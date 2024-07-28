Houston Texans game today: Texans schedule 2024, depth chart, stats and injury report

Is there a Houston Texans game today? The 2024 NFL season has finally arrived, leading many football fans to wonder when the Texans will play their next game. Below, you’ll find all the information you need on the 2024 Texans schedule, including the latest depth chart and injury report.
Is there a Texans game today?
|When is the next Houston Texans game?
|Thursday, August 1
|Who are they playing?
|Chicago Bears
|Where are the Texans playing?
|Soldier Field
|What time does the Texans game start?
|7:00 PM CT
|What channel is the Texans game on?
|ESPN/ABC/ESPN Deportes
|Where can we stream the Texans game?
|NFL+
Where are the Texans playing?
The Houston Texans’ next game will take place in Chicago at Soldier Field.
What channel is the Texans game on tonight?
The Tesans’ next game will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC. The game can also be streamed on NFL+.
How many wins do the Texans have?
The 2024 Texans schedule for the regular season hasn’t begun yet. However, in 2023 the Texans record was 10-7. This earned them a playoff berth, where they won in the Wild Card but lost in the Divisional Round 34-10 to the Baltimore Ravens.
Where are the Texans in the standings?
The 2024 Houston Texans regular season schedule has yet to begin, but last year the team won the AFC South division.
Houston Texans depth chart
Here you can find the latest Houston Texans depth chart entering 2024 training camp.
Offense
- Quarterback: C.J. Stroud, Davis Mills, Case Keenum, Tim Boyle
- Running Back: Joe Mixon, Dameon Pierce, Dare Ogunbowale, Cam Akers, J.J. Taylor, Jawhar Jordan, British Brooks
- Wide Receiver: Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Noah Brown, John Metchie III, Ben Skowronek, Xavier Hutchinson, Robert Woods, Johnny Johnson III, Quintez Cephus, Jadon Janke, Steven Sims
- Tight End: Dalton Schultz, Brevin Jordan, Cade Stover, Teagan Quitoriano, Dalton Keene
- Left Tackle: Laremy Tunsil, Blake Fisher, David Sharpe, Kilian Zierer
- Left Guard: Kenyon Green, Chris Reed
- Center: Juice Scruggs, Jarrett Patterson, Dieter Eiselen
- Right Guard: Shaq Mason, Kendrick Green, Nick Broeker
- Right Tackle: Tytus Howard, Charlie Heck, Jaylon Thomas
Defense
- Left End: Will Anderson Jr, Jerry Hughes, Dylan Horton, Malik Fisher
- Defensive Tackle: Folorunso Fatukasi, Tim Settle Jr, Marcus Harris, McTelvin Agim
- Defensive Tackle: Denico Autry, Mario Edwards Jr, Khalil Davis, Kurt Hinish
- Right End: Danielle Hunter, Derek Barnett, Solomon Byrd, Ali Gaye
- Weakside Linebacker: Christian Harris, Jamal Hill, Jake Hansen
- Middle Linebacker: Azeez Al-Shaair, Neville Hewitt, Max Tooley
- Strongside Linebacker: Henry Too’Too, Del’Shawn Phillips, Jacob Phillips, Tarique Barnes
- Left Cornerback: Derek Stingley Jr, C.J. Henderson, Kris Boyd
- Strong Safety: Jaden Pitre, Eric Murray, M.J. Stewart
- Free Safety: Jimmie Ward, Calen Bullock, Lonnie Johnson Jr, Brandon Hill
- Right Cornerback: Kamari Lassiter, Jeff Okudah, Mike Ford Jr, Troy Pride Jr
- Nickleback: Desmond King II, Myles Bryant, D’Angelo Ross
Special Teams
- Kicker: Ka’imi Fairbairn
- Punter: Tommy Townsend
- Long Snapper: Jon Weeks
- Holder: Tommy Townsend
- Kick Returner: Dameon Pierce, Steven Sims
- Punt Returner: Steven Sims, Desmond King II
Houston Texans stats
With the 2024 Texans regular season set to begin, take a look at some of the 2023 Texans stats leaders.
- Passing Yards: C.J. Stroud (4,108)
- Passing Touchdowns: C.J. Stroud (23)
- Interceptions: C.J. Stroud (5)
- Rush Attempts: Devin Singletary (216)
- Rushing Yards: Devin Singletary (898)
- Rushing Touchdowns: Devin Singletary (4)
- Receptions: Nico Collins (80)
- Receiving Yards: Nico Collins (1,297)
- Receiving Touchdowns: Nico Collins (8)
- Tackles: Blake Cashman (106)
- Sacks: Jonathan Greenard (12.5)
- Interceptions: Derek Stingley Jr (5)
Houston Texans injury report
Here you can find up-to-date details on the latest Houston Texans injury report.
- LaDarius Henderson – Non-Football Injury
Where do the Houston Texans play?
The Texans currently play at NRG Stadium, which is located in Houston, Texas.
What time do gates open for the Texans game today?
Gates for Houston Texans games at NRG Stadium usually open 90 minutes before kickoff.
Houston Texans schedule 2024 (Preseason)
Below you can find the full slate of 2024 Houston Texans preseason games.
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (CT)
|TV Info
|August 1
|@ Chicago Bears
|7:00 PM
|ESPN/ABC/Deportes
|August 9
|@ Pittsburgh Steelers
|6:00 PM
|NFL Network
|August 17
|New York Giants
|12:00 PM
|LOCAL
|August 23
|Los Angeles Rams
|12:00 PM
|LOCAL
2024 Houston Texans schedule (Regular season)
Here is the entire Houston Texans schedule for the 2024 NFL season.
|Week
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (CT)
|TV Info
|1
|September 8
|@ Indianapolis Colts
|12:00 PM
|CBS
|2
|September 15
|Chicago Bears
|7:20 PM
|NBC
|3
|September 22
|@ Minnesota Vikings
|12:00 PM
|CBS
|4
|September 29
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|12:00 PM
|CBS
|5
|October 6
|Buffalo Bills
|12:00 PM
|CBS
|6
|October 13
|@ New England Patriots
|12:00 PM
|CBS
|7
|October 20
|@ Green Bay Packers
|12:00 PM
|CBS
|8
|October 27
|Indianapolis Colts
|12:00 PM
|CBS
|9
|October 31
|@ New York Jets
|7:15 PM
|Amazon Prime
|10
|November 10
|Detroit Lions
|7:20 PM
|NBC
|11
|November 18
|@ Dallas Cowboys
|7:15 PM
|ESPN
|12
|November 24
|Tennessee Titans
|12:00 PM
|CBS
|13
|December 1
|@ Jacksonville Jaguars
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|14
|BYE
|15
|December 15
|Miami Dolphins
|12:00 PM
|CBS
|16
|December 21
|@ Kansas City Chiefs
|12:00 PM
|NBC
|17
|December 25
|Baltimore Ravens
|3:30 PM
|Netflix
|18
|TBD
|@ Tennessee Titans
|TBD
|TBD
Houston Texans record by year
- 2023: 10-7 – Lost in Divisional Round to Baltimore Ravens 34-10
- 2022: 3-13-1
- 2021: 4-13
- 2020: 4-12
- 2019: 10-6 – Lost in Divisional Round to Kansas City Chiefs 51-31
- 2018: 11-5 – Lost in Wild Card to Indianapolis Colts 21-7
- 2017: 4-12