Houston Texans game today: Texans schedule 2024, depth chart, stats and injury report

Is there a Houston Texans game today? The 2024 NFL season has finally arrived, leading many football fans to wonder when the Texans will play their next game. Below, you’ll find all the information you need on the 2024 Texans schedule, including the latest depth chart and injury report.

Is there a Texans game today?

When is the next Houston Texans game? Thursday, August 1 Who are they playing? Chicago Bears Where are the Texans playing? Soldier Field What time does the Texans game start? 7:00 PM CT What channel is the Texans game on? ESPN/ABC/ESPN Deportes Where can we stream the Texans game? NFL+

Where are the Texans playing?

The Houston Texans’ next game will take place in Chicago at Soldier Field.

What channel is the Texans game on tonight?

The Tesans’ next game will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC. The game can also be streamed on NFL+.

How many wins do the Texans have?

The 2024 Texans schedule for the regular season hasn’t begun yet. However, in 2023 the Texans record was 10-7. This earned them a playoff berth, where they won in the Wild Card but lost in the Divisional Round 34-10 to the Baltimore Ravens.

Where are the Texans in the standings?

The 2024 Houston Texans regular season schedule has yet to begin, but last year the team won the AFC South division.

Houston Texans depth chart

Here you can find the latest Houston Texans depth chart entering 2024 training camp.

Offense

Quarterback: C.J. Stroud, Davis Mills, Case Keenum, Tim Boyle

C.J. Stroud, Davis Mills, Case Keenum, Tim Boyle Running Back: Joe Mixon, Dameon Pierce, Dare Ogunbowale, Cam Akers, J.J. Taylor, Jawhar Jordan, British Brooks

Joe Mixon, Dameon Pierce, Dare Ogunbowale, Cam Akers, J.J. Taylor, Jawhar Jordan, British Brooks Wide Receiver: Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Noah Brown, John Metchie III, Ben Skowronek, Xavier Hutchinson, Robert Woods, Johnny Johnson III, Quintez Cephus, Jadon Janke, Steven Sims

Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Noah Brown, John Metchie III, Ben Skowronek, Xavier Hutchinson, Robert Woods, Johnny Johnson III, Quintez Cephus, Jadon Janke, Steven Sims Tight End: Dalton Schultz, Brevin Jordan, Cade Stover, Teagan Quitoriano, Dalton Keene

Dalton Schultz, Brevin Jordan, Cade Stover, Teagan Quitoriano, Dalton Keene Left Tackle: Laremy Tunsil, Blake Fisher, David Sharpe, Kilian Zierer

Laremy Tunsil, Blake Fisher, David Sharpe, Kilian Zierer Left Guard: Kenyon Green, Chris Reed

Kenyon Green, Chris Reed Center: Juice Scruggs, Jarrett Patterson, Dieter Eiselen

Juice Scruggs, Jarrett Patterson, Dieter Eiselen Right Guard: Shaq Mason, Kendrick Green, Nick Broeker

Shaq Mason, Kendrick Green, Nick Broeker Right Tackle: Tytus Howard, Charlie Heck, Jaylon Thomas

Defense

Left End: Will Anderson Jr, Jerry Hughes, Dylan Horton, Malik Fisher

Will Anderson Jr, Jerry Hughes, Dylan Horton, Malik Fisher Defensive Tackle: Folorunso Fatukasi, Tim Settle Jr, Marcus Harris, McTelvin Agim

Folorunso Fatukasi, Tim Settle Jr, Marcus Harris, McTelvin Agim Defensive Tackle: Denico Autry, Mario Edwards Jr, Khalil Davis, Kurt Hinish

Denico Autry, Mario Edwards Jr, Khalil Davis, Kurt Hinish Right End: Danielle Hunter, Derek Barnett, Solomon Byrd, Ali Gaye

Danielle Hunter, Derek Barnett, Solomon Byrd, Ali Gaye Weakside Linebacker: Christian Harris, Jamal Hill, Jake Hansen

Christian Harris, Jamal Hill, Jake Hansen Middle Linebacker: Azeez Al-Shaair, Neville Hewitt, Max Tooley

Azeez Al-Shaair, Neville Hewitt, Max Tooley Strongside Linebacker: Henry Too’Too, Del’Shawn Phillips, Jacob Phillips, Tarique Barnes

Henry Too’Too, Del’Shawn Phillips, Jacob Phillips, Tarique Barnes Left Cornerback: Derek Stingley Jr, C.J. Henderson, Kris Boyd

Derek Stingley Jr, C.J. Henderson, Kris Boyd Strong Safety: Jaden Pitre, Eric Murray, M.J. Stewart

Jaden Pitre, Eric Murray, M.J. Stewart Free Safety: Jimmie Ward, Calen Bullock, Lonnie Johnson Jr, Brandon Hill

Jimmie Ward, Calen Bullock, Lonnie Johnson Jr, Brandon Hill Right Cornerback: Kamari Lassiter, Jeff Okudah, Mike Ford Jr, Troy Pride Jr

Kamari Lassiter, Jeff Okudah, Mike Ford Jr, Troy Pride Jr Nickleback: Desmond King II, Myles Bryant, D’Angelo Ross

Special Teams

Kicker: Ka’imi Fairbairn

Ka’imi Fairbairn Punter: Tommy Townsend

Tommy Townsend Long Snapper: Jon Weeks

Jon Weeks Holder: Tommy Townsend

Tommy Townsend Kick Returner: Dameon Pierce, Steven Sims

Dameon Pierce, Steven Sims Punt Returner: Steven Sims, Desmond King II

Houston Texans stats

With the 2024 Texans regular season set to begin, take a look at some of the 2023 Texans stats leaders.

Passing Yards: C.J. Stroud (4,108)

C.J. Stroud (4,108) Passing Touchdowns: C.J. Stroud (23)

C.J. Stroud (23) Interceptions: C.J. Stroud (5)

C.J. Stroud (5) Rush Attempts: Devin Singletary (216)

Devin Singletary (216) Rushing Yards: Devin Singletary (898)

Devin Singletary (898) Rushing Touchdowns: Devin Singletary (4)

Devin Singletary (4) Receptions: Nico Collins (80)

Nico Collins (80) Receiving Yards: Nico Collins (1,297)

Nico Collins (1,297) Receiving Touchdowns: Nico Collins (8)

Nico Collins (8) Tackles: Blake Cashman (106)

Blake Cashman (106) Sacks: Jonathan Greenard (12.5)

Jonathan Greenard (12.5) Interceptions: Derek Stingley Jr (5)

Houston Texans injury report

Here you can find up-to-date details on the latest Houston Texans injury report.

LaDarius Henderson – Non-Football Injury

Where do the Houston Texans play?

The Texans currently play at NRG Stadium, which is located in Houston, Texas.

What time do gates open for the Texans game today?

Gates for Houston Texans games at NRG Stadium usually open 90 minutes before kickoff.

Houston Texans schedule 2024 (Preseason)

Below you can find the full slate of 2024 Houston Texans preseason games.

Date Matchup Time (CT) TV Info August 1 @ Chicago Bears 7:00 PM ESPN/ABC/Deportes August 9 @ Pittsburgh Steelers 6:00 PM NFL Network August 17 New York Giants 12:00 PM LOCAL August 23 Los Angeles Rams 12:00 PM LOCAL

2024 Houston Texans schedule (Regular season)

Here is the entire Houston Texans schedule for the 2024 NFL season.

Week Date Matchup Time (CT) TV Info 1 September 8 @ Indianapolis Colts 12:00 PM CBS 2 September 15 Chicago Bears 7:20 PM NBC 3 September 22 @ Minnesota Vikings 12:00 PM CBS 4 September 29 Jacksonville Jaguars 12:00 PM CBS 5 October 6 Buffalo Bills 12:00 PM CBS 6 October 13 @ New England Patriots 12:00 PM CBS 7 October 20 @ Green Bay Packers 12:00 PM CBS 8 October 27 Indianapolis Colts 12:00 PM CBS 9 October 31 @ New York Jets 7:15 PM Amazon Prime 10 November 10 Detroit Lions 7:20 PM NBC 11 November 18 @ Dallas Cowboys 7:15 PM ESPN 12 November 24 Tennessee Titans 12:00 PM CBS 13 December 1 @ Jacksonville Jaguars 12:00 PM FOX 14 BYE 15 December 15 Miami Dolphins 12:00 PM CBS 16 December 21 @ Kansas City Chiefs 12:00 PM NBC 17 December 25 Baltimore Ravens 3:30 PM Netflix 18 TBD @ Tennessee Titans TBD TBD

Houston Texans record by year