receiver: Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, Michael Gallup, Jalen Guyton, Alex Bachman, Ramel Keyton, DJ Turner, Tulu Griffin

Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, Michael Gallup, Jalen Guyton, Alex Bachman, Ramel Keyton, DJ Turner, Tulu Griffin Tight End: Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer, Harrison Bryant, Zach Gentry

Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer, Harrison Bryant, Zach Gentry Left Tackle: Kolton Miller, Andrus Peat, Jalen McKenzie, Andrew Coker

Kolton Miller, Andrus Peat, Jalen McKenzie, Andrew Coker Left Guard: Dylan Parham, Cody Whitehair, Ben Brown

Dylan Parham, Cody Whitehair, Ben Brown Center: Andre James, Will Putnam, Clark Barrington

Andre James, Will Putnam, Clark Barrington Right Guard: Jackson Powers-Johnson, Jordan Meredith

Jackson Powers-Johnson, Jordan Meredith Right Tackle: Thayer Munford Jr., DJ Glaze, Dalton Wagner

Defense

Left End: Maxx Crosby, Janarius Robinson, David Agoha, Ron Stone Jr.

Maxx Crosby, Janarius Robinson, David Agoha, Ron Stone Jr. Left Tackle: Christian Wilkins, Adam Butler, Byron Young, Marquan McCall

Christian Wilkins, Adam Butler, Byron Young, Marquan McCall Right Tackle: John Jenkins, Tyree Wilson, Matthew Butler, Nesta Jade Silvera

John Jenkins, Tyree Wilson, Matthew Butler, Nesta Jade Silvera Right End: Malcolm Koonce, Elerson Smith, Charles Snowden, TJ Franklin

Malcolm Koonce, Elerson Smith, Charles Snowden, TJ Franklin Weakside Linebacker: Divine Deablo, Amari Burney

Divine Deablo, Amari Burney Middle Linebacker: Robert Spillane, Tommy Eichenberg, Kana’i Mauga

Robert Spillane, Tommy Eichenberg, Kana’i Mauga Strongside Linebacker: Luke Masterson, Darien Butler

Luke Masterson, Darien Butler Left Corner: Jack Jones, Brandon Facyson, Sam Webb, Cornell Armstrong

Jack Jones, Brandon Facyson, Sam Webb, Cornell Armstrong Strong Safety: Tre’von Moehrig, Jaydon Grant

Tre’von Moehrig, Jaydon Grant Free Safety: Marcus Epps, Chris Smith II, Trey Taylor, Phalen Sanford

Marcus Epps, Chris Smith II, Trey Taylor, Phalen Sanford Right Corner: Nate Hobbs, Jakorian Bennett, Decamerion Richardson, M.J. Devonshire

Nate Hobbs, Jakorian Bennett, Decamerion Richardson, M.J. Devonshire Nickleback: Nate Hobbs, M.J. Devonshire

Las Vegas Raiders stats

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

With the 2024 Raiders regular season set to begin soon, take a look at some of the leaders in major statistical categories.

Passing Yards: Aidan O’Connell (2,218)

Aidan O’Connell (2,218) Passing Touchdowns: Aidan O’Connell (12)

Aidan O’Connell (12) Interceptions: Jimmy Garoppolo (9)

Jimmy Garoppolo (9) Rushes: Josh Jacobs (233)

Josh Jacobs (233) Rushing Yards: Josh Jacobs (805)

Josh Jacobs (805) Rushing Touchdowns: Josh Jacobs (6)

Josh Jacobs (6) Receptions: Davante Adams (103)

Davante Adams (103) Receiving Yards: Davante Adams (1,144)

Davante Adams (1,144) Receiving Touchdowns: Davante Adams & Jakobi Meyers (8)

Davante Adams & Jakobi Meyers (8) Tackles: Robert Spillane (148)

Robert Spillane (148) Sacks: Maxx Crosby (14.5)

Maxx Crosby (14.5) Interceptions: Tre’Von Spillane & Robert Spillane (3)

Las Vegas Raiders injury report

Here you can find up-to-date details on the latest Las Vegas Raiders injury report.

Where do the Las Vegas Raiders play?

The Raiders currently play at Allegiant Stadium, which is located in Paradise, Nevada.

What time do gates open for the Raiders game today?

Like every other team in the NFL, gates for Las Vegas Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium usually opens two hours before kickoff.

Las Vegas Raiders schedule 2024 (Preseason)

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Below you can find the full slate of Las Vegas Raiders preseason games in 2024.

Date Matchup Time (ET) TV Info August 10 @ Minnesota Vikings 4:00 PM FOX 5/NFL Network August 17 Dallas Cowboys 10:00 PM FOX 5/NFL Network August 23 San Francisco 49ers 10:00 PM FOX 5/NFL Network

2024 Las Vegas Raiders schedule (Regular season)

Here is the entire Las Vegas Raiders schedule for the 2024 NFL season.