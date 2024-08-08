fbpx

Cincinnati Bengals game today: 2024 Bengals schedule, latest depth chart, stats and injury report

Updated:
Follow Us
Cincinnati Bengals game today
Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Is there a Cincinnati Bengals game today? The 2024 NFL season has finally arrived, leading many football fans to wonder when the Bengals will play their next game. Below, you’ll find all the information you need on the 2024 Bengals schedule, including the latest depth chart and injury report.

Is there a Bengals game today?

There is not a Cincinnati Bengals game today. The next Bengals game arrives on Saturday, August 10, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers vs Bengals game starts at 7:00 PM ET on local channels.

Related: See where Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow lands in Sportsnaut’s QB Rankings

When is the next Cincinnati Bengals game?Saturday, August 10
Who are the Bengals playing?Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Where are the Bengals playing?Paycor Stadium
What time does the Bengals game start?7:00 PM ET
What channel is the Bengals game on?Bengals Preseason TV
Where can we stream the Bengals game?NFL+

Related: NFL games today: Is there a Cincinnati Bengals game today?

When do the Bengals play?

The Bengals will play on Saturday, August 10, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

What time is the Bengals game?

The Bengals game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 10.

Where are the Bengals playing?

The Cincinnati Bengals’ next game will take place in Cincinnati, Ohio at Paycor Stadium.

Related: Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl odds

What channel is the Bengals game on tonight?

The Bengals’ next game will be broadcast on the Bengals Preseason TV Network. The game can also be streamed on NFL+.

How To Watch the NFL Preseason in 2024 Without Cable

How many wins do the Bengals have?

The 2024 Bengals schedule for the regular season hasn’t begun yet. However, in 2023 the Bengals’ record was 9-8.

Related: Top 10 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates heading into NFL training camps

Where are the Bengals in the standings?

Cincinnati Bengals standings
Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2024 Cincinnati Bengals regular season schedule has yet to begin, but last year, the team finished in fourth place in the AFC North division.

Cincinnati Bengals depth chart

Here you can find the latest Cincinnati Bengals depth chart entering 2024 training camp.

Bengals offense depth chart

  • Quarterback: Joe Burrow, Jake Browning, Logan Woodside, Rocky Lombardi
  • Running Back: Zack Moss, Chase Brown, Trayveon Williams, Chris Evans, Noah Cain, Elijah Collins
  • Wide Receiver: Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Andre Iosivas, Trenton Irwin, Jermaine Burton, Charlie Jones, Shedrick Jackson, Kwamie Lassiter II, Kendric Pryor, Cole Burgess, Hakeem Butler
  • Tight End: Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample, Tanner Hudson, Erick All Jr, Tanner McLachlan, Cam Grandy
  • Left Tackle: Orlando Brown Jr, Jackson Carman, Devin Cochran
  • Left Guard: Cordell Volson, Jaxson Kirkland, Nate Gilliam
  • Center: Ted Karras, Trey Hill, Matt Lee
  • Right Guard: Alex Cappa, Cody Ford, Eric Miller
  • Right Tackle: Amarius Mims, Trent Brown, D’Ante Smith

Related: Are the Cincinnati Bengals projected to make the playoffs this season?

Bengals defense depth chart

  • Left Defensive End: Sam Hubbard, Myles Murphy, Cedric Johnson, Joshua Pryor, Andre Carter
  • Nose Tackle: Sheldon Rankins, Kris Jenkins Jr, Jay Tufele, Domenique Davis
  • Defensive Tackle: B.J. Hill, Zach Carter, McKinnley Jackson, Travis Bell, Devonnsha Maxwell
  • Right Defensive End: Trey Hendrickson, Joseph Ossai, Jeff Gunter, Justin Blazek
  • Weakside Linebacker: Germaine Pratt, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Devin Harper, Aaron Casey
  • Middle Linebacker: Logan Wilson, Joe Bachie, Shaka Heyward, Maema Njongmeta
  • Left Cornerback: Cam Britt-Taylor, Josh Newton, Allan George, Nate Brooks
  • Strong Safety: Vonn Bell, Jordan Battle, Michael Dowell, PJ Jules
  • Free Safety: Geno Stone, Tycen Anderson, Daijahn Anthony
  • Right Cornerback: DJ Turner II, Dax Hill, DJ Ivey, Lance Robinson
  • Nickelback: Mike Hilton, Jalen Davis

Bengals special teams depth chart

  • Kicker: Evan McPherson
  • Punter: Brad Robbins, Ryan Rehkow
  • Long Snapper: Cal Adomitis
  • Holder: Brad Robbins, Ryan Rehkow
  • Kick Returner: Trayveon Williams, Chase Brown, Chris Evans, Charlie Jones, Kwamie Lassiter II
  • Punt Returner: Charlie Jones, Trenton Irwin, Kwamie Lassiter II

Cincinnati Bengals stats

Cincinnati Bengals stats
Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

With the 2024 Bengals regular season set to begin, take a look at some of the 2023 Bengals stats leaders.

  • Passing Yards: Joe Burrow (2,309)
  • Passing Touchdowns: Joe Burrow (15)
  • Interceptions: Jake Browning (7)
  • Rush Attempts: Joe Mixon (257)
  • Rushing Yards: Joe Mixon (1,034)
  • Rushing Touchdowns: Joe Mixon (9)
  • Receptions: Ja’Marr Chase (100)
  • Receiving Yards: Ja’Marr Chase (1,216)
  • Receiving Touchdowns: Ja’Marr Chase (7)
  • Tackles: Logan Wilson (135)
  • Sacks: Trey Hendrickson (17.5)
  • Interceptions: Logan Wilson, Cam Taylor-Britt (4)

Cincinnati Bengals injury report

Here you can find up-to-date details on the latest Cincinnati Bengals injury report.

  • The Cincinnati Bengals haven’t had to release an injury report yet. Cam Sample is on the injured reserve. Devonnsha Maxwell and DJ Ivey are on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Related: Joe Burrow MVP odds

Where do the Cincinnati Bengals play?

The Bengals currently play at Paycor Stadium, which is located in Cincinnati, Ohio.

What time do gates open for the Bengals game today?

Gate opening times for Cincinnati Bengals games at Paycor Stadium always open 90 minutes before kickoff.

Cincinnati Bengals schedule 2024 (Preseason)

Cincinnati Bengals schedule
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Below you can find the full slate of 2024 Cincinnati Bengals preseason games.

DateMatchupTime (ET)TV Info
August 10Tampa Bay Buccaneers7:00 PMBengals Preseason TV Network
August 17@ Chicago Bears1:00 PMBengals Preseason TV Network
August 22Indianapolis Colts8:00 PMAmazon Prime

2024 Cincinnati Bengals schedule (Regular season)

Here is the entire Cincinnati Bengals schedule for the 2024 NFL season.

WeekDateMatchupTime (ET)TV Info
1September 8New England Patriots1:00 PMCBS
2September 15@ Kansas City Chiefs4:25 PMCBS
3September 23Washington Commanders8:15 PMABC
4September 29@ Carolina Panthers1:00 PMFOX
5October 6Baltimore Ravens1:00 PMCBS
6October 13@ New York Giants8:20 PMNBC
7October 20@ Cleveland Browns1:00 PMCBS
8October 27Philadelphia Eagles4:25 PMCBS
9November 3Las Vegas Raiders1:00 PMFOX
10November 7@ Baltimore Ravens8:15 PMAmazon
11November 17@ Los Angeles Chargers4:25 PMCBS
12BYE
13December 1Pittsburgh Steelers1:00 PMCBS
14December 9@ Dallas Cowboys8:15 PMESPN
15December 15@ Tennessee Titans1:00 PMFOX
16December 19Cleveland Browns8:15 PMAmazon
17TBDDenver BroncosTBDTBD
18TBD@ Pittsburgh SteelersTBDTBD

Cincinnati Bengals scores

DateMatchup
August 10Bengals , Buccaneers
August 17Bengals , Bears
August 22Bengals , Colts

Related: 2025 NFL mock draft: Who will the Bengals draft in 2025?

Cincinnati Bengals record by year

  • 2023: 9-8
  • 2022: 12-4 – Lost in Conference Championship to Kansas City Chiefs 23-20
  • 2021: 10-7 – Lost in Super Bowl LVI to Los Angeles Rams 23-20
  • 2020: 4-11-1
  • 2019: 2-14
  • 2018: 6-10
  • 2017: 7-9
Mentioned in this article:

More About: