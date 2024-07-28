fbpx

Houston Texans game today: Texans schedule 2024, depth chart, stats and injury report

Updated:
Houston Texans game today
Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Is there a Houston Texans game today? The 2024 NFL season has finally arrived, leading many football fans to wonder when the Texans will play their next game. Below, you’ll find all the information you need on the 2024 Texans schedule, including the latest depth chart and injury report.

Is there a Texans game today?

When is the next Houston Texans game?Thursday, August 1
Who are they playing?Chicago Bears
Where are the Texans playing?Soldier Field
What time does the Texans game start?7:00 PM CT
What channel is the Texans game on?ESPN/ABC/ESPN Deportes
Where can we stream the Texans game?NFL+

Where are the Texans playing?

The Houston Texans’ next game will take place in Chicago at Soldier Field.

What channel is the Texans game on tonight?

The Tesans’ next game will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC. The game can also be streamed on NFL+.

How many wins do the Texans have?

The 2024 Texans schedule for the regular season hasn’t begun yet. However, in 2023 the Texans record was 10-7. This earned them a playoff berth, where they won in the Wild Card but lost in the Divisional Round 34-10 to the Baltimore Ravens.

Where are the Texans in the standings?

Texans game today, texans schedule
Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 Houston Texans regular season schedule has yet to begin, but last year the team won the AFC South division.

Houston Texans depth chart

Here you can find the latest Houston Texans depth chart entering 2024 training camp.

Offense

  • Quarterback: C.J. Stroud, Davis Mills, Case Keenum, Tim Boyle
  • Running Back: Joe Mixon, Dameon Pierce, Dare Ogunbowale, Cam Akers, J.J. Taylor, Jawhar Jordan, British Brooks
  • Wide Receiver: Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Noah Brown, John Metchie III, Ben Skowronek, Xavier Hutchinson, Robert Woods, Johnny Johnson III, Quintez Cephus, Jadon Janke, Steven Sims
  • Tight End: Dalton Schultz, Brevin Jordan, Cade Stover, Teagan Quitoriano, Dalton Keene
  • Left Tackle: Laremy Tunsil, Blake Fisher, David Sharpe, Kilian Zierer
  • Left Guard: Kenyon Green, Chris Reed
  • Center: Juice Scruggs, Jarrett Patterson, Dieter Eiselen
  • Right Guard: Shaq Mason, Kendrick Green, Nick Broeker
  • Right Tackle: Tytus Howard, Charlie Heck, Jaylon Thomas

Defense

  • Left End: Will Anderson Jr, Jerry Hughes, Dylan Horton, Malik Fisher
  • Defensive Tackle: Folorunso Fatukasi, Tim Settle Jr, Marcus Harris, McTelvin Agim
  • Defensive Tackle: Denico Autry, Mario Edwards Jr, Khalil Davis, Kurt Hinish
  • Right End: Danielle Hunter, Derek Barnett, Solomon Byrd, Ali Gaye
  • Weakside Linebacker: Christian Harris, Jamal Hill, Jake Hansen
  • Middle Linebacker: Azeez Al-Shaair, Neville Hewitt, Max Tooley
  • Strongside Linebacker: Henry Too’Too, Del’Shawn Phillips, Jacob Phillips, Tarique Barnes
  • Left Cornerback: Derek Stingley Jr, C.J. Henderson, Kris Boyd
  • Strong Safety: Jaden Pitre, Eric Murray, M.J. Stewart
  • Free Safety: Jimmie Ward, Calen Bullock, Lonnie Johnson Jr, Brandon Hill
  • Right Cornerback: Kamari Lassiter, Jeff Okudah, Mike Ford Jr, Troy Pride Jr
  • Nickleback: Desmond King II, Myles Bryant, D’Angelo Ross

Special Teams

  • Kicker: Ka’imi Fairbairn
  • Punter: Tommy Townsend
  • Long Snapper: Jon Weeks
  • Holder: Tommy Townsend
  • Kick Returner: Dameon Pierce, Steven Sims
  • Punt Returner: Steven Sims, Desmond King II

Houston Texans stats

Houston Texans stats
Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

With the 2024 Texans regular season set to begin, take a look at some of the 2023 Texans stats leaders.

  • Passing Yards: C.J. Stroud (4,108)
  • Passing Touchdowns: C.J. Stroud (23)
  • Interceptions: C.J. Stroud (5)
  • Rush Attempts: Devin Singletary (216)
  • Rushing Yards: Devin Singletary (898)
  • Rushing Touchdowns: Devin Singletary (4)
  • Receptions: Nico Collins (80)
  • Receiving Yards: Nico Collins (1,297)
  • Receiving Touchdowns: Nico Collins (8)
  • Tackles: Blake Cashman (106)
  • Sacks: Jonathan Greenard (12.5)
  • Interceptions: Derek Stingley Jr (5)

Houston Texans injury report

Here you can find up-to-date details on the latest Houston Texans injury report.

  • LaDarius Henderson – Non-Football Injury

Where do the Houston Texans play?

The Texans currently play at NRG Stadium, which is located in Houston, Texas.

What time do gates open for the Texans game today?

Gates for Houston Texans games at NRG Stadium usually open 90 minutes before kickoff.

Houston Texans schedule 2024 (Preseason)

DeMeco Ryans
Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Below you can find the full slate of 2024 Houston Texans preseason games.

DateMatchupTime (CT)TV Info
August 1@ Chicago Bears7:00 PMESPN/ABC/Deportes
August 9@ Pittsburgh Steelers6:00 PMNFL Network
August 17New York Giants12:00 PMLOCAL
August 23Los Angeles Rams12:00 PMLOCAL

2024 Houston Texans schedule (Regular season)

Here is the entire Houston Texans schedule for the 2024 NFL season.

WeekDateMatchupTime (CT)TV Info
1September 8@ Indianapolis Colts12:00 PMCBS
2September 15Chicago Bears7:20 PMNBC
3September 22@ Minnesota Vikings12:00 PMCBS
4September 29Jacksonville Jaguars12:00 PMCBS
5October 6Buffalo Bills12:00 PMCBS
6October 13@ New England Patriots12:00 PMCBS
7October 20@ Green Bay Packers12:00 PMCBS
8October 27Indianapolis Colts12:00 PMCBS
9October 31@ New York Jets7:15 PMAmazon Prime
10November 10Detroit Lions7:20 PMNBC
11November 18@ Dallas Cowboys7:15 PMESPN
12November 24Tennessee Titans12:00 PMCBS
13December 1@ Jacksonville Jaguars12:00 PMFOX
14BYE
15December 15Miami Dolphins12:00 PMCBS
16December 21@ Kansas City Chiefs12:00 PMNBC
17December 25Baltimore Ravens3:30 PMNetflix
18TBD@ Tennessee TitansTBDTBD

Houston Texans record by year

  • 2023: 10-7 – Lost in Divisional Round to Baltimore Ravens 34-10
  • 2022: 3-13-1
  • 2021: 4-13
  • 2020: 4-12
  • 2019: 10-6 – Lost in Divisional Round to Kansas City Chiefs 51-31
  • 2018: 11-5 – Lost in Wild Card to Indianapolis Colts 21-7
  • 2017: 4-12
