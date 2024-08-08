Cincinnati Bengals game today: 2024 Bengals schedule, latest depth chart, stats and injury report

Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Is there a Cincinnati Bengals game today? The 2024 NFL season has finally arrived, leading many football fans to wonder when the Bengals will play their next game. Below, you’ll find all the information you need on the 2024 Bengals schedule, including the latest depth chart and injury report.

Is there a Bengals game today?

There is not a Cincinnati Bengals game today. The next Bengals game arrives on Saturday, August 10, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers vs Bengals game starts at 7:00 PM ET on local channels.

When is the next Cincinnati Bengals game? Saturday, August 10 Who are the Bengals playing? Tampa Bay Buccaneers Where are the Bengals playing? Paycor Stadium What time does the Bengals game start? 7:00 PM ET What channel is the Bengals game on? Bengals Preseason TV Where can we stream the Bengals game? NFL+

When do the Bengals play?

What time is the Bengals game?

Where are the Bengals playing?

The Cincinnati Bengals’ next game will take place in Cincinnati, Ohio at Paycor Stadium.

What channel is the Bengals game on tonight?

The Bengals’ next game will be broadcast on the Bengals Preseason TV Network. The game can also be streamed on NFL+.

How To Watch the NFL Preseason in 2024 Without Cable

How many wins do the Bengals have?

The 2024 Bengals schedule for the regular season hasn’t begun yet. However, in 2023 the Bengals’ record was 9-8.

Where are the Bengals in the standings?

Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2024 Cincinnati Bengals regular season schedule has yet to begin, but last year, the team finished in fourth place in the AFC North division.

Cincinnati Bengals depth chart

Here you can find the latest Cincinnati Bengals depth chart entering 2024 training camp.

Bengals offense depth chart

Quarterback: Joe Burrow, Jake Browning, Logan Woodside, Rocky Lombardi

Joe Burrow, Jake Browning, Logan Woodside, Rocky Lombardi Running Back: Zack Moss, Chase Brown, Trayveon Williams, Chris Evans, Noah Cain, Elijah Collins

Zack Moss, Chase Brown, Trayveon Williams, Chris Evans, Noah Cain, Elijah Collins Wide Receiver: Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Andre Iosivas, Trenton Irwin, Jermaine Burton, Charlie Jones, Shedrick Jackson, Kwamie Lassiter II, Kendric Pryor, Cole Burgess, Hakeem Butler

Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Andre Iosivas, Trenton Irwin, Jermaine Burton, Charlie Jones, Shedrick Jackson, Kwamie Lassiter II, Kendric Pryor, Cole Burgess, Hakeem Butler Tight End: Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample, Tanner Hudson, Erick All Jr, Tanner McLachlan, Cam Grandy

Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample, Tanner Hudson, Erick All Jr, Tanner McLachlan, Cam Grandy Left Tackle: Orlando Brown Jr, Jackson Carman, Devin Cochran

Orlando Brown Jr, Jackson Carman, Devin Cochran Left Guard: Cordell Volson, Jaxson Kirkland, Nate Gilliam

Cordell Volson, Jaxson Kirkland, Nate Gilliam Center: Ted Karras, Trey Hill, Matt Lee

Ted Karras, Trey Hill, Matt Lee Right Guard: Alex Cappa, Cody Ford, Eric Miller

Alex Cappa, Cody Ford, Eric Miller Right Tackle: Amarius Mims, Trent Brown, D’Ante Smith

Bengals defense depth chart

Left Defensive End: Sam Hubbard, Myles Murphy, Cedric Johnson, Joshua Pryor, Andre Carter

Sam Hubbard, Myles Murphy, Cedric Johnson, Joshua Pryor, Andre Carter Nose Tackle : Sheldon Rankins, Kris Jenkins Jr, Jay Tufele, Domenique Davis

: Sheldon Rankins, Kris Jenkins Jr, Jay Tufele, Domenique Davis Defensive Tackle: B.J. Hill, Zach Carter, McKinnley Jackson, Travis Bell, Devonnsha Maxwell

B.J. Hill, Zach Carter, McKinnley Jackson, Travis Bell, Devonnsha Maxwell Right Defensive End: Trey Hendrickson, Joseph Ossai, Jeff Gunter, Justin Blazek

Trey Hendrickson, Joseph Ossai, Jeff Gunter, Justin Blazek Weakside Linebacker: Germaine Pratt, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Devin Harper, Aaron Casey

Germaine Pratt, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Devin Harper, Aaron Casey Middle Linebacker: Logan Wilson, Joe Bachie, Shaka Heyward, Maema Njongmeta

Logan Wilson, Joe Bachie, Shaka Heyward, Maema Njongmeta Left Cornerback: Cam Britt-Taylor, Josh Newton, Allan George, Nate Brooks

Cam Britt-Taylor, Josh Newton, Allan George, Nate Brooks Strong Safety: Vonn Bell, Jordan Battle, Michael Dowell, PJ Jules

Vonn Bell, Jordan Battle, Michael Dowell, PJ Jules Free Safety: Geno Stone, Tycen Anderson, Daijahn Anthony

Geno Stone, Tycen Anderson, Daijahn Anthony Right Cornerback: DJ Turner II, Dax Hill, DJ Ivey, Lance Robinson

DJ Turner II, Dax Hill, DJ Ivey, Lance Robinson Nickelback: Mike Hilton, Jalen Davis

Bengals special teams depth chart

Kicker: Evan McPherson

Evan McPherson Punter: Brad Robbins, Ryan Rehkow

Brad Robbins, Ryan Rehkow Long Snapper: Cal Adomitis

Cal Adomitis Holder: Brad Robbins, Ryan Rehkow

Brad Robbins, Ryan Rehkow Kick Returner: Trayveon Williams, Chase Brown, Chris Evans, Charlie Jones, Kwamie Lassiter II

Trayveon Williams, Chase Brown, Chris Evans, Charlie Jones, Kwamie Lassiter II Punt Returner: Charlie Jones, Trenton Irwin, Kwamie Lassiter II

Cincinnati Bengals stats

Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

With the 2024 Bengals regular season set to begin, take a look at some of the 2023 Bengals stats leaders.

Passing Yards: Joe Burrow (2,309)

Joe Burrow (2,309) Passing Touchdowns: Joe Burrow (15)

Joe Burrow (15) Interceptions: Jake Browning (7)

Jake Browning (7) Rush Attempts: Joe Mixon (257)

Joe Mixon (257) Rushing Yards: Joe Mixon (1,034)

Joe Mixon (1,034) Rushing Touchdowns: Joe Mixon (9)

Joe Mixon (9) Receptions: Ja’Marr Chase (100)

Ja’Marr Chase (100) Receiving Yards: Ja’Marr Chase (1,216)

Ja’Marr Chase (1,216) Receiving Touchdowns: Ja’Marr Chase (7)

Ja’Marr Chase (7) Tackles: Logan Wilson (135)

Logan Wilson (135) Sacks: Trey Hendrickson (17.5)

Trey Hendrickson (17.5) Interceptions: Logan Wilson, Cam Taylor-Britt (4)

Cincinnati Bengals injury report

Here you can find up-to-date details on the latest Cincinnati Bengals injury report.

The Cincinnati Bengals haven’t had to release an injury report yet. Cam Sample is on the injured reserve. Devonnsha Maxwell and DJ Ivey are on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Where do the Cincinnati Bengals play?

The Bengals currently play at Paycor Stadium, which is located in Cincinnati, Ohio.

What time do gates open for the Bengals game today?

Gate opening times for Cincinnati Bengals games at Paycor Stadium always open 90 minutes before kickoff.

Cincinnati Bengals schedule 2024 (Preseason)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Below you can find the full slate of 2024 Cincinnati Bengals preseason games.

Date Matchup Time (ET) TV Info August 10 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7:00 PM Bengals Preseason TV Network August 17 @ Chicago Bears 1:00 PM Bengals Preseason TV Network August 22 Indianapolis Colts 8:00 PM Amazon Prime

2024 Cincinnati Bengals schedule (Regular season)

Here is the entire Cincinnati Bengals schedule for the 2024 NFL season.

Week Date Matchup Time (ET) TV Info 1 September 8 New England Patriots 1:00 PM CBS 2 September 15 @ Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM CBS 3 September 23 Washington Commanders 8:15 PM ABC 4 September 29 @ Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM FOX 5 October 6 Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM CBS 6 October 13 @ New York Giants 8:20 PM NBC 7 October 20 @ Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM CBS 8 October 27 Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 PM CBS 9 November 3 Las Vegas Raiders 1:00 PM FOX 10 November 7 @ Baltimore Ravens 8:15 PM Amazon 11 November 17 @ Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM CBS 12 BYE 13 December 1 Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM CBS 14 December 9 @ Dallas Cowboys 8:15 PM ESPN 15 December 15 @ Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM FOX 16 December 19 Cleveland Browns 8:15 PM Amazon 17 TBD Denver Broncos TBD TBD 18 TBD @ Pittsburgh Steelers TBD TBD

Cincinnati Bengals scores

Date Matchup August 10 Bengals , Buccaneers August 17 Bengals , Bears August 22 Bengals , Colts

Cincinnati Bengals record by year