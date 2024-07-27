Miami Dolphins game today: 2024 Dolphins schedule, latest depth chart, stats and injury report

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Is there a Miami Dolphins game today? With the 2024 NFL season nearly here, many Miami fans are wondering when the team will next be in action. Well, look no further because here you can find all the information you need on the 2024 Dolphins schedule, including the latest depth chart and injury report.

Is there a Dolphins game today?

When is the next Miami Dolphins game? Friday, August 9 Who are they playing? Atlanta Falcons Where are the Dolphins playing? Hard Rock Stadium What time does the Dolphins game start? 7:00 PM ET What channel is the Dolphins game on? CBS 4/NFL Network Where can we stream the Dolphins game? NFL+

Where are the Dolphins playing?

The Miami Dolphins next game will take place at home in Miami against the Atlanta Falcons.

What channel is Miami Dolphins on?

The Dolphins’ next game will be broadcast on CBS 4 in Miami, as well as on NFL Network. The game can also be streamed on NFL+.

How many wins do the Miami Dolphins have?

The 2024 Dolphins’ schedule for the regular season has not yet begun. However, in 2023 the team won 11 games.

Where are the Dolphins in the Standings?

The 2024 Miami Dolphins schedule for the regular season has yet to begin, but last season the team finished second behind the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East standings.

Miami Dolphins depth chart

Here you can find the latest Miami Dolphins depth chart entering 2024 training camp.

Offense

Quarterback: Tua Tagovailoa, Mike White, Skylar Thompson, Gavin Hardison

Tua Tagovailoa, Mike White, Skylar Thompson, Gavin Hardison Running Back: Raheem Mostert, De’Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, Jeff Wilson Jr.

Raheem Mostert, De’Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, Jeff Wilson Jr. Full Back: Alec Ingold

Alec Ingold Wide Receiver: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Odell Beckham, Jr., Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft, Malik Washington, Erik Ezukanma, Braylon Sanders, Anthony Schwartz

Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Odell Beckham, Jr., Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft, Malik Washington, Erik Ezukanma, Braylon Sanders, Anthony Schwartz Tight End: Jonnu Smith, Durham Smythe, Julian Hill, Jody Fortson Jr.

Jonnu Smith, Durham Smythe, Julian Hill, Jody Fortson Jr. Left Tackle: Terron Armstead, Patrick Paul, Ryan Hayes =, Bayron Matos

Terron Armstead, Patrick Paul, Ryan Hayes =, Bayron Matos Left Guard: Isaiah Wynn, Lester Cotton, Matthew Jones, Ireland Brown

Isaiah Wynn, Lester Cotton, Matthew Jones, Ireland Brown Center: Aaron Brewer, Liam Eichenberg, Andrew Meyer

Aaron Brewer, Liam Eichenberg, Andrew Meyer Right Guard: Robert Jones, Jack Driscoll, Chasen Hines

Robert Jones, Jack Driscoll, Chasen Hines Right Tackle: Austin Jackson, Kendall Lamm, Kion Smith

Defense

Left End: Zach Sieler, Isaiah Mack, Leonard Payne Jr.

Zach Sieler, Isaiah Mack, Leonard Payne Jr. Nose Tackle: Neville Gallimore, Benito Jones, Teair Tart =, Brandon Pili

Neville Gallimore, Benito Jones, Teair Tart =, Brandon Pili Right End: Calais Campbell, Da’Shawn Hand, Mario Kendricks

Calais Campbell, Da’Shawn Hand, Mario Kendricks Weakside Linebacker: Jaelan Phillips, Emmanuel Ogbah, Chop Robinson, Cameron Goode

Jaelan Phillips, Emmanuel Ogbah, Chop Robinson, Cameron Goode Left Inside Linebacker: David Long Jr., Duke Riley, Channing Tindall

David Long Jr., Duke Riley, Channing Tindall Right Inside Linebacker: Anthony Walker Jr., Jordyn Brooks, Cam Brown

Anthony Walker Jr., Jordyn Brooks, Cam Brown Strongside Linebacker: Bradley Chubb, Mohamed Kamara, Quinton Bell

Bradley Chubb, Mohamed Kamara, Quinton Bell Left Corner: Kendall Fuller, Cam Smith, Ethan Bonner, Isaiah Johnson

Kendall Fuller, Cam Smith, Ethan Bonner, Isaiah Johnson Strong Safety: Jordan Poyer, Patrick McMorris, Mark Perry

Jordan Poyer, Patrick McMorris, Mark Perry Free Safety: Jevon Holland, Marcus Maye, Elijah Campbell, Jordan Colbert

Jevon Holland, Marcus Maye, Elijah Campbell, Jordan Colbert Right Corner: Jalen Ramsey, Siran Neal, Storm Duck, Jason Maitre

Jalen Ramsey, Siran Neal, Storm Duck, Jason Maitre Nickleback: Kader Kohou, Nik Needham

Miami Dolphins stats

With the 2024 Raiders regular season set to begin soon, take a look at some of the leaders in major statistical categories.

Passing Yards: Tua Tagovailoa (4,624)

Tua Tagovailoa (4,624) Passing Touchdowns: Tua Tagovailoa (29)

Tua Tagovailoa (29) Interceptions: Tua Tagovailoa (14)

Tua Tagovailoa (14) Rushes: Raheem Mostert (209)

Raheem Mostert (209) Rushing Yards: Raheem Mostert (1,012)

Raheem Mostert (1,012) Rushing Touchdowns: Raheem Mostert (18)

Raheem Mostert (18) Receptions: Tyreek Hill (171)

Tyreek Hill (171) Receiving Yards: Tyreek Hill (1,799)

Tyreek Hill (1,799) Receiving Touchdowns: Tyreek Hill (13)

Tyreek Hill (13) Tackles: David Long, Jr. (113)

David Long, Jr. (113) Sacks: Bradley Chubb (11)

Bradley Chubb (11) Interceptions: Jalen Ramsey (3)

Miami Dolphins injury report

Here you can find up-to-date details on the latest Miami Dolphins injury report.

Odell Beckham Jr. – Out

David Long Jr. – Out

Isaiah Wynn – Out

Cameron Goode – Out

Jaelan Phillips – Out

Bradley Chubb – Out

Tahj Washington IR

Where do the Miami Dolphins play?

The Dolphins currently play at Hard Rock Stadium, which is located in Miami Gardens, Florida.

What time do gates open for the Dolphins game today?

Like every other team in the NFL, gates for Dolphins games at Hard Rock Stadium usually open two hours before kickoff.

Miami Dolphins schedule 2024 (Preseason)

Below you can find the full slate of Miami Dolphins preseason games in 2024.

Date Matchup Time (ET) TV Info August 9 Atlanta Falcons 7:00 PM CBS 4/NFL Network August 17 Washington Commanders 7:00 PM CBS 4/NFL Network August 23 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7:30 PM CBS 4/NFL Network

2024 Miami Dolphins schedule (Regular season)

Here is the entire Miami Dolphins schedule for the 2024 NFL season.

Week Date Matchup Time (ET) TV Info 1 September 8 Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS 2 September 12 Buffalo Bills 8:15 PM Prime Video 3 September 22 @ Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM CBS 4 September 30 Tennessee Titans 7:30 PM ESPN 5 October 6 @ New England Patriots 1:00 PM FOX 6 BYE 7 October 20 @ Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM FOX 8 October 27 Arizona Cardinals 1:00 PM FOX 9 November 3 @ Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM CBS 10 November 11 @ Los Angeles Rams 8:15 PM ET ESPN 11 November 17 Las Vegas Raiders 1:00 PM CBS 12 November 24 New England Patriots 1:00 PM CBS 13 November 28 @ Green Bay Packers 8:20 PM NBC 14 December 8 New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS 15 December 15 @ Houston Texans 1:00 PM CBS 16 December 22 San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM CBS 17 December 29 @ Cleveland Browns 8:20 PM NBC 18 January 5 @ New York Jets TBA

Miami Dolphins record by year